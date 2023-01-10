Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Kim Kardashian Showed Her Natural Hair, And I Legit Had No Clue This Is What She Looked Like
I'm actually surprised...
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Bianca Censori: Everything To Know About Kanye West’s New Bride
Kanye West reportedly married architect Bianca Censori nearly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Sources close to the rapper said that the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony, but haven’t filed a marriage certificate to make their wedding legal, according to TMZ. Besides the report, Ye has also been seen out with a ring on his marriage finger, hinting that the two may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori In Private Wedding Ceremony
Kanye has been extremely quiet since he was “canceled” in November for his anti-Semitic remarks and praise for Hitler and the Nazis. Ye ducked off for a while, even his business partner was having trouble locating the rapper/fashion designer. However, it was recently discovered that Ye had gotten re-married, and was even spotted with a wedding ring and with his new wife at a restaurant.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Kanye West Spotted For The First Time In Weeks While Holding Hands With Mystery Woman
Kanye West is no longer missing in action! The controversial rapper was photographed at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8, for the first time in weeks. However, West was not flying solo during the outing as he was seen holding hands with a blonde mystery woman as they made their way inside.The "Heartless" artist smiled as he drove with the anonymous female in his Maybach before hitting up the swanky establishment. KANYE WEST DROPPED BY LAWYER CAMILLA VASQUEZ & CAA TALENT AGENCY AFTER REFUSING TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANTI-SEMITIC REMARKSWest was allegedly laying low after his...
Heather McDonald calls Kanye West’s new ‘wife’ Kim Kardashian ‘before Ozempic’
Comedian Heather McDonald jokingly compared the body types of Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, to ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “It’s Kim before Ozempic,” the comedian, 52, commented under Page Six’s Instagram post of the newlyweds, referring to the viral diabetes and weight loss drug. McDonald’s joke comes just hours after TMZ reported that the “Donda” rapper, 45, had recently wed Censori in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills. Though the newlyweds said “I do” and exchanged rings, the outlet reports that their marriage isn’t legally binding because they haven’t filed for a marriage certificate. While it’s unclear how long Censori and Ye have been...
Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quotes After Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer
Sending a message? While all eyes are back on Kanye West following news of his secret ceremony with Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seemed to hint at how she's been doing. "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat," read the first post to her...
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West dresses up as dad Kanye in TikTok clip
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North has used make-up to transform into her father Kanye West in a new video.The nine-year-old, who is the eldest child of the rapper and reality star, posts videos on the TikTok page KimandNorth, which has comments turned off and claims to be “managed by an adult”.On Thursday night (5 January), a clip was posted to the page that showed North emulating her father’s look with drawn-on facial hair.North’s hair was tucked into a beanie hat, with a new hairline drawn on in make-up, while she sported a black hoodie.She was joined by mum Kardashian, who...
Kanye West Quietly Marries Another White Woman, Her Name Is Bianca Censori
Kanye West is back in headlines again. This time, the rapper has fans and internet detractors raising an eyebrow at his new wife. According to TMZ, West, who now performs under the moniker “Ye,” married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a secret wedding. The couple tied the knot...
Twitter Is Confused By Kim K's TikTok Of North Dressed As Kanye West
North West is quickly cementing her status as the content creator of her generation. On Jan. 5, North and mom Kim Kardashian shared a TikTok video on their joint account of them lipsyncing to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” — possibly kickstarting the end of a years-long feud. Within 24 hours, they posted another video, this time singing to Kanye West's "Bound 2" with the nine-year-old cosplaying as her rapper father (complete with mustached makeup). If you’ll recall, the song’s infinitely-parodied music video featured a naked Kim canoodling Ye on a motorcycle.
Proud Mom Kim Kardashian Cheers North West On At Her Basketball Game With Son Saint, 7
Kim Kardashian, 42, proudly cheered on her daughter North West, 9, at a recent basketball game in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star rocked a white graphic crop top and roomy gay pants as she cheered on the athlete and clapped in the crowd. She was joined by others, including her son Saint West, 7, and niece Penelope Disick, 10, and has a long braid in her hair as she accessorized with sunglasses.
Kanye West Spotted On Dinner Date With Mystery Woman Amid ‘Missing’ Rumors
Los Angeles, CA - Kanye West has been laying low in recent weeks but he was spotted earlier this week on a dinner date with a mystery woman in Los Angeles. TMZ obtained the secret photos which sees Ye sharing a meal with an unidentified blonde woman at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Monday (January 9).
Kim Kardashian's Kids Have Their Own Starbucks
All parents like to give their children treats every once in a while. A piece of candy, a frappuccino maybe…but an entire Starbucks? Kim Kardashian posted a new video to the TikTok she shares with her daughter North West, and it turns out the mini-Kardashian has her own mini-Starbucks!
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch
North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...
In the Race of Being Rich, Kanye West Lost to a German Shephard Dog
Last year was not the year of Kanye West and the beginning of 2023 does not seem to be great for the rapper either. By the end of 2022, half of the companies for whom Ye was once a cash cow broke ties with him. And all of that was because of the rapper’s anti-semantic remarks which put him in trouble.
Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?
Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head...
