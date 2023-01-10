ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Hills, CA

OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Page Six

Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
HollywoodLife

Bianca Censori: Everything To Know About Kanye West’s New Bride

Kanye West reportedly married architect Bianca Censori nearly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Sources close to the rapper said that the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony, but haven’t filed a marriage certificate to make their wedding legal, according to TMZ. Besides the report, Ye has also been seen out with a ring on his marriage finger, hinting that the two may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
thesource.com

Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori In Private Wedding Ceremony

Kanye has been extremely quiet since he was “canceled” in November for his anti-Semitic remarks and praise for Hitler and the Nazis. Ye ducked off for a while, even his business partner was having trouble locating the rapper/fashion designer. However, it was recently discovered that Ye had gotten re-married, and was even spotted with a wedding ring and with his new wife at a restaurant.
Black Enterprise

‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Spotted For The First Time In Weeks While Holding Hands With Mystery Woman

Kanye West is no longer missing in action! The controversial rapper was photographed at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8, for the first time in weeks. However, West was not flying solo during the outing as he was seen holding hands with a blonde mystery woman as they made their way inside.The "Heartless" artist smiled as he drove with the anonymous female in his Maybach before hitting up the swanky establishment. KANYE WEST DROPPED BY LAWYER CAMILLA VASQUEZ & CAA TALENT AGENCY AFTER REFUSING TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANTI-SEMITIC REMARKSWest was allegedly laying low after his...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Heather McDonald calls Kanye West’s new ‘wife’ Kim Kardashian ‘before Ozempic’

Comedian Heather McDonald jokingly compared the body types of Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, to ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “It’s Kim before Ozempic,” the comedian, 52, commented under Page Six’s Instagram post of the newlyweds, referring to the viral diabetes and weight loss drug. McDonald’s joke comes just hours after TMZ reported that the “Donda” rapper, 45, had recently wed Censori in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills. Though the newlyweds said “I do” and exchanged rings, the outlet reports that their marriage isn’t legally binding because they haven’t filed for a marriage certificate. While it’s unclear how long Censori and Ye have been...
msn.com

Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quotes After Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer

Sending a message? While all eyes are back on Kanye West following news of his secret ceremony with Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seemed to hint at how she's been doing. "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat," read the first post to her...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West dresses up as dad Kanye in TikTok clip

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North has used make-up to transform into her father Kanye West in a new video.The nine-year-old, who is the eldest child of the rapper and reality star, posts videos on the TikTok page KimandNorth, which has comments turned off and claims to be “managed by an adult”.On Thursday night (5 January), a clip was posted to the page that showed North emulating her father’s look with drawn-on facial hair.North’s hair was tucked into a beanie hat, with a new hairline drawn on in make-up, while she sported a black hoodie.She was joined by mum Kardashian, who...
Bustle

Twitter Is Confused By Kim K's TikTok Of North Dressed As Kanye West

North West is quickly cementing her status as the content creator of her generation. On Jan. 5, North and mom Kim Kardashian shared a TikTok video on their joint account of them lipsyncing to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” — possibly kickstarting the end of a years-long feud. Within 24 hours, they posted another video, this time singing to Kanye West's "Bound 2" with the nine-year-old cosplaying as her rapper father (complete with mustached makeup). If you’ll recall, the song’s infinitely-parodied music video featured a naked Kim canoodling Ye on a motorcycle.
HollywoodLife

Proud Mom Kim Kardashian Cheers North West On At Her Basketball Game With Son Saint, 7

Kim Kardashian, 42, proudly cheered on her daughter North West, 9, at a recent basketball game in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star rocked a white graphic crop top and roomy gay pants as she cheered on the athlete and clapped in the crowd. She was joined by others, including her son Saint West, 7, and niece Penelope Disick, 10, and has a long braid in her hair as she accessorized with sunglasses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Kim Kardashian's Kids Have Their Own Starbucks

All parents like to give their children treats every once in a while. A piece of candy, a frappuccino maybe…but an entire Starbucks? Kim Kardashian posted a new video to the TikTok she shares with her daughter North West, and it turns out the mini-Kardashian has her own mini-Starbucks!
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch

North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...
netflixjunkie.com

In the Race of Being Rich, Kanye West Lost to a German Shephard Dog

Last year was not the year of Kanye West and the beginning of 2023 does not seem to be great for the rapper either. By the end of 2022, half of the companies for whom Ye was once a cash cow broke ties with him. And all of that was because of the rapper’s anti-semantic remarks which put him in trouble.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?

Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head...
UTAH STATE

