Corn Nation

Can Nebraska Make The National Title Game Next Season?

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports put out an article yesterday where he listed five teams that had losing records in 2022 that might be capable of making the national title game in 2023, ala TCU. TCU had a 5-7 record in 2021, and in 2022 played Georgia for the national...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood, Illinois hoops HC, sets goal to achieve by end of season

Brad Underwood and the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team are not in the greatest of spots right now. However, things are getting better after a rollercoaster start to the season. Illinois has won 2 straight, downing Nebraska and Wisconsin. The Illini are 11-5 on the season with great wins over...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Walter Rouse, veteran Stanford OL transfer, announces B1G commitment

Walter Rouse was a player that made a surprising decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after 4 years of starting at Stanford. Rouse took time and announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday that will be enrolling at Nebraska to play as a graduate student. Rouse started 11 of...
LINCOLN, NE
WCIA

Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti

WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham. The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WLBT

Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
JACKSON, MS
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
AUBURN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn

AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
AUBURN, NE
arthurgraphic.com

Birkey’s Farm Store names Brady Foster as the next company president

CHAMPAIGN, IL – Birkey’s Farm Store, Inc., a 100% employee-owned business with locations in Illinois and Indiana, is proud to announce that Brady Foster assumed the role of President on January 1, 2023. Over the past 15 years with Birkey’s, Brady has held leadership positions at both the dealership level and corporate level.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

