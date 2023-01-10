The 2022-23 college football season just ended, but we already have odds released by DraftKings for the winner of next year’s CFP Championship. The hype is going to be high around the Michigan Wolverines going into next season, especially now that star running back Blake Corum is coming back. The hype is reflected in the national title odds as the Wolverines have the fourth-best odds at +1,000. The top five is as follows: Georgia (+275), Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+750), Michigan (+1,000) and Clemson/USC (+1,400).

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO