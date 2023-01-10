Read full article on original website
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for Colorado women's basketball team
Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado's women's basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.
A look at the transfers expected to visit the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend
Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has stated many times he wants to inject Colorado's roster with a heavy dose of graduate transfers, and this weekend's list of expected visitors reflects that. Four players that are at least four seasons into their college career are set to check out what the Buffaloes have to offer...
2024 in-state offensive lineman Gage Ginther re-offered by Colorado's new staff
Gage Ginther has already made a strong impression on the new offensive line coach in Boulder. The 2024 offensive tackle prospect from Fort Collins (Colo.) Fossil Ridge was offered a scholarship by Bill O'Boyle late last week. Ginther had taken multiple unofficial visits to Colorado prior to the coaching shakeup.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
kiowacountyindependent.com
Tragedy Strikes Again for Southeastern Colorado
Many in the region woke Sunday morning to news that yet another sports and life mentor had been taken far too soon. Just last week we were shocked to hear of the untimely passing of longtime area coach and athletic director Erik Melgoza after an accident at his home in Alamosa, Colorado. Now there are unconfirmed reports that Darrian Adame who is known for his awesome athletic skills, sense of humor, and love for all, was allegedly killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs which he managed.
agjournalonline.com
CSU’s Hydro opens to big crowds
Buildings. “One of the things we hope you will see as you explore Spur are connections,” CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank said during event remarks. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), and Online Access Only (1 Month) members only.
koamnewsnow.com
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS
Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
The Longmont Leader
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
This Denver metro zip code is among the ‘hottest’ neighborhoods in the nation
One zip code in the Denver metro ranked among the hottest in the nation for real estate.
coloradopolitics.com
An 'adult' conversation about Colorado education | NOONAN
The Colorado State Board of Education says Commerce City’s Adams 14 school board members would “develop trust” with the University Prep (UPrep) charter network of Denver if they focused on the district’s students rather than on “adult” issues. That view presumes the Adams 14 Board members’ “adult” back and forth with the UPrep charter network isn’t focused on children.
Denver ranked worst city to raise a family
The firm of college scholarship analysts crunched each city's child-friendliness based on six metrics: safety, health care, finances, education, leisure, quality of life and home atmosphere.
Watch: Cows run loose on C-470 west of Denver
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A group of cows got loose on an interstate west of Denver Thursday morning. The Lakewood Police Department said around 4:40 a.m., dispatchers started getting calls about a herd of cows in the middle of C-470 south of Alameda Parkway. They also got a call about a crash involving one of the cows.
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
KKTV
FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning. More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.
How to get chauffeured from Denver to the slopes for $25 round-trip
As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash. The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured...
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow could add up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston pledges to end homelessness in first term
In an ambitious promise, Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston pledged to end homelessness by the end of his first term. Accomplishing that goal, he said, is contingent on a coordinated attack on overlapping challenges that are fueling homelessness. Homelessness has spiraled out of control in Colorado in the last several...
9News
Eastern plains road looks more like mountain highway
STERLING, Colo. — The snow totals were not very impressive in the Denver metro area Wednesday, but parts of the eastern plains got another three to five inches. And the ground in some of the northeast counties has had a layer of white for nearly a month now. Highway...
Westword
Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado
Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
Yahoo Sports
2 Northern Colorado men identified as snowmobilers who died in avalanche near Winter Park
Two snowmobilers killed in an avalanche Saturday near Winter Park were identified as residents of the Loveland area. The Grand County coroner identified the victims as Darrin Kaderka, 52, from the Loveland area, and Bruce Dejong, 58, of Northern Colorado. According to property records, the two lived east of Loveland, just inside Weld County.
