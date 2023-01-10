Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Malik Franklin, A 9 Year Old Boy With Big Ideas And An Even Bigger HeartSouth Suburban NewsCalumet City, IL
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan
A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
WNDU
New Prairie students lead Indiana in cardiac emergency response
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Talk of responding to sudden cardiac arrests (SCA) has been prevalent since the recent collapse of NFL safety Damar Hamlin during the Bills-Bengals football game. Yet, for several years now, New Prairie High School has been ahead of the conversation in response to a sudden...
WNDU
Indiana man catches record-setting burbot on Lake Michigan
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana man has set the state record for his burbot catch on Lake Michigan!. Scott Skafar, of Valparaiso, caught a 10.2 lbs. burbot on Lake Michigan on Dec. 30, 2022. This catch bested the state’s previous 1990 record by 2.5 lbs.! He also caught a second burbot the same day that beat the old state record by nearly 2 lbs.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
panoramanow.com
The Annual Garden Show – Porter County Expo Center
The 17th Annual Garden Show is to be held on Saturday January 21st, 2023, at the Porter County Expo Center, in Valparaiso Indiana from 8am – 4pm. Admission is $10, tickets purchased at the door only, kids under 12 free. Included with admission are free tickets for the enormous seed & bulb exchange, or bring your own seeds & bulbs to exchange.
WGNtv.com
Chicago native, ‘Riverdance’ star Michael Flatley diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ cancer
CHICAGO — Chicago native and Irish dancing legend Michael Flatley announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer. Flatley, 64, is best known for staring in the touring Irish dance shows “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance.”. “Riverdance” was...
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
Former Bear Brian Urlacher sues Houston company for using his likeness to promote business
CHICAGO - You may have seen those billboards with former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sporting a new head of hair. Now, he's suing a Houston company for using his likeness to promote its business without his consent. Houston Hair Transplant Center, "published a blog post about Urlacher's hair restoration as...
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Noelle Vann
Noelle Vann is a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Franciscan Health Michigan City. She loves her job, and she has worked as a nurse since 2017. However, nursing was not in her original plan. Vann initially got a bachelor’s degree in sports management with a minor in...
ISP: Plane lands on I-355 near Bolingbrook
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A small passenger plane made an emergency landing on I-355 Tuesday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, the small passenger plane landed on I-355 at Boughton Road near Bolingbrook, Illinois without crashing. ISP said there have been no injuries reported at this time. Stay with WGN News as this article will be […]
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
panoramanow.com
Porter County Memorial Opera House Expansion Put on Hold
Built in 1892, the proposed Memorial Opera House expansion will cost $8 million dollars. The Opera House has already had major renovations two times (2018 & 1998) and several interior remodeling updates over the years. The main purpose of the expansion, is to allow a larger area for people to gather for refreshments before and after the theater events. During several commissioner meetings the Opera House expansion project brought great outcry and criticism from the public.
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic...
WNDU
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announces reelection campaign
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City’s mayor has officially tossed his hat back into the ring. On Thursday, Duane Parry announced his reelection campaign for a second term as Michigan City mayor. In his reelection announcement, Parry said he wants to use the next term to focus on...
Indiana mom battling alcoholism charged with neglect
A Porter County mother battling substance abuse is charged with neglect– being too drunk to care for her kids. Sadie Alexander, 28 was charged with felony neglect.
hometownnewsnow.com
K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven
(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
WNDU
Former LaPorte County official arrested again for breaking into home
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former official in LaPorte County is facing legal trouble once more after police say he broke into a home in rural LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is charged with residential entry and malicious mischief. Deputies were called around 11:30...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
NIPSCO work brings roads closures to 77th Ave in Schererville
Daily road closures continue on 77th Avenue in Schererville. 77th is closed each day from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between St. John Road and U.S. 41. NIPSCO is replacing electric lines and poles in the area. The town expects work to wrap up by Sunday, at the latest.
