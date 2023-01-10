Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las VegasEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Related
Gizmodo
This Touchscreen Stylus Has a Graphite Tip That Also Writes On Paper
As someone who would eagerly apply three or four screen protectors to their touchscreen devices were it not for the strange looks I’d get, I can’t help but cringe at this new stylus from MSI that also works as a pencil without swapping tips or switching ends. But apparently, MSI promises it won’t scratch or mar your touchscreen displays in any way as you transition back and forth between screen and paper.
Gizmodo
CES 2023 Made it Clear AR Glasses Are Coming Back, and Soon
In just one of many Las Vegas hotel suites where tech companies were offering journalists like me the opportunity to get early tests of prototype tech, I didn’t expect much. I sat down in a spare casino suite with Lumus, an Israel-based company announcing its 2D ‘Z-Lens’ glass architecture, for use by other companies making AR glasses. The company walked me through a demo of its old waveguide-based glasses, but then I tried on its newer, lighter glasses with its latest lens tech.
Gizmodo
Twitter Reportedly Considering Putting Popular Usernames Up for Auction
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is desperate for new revenue streams as the company has hemorrhaged advertisers ever since he took over last October. As part of this endeavor to make the bird app finally make some money, the company is considering monetizing users’ very names on the platform. The...
Gizmodo
Twitter Employees Escorted Out of Singapore Office
Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s brilliant ideas have resulted in embarrassment yet again. This time, the impact fell on employees in the company’s Singapore offices, who were reportedly unceremoniously escorted out of the building by landlords because the company didn’t pay the rent on time. According to Bloomberg,...
Gizmodo
The OLED MacBook of Your Dreams Could Arrive in 2024
Supply chain analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have been embroiled in a bit of a back-and-forth about what’s happening with Apple’s display tech. But the consensus is that OLED panels are coming to the MacBook soon and will likely be the norm in the next couple of years.
Gizmodo
Sennheiser’s TV Clear Set Will Take Your TV Watching Experience to a Whole New, Expensive Level
Sennheiser recently released the TV Clear Set, which is essentially a pair of earbuds that wirelessly connect to your TV for a custom, private listening experience. While the concept is fairly simple, not too dissimilar from using AirPods with an Apple TV, their $400 price tag might leave you a little confused. Sennheiser has been in the audio industry for quite a while and has maintained a successful streak of delivering quality peripherals. But does the brand name alone justify the TV Clear’s premium pricing? Sennheiser promises a number of features in its latest earbuds, including giving us a one up on the AirPods by having them pair without Bluetooth. Let’s take a look at whether those features make the TV Clear worth its price.
Gizmodo
Judge Says Elon Musk's Trial Must Take Place on Twitter's Home Turf
A judge told Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his attorneys that, no, the court won’t move his upcoming securities fraud trial out of San Francisco even if there’s a dwindling number of people in the Bay Area with a positive opinion of the Twitter owner. On Friday, federal...
Gizmodo
How To Start Livestreaming Your Games, By Platform
No matter what your gaming platform of choice—PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Steam Deck, Android or iOS—you have the option of sharing your exploits with the wider world through livestreaming. This can seem a daunting prospect at first, but you don’t need much (or in some cases any) additional software or hardware, as we’ll show you here.
Gizmodo
How to Understand Twitter's New Checkmarks and Labels
It’s fair to say it’s been a busy few months for Twitter, with a lot of changes coming in a short amount of time. Those changes have included a revamp of how checkmarks and account labels are used, and if your head is spinning while scrolling through your Twitter timeline, then we’re here to carefully and calmly explain what each badge and icon means... at least until the next revamp.
Gizmodo
CNET Has Been Quietly Publishing AI-Written Articles for Months
CNET reporter Jackson Ryan published an article last month describing how ChatGPT, an AI that can generate human-sounding text, would affect journalists and the news industry: “ChatGPT Is a Stunning AI, but Human Jobs Are Safe (for Now).”. “It definitely can’t do the job of a journalist,” Ryan wrote...
Gizmodo
There’s a Key Difference Between Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music
There are now several music streaming services to choose between, and at first glance they can all seem pretty similar—tens of millions of tracks to stream, mobile and desktop apps, offline caching options, and all the rest. It’s not always clear where the differences are, but here we’re going to highlight one of the more significant ones in three of the biggest services out there. We’ve already talked about bitrate differences, but this has to do with how you use each service.
Gizmodo
Parler’s Parent Company Laid Off Nearly All of Its Employees, Only Has 20 Left
Parlement Technologies, the parent company of the far-right social media site Parler, is working with a skeleton crew after laying off most of its employees, according to a new report by the Verge. Parler, a brief bastion of conservative social media, has been whittled away for months now, and it...
Gizmodo
This Week's Best Toys Take Us Across the Spider-Verse, the Great Outdoors, and the Forgotten Realms
Welcome back to Toy Aisle. This week we return to the Spider-Verse with Miles and Gwen figures from S.H.Figuarts, start the Transformers Rise of the Beasts merchandising onslaught with Arcee, and begin our Valentine’s Day planning with a Pokémon Love Ball Poké Ball replica from the Wand Company. Check it out!
Gizmodo
How To Install Emulators on the Steam Deck
When you’re done playing all of the latest releases on your Steam Deck, you have the option of converting your handheld console into an emulator and firing up a variety of classics from gaming’s past. With the right software and a little know-how, you can be playing titles from the GameCube, the original PlayStation, the Xbox 360 and other older platforms through your Valve device.
Gizmodo
Amazon Removes Some Nazi Paraphernalia From Site After Jewish Group Claims It Monetizes Hate
Once again, Amazon is being put on blast for racist and anti-Semitic products that third-party sellers are funneling through the retail giant’s platform. The nonprofit Simon Wiesenthal Center wrote a letter to Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos one year ago urging the massive online retailer to take down a number of anti-Semetic and neo-Nazi products and films being sold or put up for streaming on its platform. A year later, they’ll still calling on the ecommerce giant to do more to moderate what’s being sold on its site.
Gizmodo
YouTube Is Testing a Free, Ad-supported Streaming Service
YouTube announced it is introducing free, ad-supported streaming channels in a product test as the company grows its video platform. The new hub, known as FAST, would create competition for other industry players including Roku, Pluto TV, and Tubi. The rollout was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and...
Gizmodo
Tesla Tries to Salvage Shrinking Stock and Fend-Off Competition by Slashing Prices Up to 20%
Increased competition from global carmakers and management missteps have led Tesla, once one of the world’s more expensive electric vehicle makers, to introduce new price cuts across its lineup of products. The EV company, arguably the brands most closely tied to coastal, upper middle class wealth, reduced prices on...
Comments / 0