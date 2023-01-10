Read full article on original website
Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury
It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season. Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Virginia - Player of the Game: Jalen Washington
Well, that was an annoying one. It’s been a while since North Carolina went in to Charlottesville and beat Virginia, but for a while it seemed like Tuesday might be the night. Carolina led for a long portion of the end of the first half and into the second, but eventually were overtaken and fell short.
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Virginia Loss
UNC Basketball lost a hard-fought game to Virginia 65-58 on Tuesday night. The loss came without Pete Nance and a very early injury to Armando Bacot. These are my random observations. Tough to win a game against a good Virginia Cavaliers team without Pete Nance and Armando Bacot. Some questionable...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Elijah Davis, son of UNC's Hubert Davis, carving his own space on the court at University of Lynchburg
GREENSBORO — When Elijah Davis started his sophomore year in the fall at the University of Lynchburg in Virginia, it took a little longer than usual to move in. Davis, a guard on the Hornets’ basketball team, made his mom and dad wait as he said hello to classmates and friends he hadn’t seen in a while. He was in no rush. At a small college that has around 2,600 students, there’s always a friend around every corner.
cbs17
UNC forward Armando Bacot out indefinitely with ankle injury, despite getting positive X-rays
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two minutes into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s loss to the No. 13 University of Virginia on Tuesday, star forward, and arguably the Tar Heels’ most important player, center Armando Bacot, went down with an ankle injury and did not return.
Duke guard out Saturday 'unless something crazy changes'
With Jeremy Roach out of action nursing a toe injury on Wednesday night, freshman guard Tyrese Proctor stepped up. And so did a long list of other young Duke basketball players, exhibiting impressive resilience in erasing an 11-point halftime deficit to tally a 77-69 defeat of the visiting ...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Legend Al Buehler Passes Away
We feel bad for not having talked about Al Buehler’s passing before now. Buehler was a Duke legend on par with Mike Krzyzewski and Wallace Wade. He was a brilliant track and field coach who had massive accomplishments in the sport. In the 1970’s and ‘80s, Durham, partly because of Buehler and St. Augustine’s track and field coach George Williams, came close to emerging as the nation’s track and field capital (it ended up being Oregon, in no small measure because of the emergence of Nike).
Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings
During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
Biggest names in high school basketball playing in Durham on Monday at MLK National Invitational
You can watch some of the best high school basketball players in the country compete at Cameron Indoor Stadium and support local organizations at the same time.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
NBC12
Pittsylvania County truck driver wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
cbs17
Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
cbs17
Saint Augustine’s head football coach David Bowser steps down, effective immediately
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Saint Augustine University’s head football coach and athletic director, David Bowser, is stepping down. The move is effective immediately the college said in a statement released to CBS 17 Wednesday afternoon. “David Bowser has decided to step down from his position as head football...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
WSLS
WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville
A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000
A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
Raleigh company CEO died in Virginia plane crash; other victim also from NC, police say
Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.
cbs17
Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
