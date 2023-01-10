ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Maize n Brew

An early look at key positional battles for Michigan football in 2023

The Michigan Wolverines have as much talent returning in 2023 as any Michigan team in recent memory. Expectations are sky-high across the board especially considering that the coaching staff has remained intact –to this point anyway. However, despite a large number of returning starters and experienced reserves, there are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Top QB targets for Michigan in 2024

After not taking a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Michigan coaching staff’s top priority is a gunslinger in 2024. With several scholarships offered, we take a look at Michigan’s top quarterback targets in the 2024 class. Jadyn Davis. The Providence Day School (NC) five-star has been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan near top of 2023-24 National Championship odds

The 2022-23 college football season just ended, but we already have odds released by DraftKings for the winner of next year’s CFP Championship. The hype is going to be high around the Michigan Wolverines going into next season, especially now that star running back Blake Corum is coming back. The hype is reflected in the national title odds as the Wolverines have the fourth-best odds at +1,000. The top five is as follows: Georgia (+275), Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+750), Michigan (+1,000) and Clemson/USC (+1,400).
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State DE announces transfer destination

A month after entering the transfer portal, Chase Carter found a new school. The former Michigan State true freshman defensive end signed with University of the Incarnate Word, the program announced on Wednesday. Carter has four seasons of eligibility remaining. Incarnate Word is an FCS program in San Antonio. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville leading the way for J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s just 15 years old, but Lansing sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville is already dreaming of playing college basketball. “Oh, Oregon, Oregon University. That’s my favorite. Like it’s been my favorite,” Summerville said, grinning ear-to-ear. “The colors, the uniforms, the courts and facilities. Everything, I like everything about it.”
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan

NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan. The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.
NOVI, MI

