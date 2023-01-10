ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

fox32chicago.com

Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan

A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
WNDU

New Prairie students lead Indiana in cardiac emergency response

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Talk of responding to sudden cardiac arrests (SCA) has been prevalent since the recent collapse of NFL safety Damar Hamlin during the Bills-Bengals football game. Yet, for several years now, New Prairie High School has been ahead of the conversation in response to a sudden...
WNDU

Indiana man catches record-setting burbot on Lake Michigan

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana man has set the state record for his burbot catch on Lake Michigan!. Scott Skafar, of Valparaiso, caught a 10.2 lbs. burbot on Lake Michigan on Dec. 30, 2022. This catch bested the state’s previous 1990 record by 2.5 lbs.! He also caught a second burbot the same day that beat the old state record by nearly 2 lbs.
Limitless Production Group LLC

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
panoramanow.com

The Annual Garden Show – Porter County Expo Center

The 17th Annual Garden Show is to be held on Saturday January 21st, 2023, at the Porter County Expo Center, in Valparaiso Indiana from 8am – 4pm. Admission is $10, tickets purchased at the door only, kids under 12 free. Included with admission are free tickets for the enormous seed & bulb exchange, or bring your own seeds & bulbs to exchange.
laportecounty.life

A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Noelle Vann

Noelle Vann is a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Franciscan Health Michigan City. She loves her job, and she has worked as a nurse since 2017. However, nursing was not in her original plan. Vann initially got a bachelor’s degree in sports management with a minor in...
WGN News

ISP: Plane lands on I-355 near Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A small passenger plane made an emergency landing on I-355 Tuesday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, the small passenger plane landed on I-355 at Boughton Road near Bolingbrook, Illinois without crashing. ISP said there have been no injuries reported at this time. Stay with WGN News as this article will be […]
panoramanow.com

Porter County Memorial Opera House Expansion Put on Hold

Built in 1892, the proposed Memorial Opera House expansion will cost $8 million dollars. The Opera House has already had major renovations two times (2018 & 1998) and several interior remodeling updates over the years. The main purpose of the expansion, is to allow a larger area for people to gather for refreshments before and after the theater events. During several commissioner meetings the Opera House expansion project brought great outcry and criticism from the public.
WNDU

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announces reelection campaign

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City’s mayor has officially tossed his hat back into the ring. On Thursday, Duane Parry announced his reelection campaign for a second term as Michigan City mayor. In his reelection announcement, Parry said he wants to use the next term to focus on...
hometownnewsnow.com

K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven

(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

NIPSCO work brings roads closures to 77th Ave in Schererville

Daily road closures continue on 77th Avenue in Schererville. 77th is closed each day from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between St. John Road and U.S. 41. NIPSCO is replacing electric lines and poles in the area. The town expects work to wrap up by Sunday, at the latest.
