ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal

Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
AUBURN, AL
ClutchPoints

5 greatest Auburn football players of all time, ranked

Auburn University has been competing in football since the 1890s. Since then the program has established itself as one of the most historic programs in the sport. The Tigers have won two national championships, and are almost always competitive in the brutal SEC. Not to mention, their bitter rivalries with Alabama, The Iron Bowl, is one of the fiercest in college football.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn

A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over

An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
SALEM, AL
WSFA

Investigation underway after man’s body found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday. According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wltz.com

Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges

Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy