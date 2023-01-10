Read full article on original website
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant
"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower
Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
TV Star Tunisha Sharma Died By Suicide On The Set Of Her Show, And Her Co-Star Has Been Arrested
After Tunisha Sharma's death by suicide, her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been arrested.
Demi Moore all smiles with pregnant daughter Rumer Willis at doctor's appointment
Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is expecting her first baby.
Macaulay Culkin’s name is now absolutely baffling after he legally changed it
People are only just remembering that Macaulay Culkin changed his name. Some people might wish for a new bike or shoes for Christmas, but in 2018, all Macaulay Culkin apparently wanted was a new middle name. Although it's not really that new, but it's certainly very confusing. The Home Alone...
Wife Secretly Gets Pregnant With Her Adopted Baby After Doctor Says She Can't Conceive
Allison was upfront about her desire start a family when she started dating Josiah. Not only did she know she wanted to be a mother right away, but she also knew she wanted to have a son named Jeremiah. The happy couple got married and quickly started trying to get...
Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side
A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples
Finding true love in Hollywood can be a challenge. Most of our favourite stars have been through multiple marriages and divorces, but not everyone is as lucky. Some of the most famous names in music and movies have found ways to make their marriages work despite the pressures of success.
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Author of Prince Harry’s Biography Claims That Meghan Markle Wanted the Duke to Be Actor Too
Find out what the woman who authored 'Harry A Biography of a Prince' thinks about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries.
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik opens up about suffering from debilitating mental disorder in new video
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has opened up about suffering from a debilitating mental disorder in a new video. The video was taken from the Big Bang Theory star's Bialik Breakdown podcast and shared on Instagram Monday. The show has a tagline of "a podcast breaking down mental health so you...
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
A 28-year-old who got her buccal fat removed last year and has 'zero regrets' describes the procedure
Everyone is talking about buccal fat removal which makes cheeks appear more slim. YouTuber Amber Rapp shares what it's really like to have the procedure.
Adele tells Las Vegas audience she has been suffering from “really bad sciatica”
During the New Year’s Eve show of her ongoing Las Vegas residency, Adele told her audience she has been experiencing sciatica, a condition which can cause pains down one or both legs from the lower back. As Cosmopolitan reports, while walking from one side of stage to the other...
