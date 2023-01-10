Read full article on original website
Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal
Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
RUMORS: Alabama DC Pete Golding to Ole Miss?
Could the Rebels make a move at the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide?
Brian Battie brings tons of experience to the loaded Tiger backfield
Brian Battie will be a problem for SEC defenses.
Alabama Football: Ole Miss fans confident Lane Kiffin will hire Pete Golding
Whether it remains only rumors or if there is a more sound basis for conjecture, Ole Miss fans are confident Alabama Football, DC, Pete Golding is moving to Oxford. And most of them are quite happy about it. Multiple Ole Miss message boards have lengthy threads about how Lane Kiffin...
5 greatest Auburn football players of all time, ranked
Auburn University has been competing in football since the 1890s. Since then the program has established itself as one of the most historic programs in the sport. The Tigers have won two national championships, and are almost always competitive in the brutal SEC. Not to mention, their bitter rivalries with Alabama, The Iron Bowl, is one of the fiercest in college football.
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music Legend
This fall of 2023 will mark the 100th birthday of the "King of Country Music," Hank Williams, whose life and legendary career began in our own state of Alabama. Read along for a look back at his life and rare photos and video of his career, family and untimely death at age 29. (Bonus rare footage at end of article!)
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
Malfunctioning boom truck causes closure, bridge damage on Ala. I-85
ALABAMA (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a boom truck damages a part of the Macon County 97 bridge. According to ALEA, the accident happened at about 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 13 near the 20-mile marker in Macon County. Troopers say the truck malfunctioned and raised while traveling north on...
Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat. Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police. An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement...
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
Investigation underway after man’s body found in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday. According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I just can’t express myself, I’m so hurt, I’m numb and everything, I just don’t know,” says the mother of slain 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows. Kateania Meadows says she can’t find the words to describe how she feels after her 23-year-old...
Montgomery County Mugshots 12/16/22-12/31/22
Check out Montgomery County Mugshots from 12/16/22-12/31/22. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
