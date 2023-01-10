JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO