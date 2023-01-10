Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball vs. Nebraska on Friday
No. 3 Purdue basketball (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska (9-8, 2-4) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more.
Corn Nation
Can Nebraska Make The National Title Game Next Season?
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports put out an article yesterday where he listed five teams that had losing records in 2022 that might be capable of making the national title game in 2023, ala TCU. TCU had a 5-7 record in 2021, and in 2022 played Georgia for the national...
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska football is continuing to add to its staff, as Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is working to hire UIL executive director Susan Elza as Nebraska’s Chief of Staff. This was first reported by Football Scoop.com’s Zach Barnett.
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Huskers games, dates, opponents
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Cornhuskers games, dates, opponentsAug. 31 vs. Minnesota Sept. 9 at Colorado Sept. 16 vs. Northern Illinois Sept. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech Sept. 30 vs. Michigan Oct. 7 at Illinois Oct. 14 Idle Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern Oct. 28 vs. Purdue Nov. 4 at Michigan State Nov. 11 ...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood, Illinois hoops HC, sets goal to achieve by end of season
Brad Underwood and the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team are not in the greatest of spots right now. However, things are getting better after a rollercoaster start to the season. Illinois has won 2 straight, downing Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Illini are 11-5 on the season with great wins over...
saturdaytradition.com
Walter Rouse, veteran Stanford OL transfer, announces B1G commitment
Walter Rouse was a player that made a surprising decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after 4 years of starting at Stanford. Rouse took time and announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday that will be enrolling at Nebraska to play as a graduate student. Rouse started 11 of...
Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti
WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham. The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced […]
WLBT
Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Champaign makes Orkin’s list of the worst bedbug cities in the US
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
KETV.com
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announces hiring of three assistant coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule completed his first Husker coaching staff with the addition of three more assistant coaches. NU announced Wednesday that Bob Wager will coach tight ends, Rob Dvoracek will coach linebackers and Garret McGuire will coach wide receivers. The trio joins Tony White,...
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
arthurgraphic.com
Birkey’s Farm Store names Brady Foster as the next company president
CHAMPAIGN, IL – Birkey’s Farm Store, Inc., a 100% employee-owned business with locations in Illinois and Indiana, is proud to announce that Brady Foster assumed the role of President on January 1, 2023. Over the past 15 years with Birkey’s, Brady has held leadership positions at both the dealership level and corporate level.
KETV.com
Explaining the snowy weather phenomenon that occurred in the Omaha area Friday
LA VISTA, Neb. — A strange snow phenomenon occurred in the Omaha area Friday morning. Factory-effect snow, which can bring a quick dusting of snow, hit parts of south Omaha and Sarpy County around 9 a.m. It happens when heat and steam from an industrial plant are added to...
