Many in the region woke Sunday morning to news that yet another sports and life mentor had been taken far too soon. Just last week we were shocked to hear of the untimely passing of longtime area coach and athletic director Erik Melgoza after an accident at his home in Alamosa, Colorado. Now there are unconfirmed reports that Darrian Adame who is known for his awesome athletic skills, sense of humor, and love for all, was allegedly killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs which he managed.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO