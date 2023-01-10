Read full article on original website
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Maize n Brew
An early look at key positional battles for Michigan football in 2023
The Michigan Wolverines have as much talent returning in 2023 as any Michigan team in recent memory. Expectations are sky-high across the board especially considering that the coaching staff has remained intact –to this point anyway. However, despite a large number of returning starters and experienced reserves, there are...
Maize n Brew
Top QB targets for Michigan in 2024
After not taking a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Michigan coaching staff’s top priority is a gunslinger in 2024. With several scholarships offered, we take a look at Michigan’s top quarterback targets in the 2024 class. Jadyn Davis. The Providence Day School (NC) five-star has been...
Maize n Brew
Michigan near top of 2023-24 National Championship odds
The 2022-23 college football season just ended, but we already have odds released by DraftKings for the winner of next year’s CFP Championship. The hype is going to be high around the Michigan Wolverines going into next season, especially now that star running back Blake Corum is coming back. The hype is reflected in the national title odds as the Wolverines have the fourth-best odds at +1,000. The top five is as follows: Georgia (+275), Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+750), Michigan (+1,000) and Clemson/USC (+1,400).
MLive.com
Former Michigan State DE announces transfer destination
A month after entering the transfer portal, Chase Carter found a new school. The former Michigan State true freshman defensive end signed with University of the Incarnate Word, the program announced on Wednesday. Carter has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Incarnate Word is an FCS program in San Antonio. The...
MSU basketball recruiting: 3 Spartan signees rise, 1 falls in 247Sports rankings update
Michigan State’s 2023 basketball recruiting class is signed and sealed, with just their senior seasons left to go before turning the page to their careers in East Lansing. 247Sports on Thursday released its updated Top 150 rankings for the senior class, and each of MSU’s four incoming freshmen saw slight movement in their position.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
WILX-TV
Lansing Sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville leading the way for J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s just 15 years old, but Lansing sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville is already dreaming of playing college basketball. “Oh, Oregon, Oregon University. That’s my favorite. Like it’s been my favorite,” Summerville said, grinning ear-to-ear. “The colors, the uniforms, the courts and facilities. Everything, I like everything about it.”
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan
NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan. The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Michigan Barber Missing For 6 Months Found Dead
He went missing on July 21 after leaving his barbershop in Detroit.
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushes Air Force to invest in fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again urging the U.S. Air Force to consider a new fighter mission at Macomb County’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base to set Michigan, the Air Force and the nation on the “right path forward.”
VIDEO: Gym erupts after Canton High senior hits game-winning shot
It’s a shot that may just go down in Canton High School’s history. Canton High School senior Omar Suleiman hit a running half-court shot during a game vs Salem High School.
