Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Maize n Brew
An early look at key positional battles for Michigan football in 2023
The Michigan Wolverines have as much talent returning in 2023 as any Michigan team in recent memory. Expectations are sky-high across the board especially considering that the coaching staff has remained intact –to this point anyway. However, despite a large number of returning starters and experienced reserves, there are...
MSU basketball recruiting: 3 Spartan signees rise, 1 falls in 247Sports rankings update
Michigan State’s 2023 basketball recruiting class is signed and sealed, with just their senior seasons left to go before turning the page to their careers in East Lansing. 247Sports on Thursday released its updated Top 150 rankings for the senior class, and each of MSU’s four incoming freshmen saw slight movement in their position.
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
clarkstonnews.com
Dellinger kicks off 2023 at MSU
Clarkston High School senior Cole Dellinger is ready for his next chapter and left for East Lansing last Friday to begin his student-athlete career at Michigan State University. Dellinger, a four-year starter for Clarkston Varsity Football on the offensive line, had many offers. Last July he made his choice and...
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
wkzo.com
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store
LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
fox2detroit.com
Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushes Air Force to invest in fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again urging the U.S. Air Force to consider a new fighter mission at Macomb County’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base to set Michigan, the Air Force and the nation on the “right path forward.”
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five more Michigan stores as struggles continue
Five more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan are set to close, according to an updated list shared by the struggling home retail company.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Comments / 0