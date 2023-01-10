Custodian caught with pants down in Queens school: police

QUEENS (PIX11) — A New York City school custodian was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school Monday night, police said.

Allan Fung, 37, was charged with public lewdness after two students walked in on him alone in a classroom with his pants down, according to the NYPD. The two boys, ages 10 and 11, had returned to the school after one of them forgot a cellphone in the classroom, according to a law enforcement source.

A school counselor escorted the kids to the classroom and when they went in, Fung turned around and his genitals were allegedly exposed, police said. The school principal then called the police and Fung was arrested at around 7:25 p.m.

Fung was also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17. His arraignment was pending, as of Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told PIX11 News the agency is working with the NYPD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.