Fort Collins, CO

Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for Colorado women's basketball team

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado's women's basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.
Tragedy Strikes Again for Southeastern Colorado

Many in the region woke Sunday morning to news that yet another sports and life mentor had been taken far too soon. Just last week we were shocked to hear of the untimely passing of longtime area coach and athletic director Erik Melgoza after an accident at his home in Alamosa, Colorado. Now there are unconfirmed reports that Darrian Adame who is known for his awesome athletic skills, sense of humor, and love for all, was allegedly killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs which he managed.
CSU’s Hydro opens to big crowds

Buildings. “One of the things we hope you will see as you explore Spur are connections,” CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank said during event remarks. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), and Online Access Only (1 Month) members only.
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado

The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
An 'adult' conversation about Colorado education | NOONAN

The Colorado State Board of Education says Commerce City’s Adams 14 school board members would “develop trust” with the University Prep (UPrep) charter network of Denver if they focused on the district’s students rather than on “adult” issues. That view presumes the Adams 14 Board members’ “adult” back and forth with the UPrep charter network isn’t focused on children.
Watch: Cows run loose on C-470 west of Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A group of cows got loose on an interstate west of Denver Thursday morning. The Lakewood Police Department said around 4:40 a.m., dispatchers started getting calls about a herd of cows in the middle of C-470 south of Alameda Parkway. They also got a call about a crash involving one of the cows.
FAA computer outage causing hundreds of delays in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed by the Federal Aviation Administration following a computer outage early Wednesday morning. More than 700 U.S. and 2,000 worldwide flights were canceled with around 300 of those delay and 52 cancellations coming from the Denver International Airport.
How to get chauffeured from Denver to the slopes for $25 round-trip

As I-70 traffic pains continue to plague ski country travelers in Colorado, many people are looking for an alternative way to get to the mountains. There's a big catch – many of the alternative options tend to be pretty pricey, typically saved for a special occasion opposed to becoming part of the weekend routine. That being said, one often-overlooked option is sure to help slopegoers save a bit of cash. The 'Snowstang' might not keep travelers out of traffic, but it does mean getting chauffeured...
Eastern plains road looks more like mountain highway

STERLING, Colo. — The snow totals were not very impressive in the Denver metro area Wednesday, but parts of the eastern plains got another three to five inches. And the ground in some of the northeast counties has had a layer of white for nearly a month now. Highway...
Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado

Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
