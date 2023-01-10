Read full article on original website
‘We’re not going to lose him’: Coach saves 17-year-old Akron baseball player’s life
"I put my hand over his heart and I didn’t feel a heartbeat," said coach Scott Koenig.
Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio
There's not an instant billionaire after Tuesday's drawing and so the Mega Millions jackpot now stands at the second largest prize in the game's history.
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to host 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that they will host the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The contest between...
Knox Pages
Local football coaching fraternity weakened with departures of Seder, Carroll
Two of north central Ohio’s most successful and tradition-rich high school football programs are searching for head coaches. Ashland announced recently it would not renew Sean Seder’s contract for the 2023 season, prompting Seder to tender his resignation Tuesday afternoon and ending a brief yet successful stint after four seasons. Seder was 21-20 with two playoff berths, including a regional semifinal appearance during the coronavirus-stricken 2020 season.
WFMJ.com
Football: Mathews, Crestview & East Liverpool expected to approve football coaches
Three area school districts are expected to approved head football coaches in the next month. Crestview is expected to name Dominic Perry its new head coach. He's been an assistant with the Rebels for 27 years. Mathews, pending school board approval next month expect to name Matt Polta as is...
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
Live camera shows Chardon getting hit with heavy snowfall early Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon was living up to its name as the “heart of the snow belt” early Friday morning. A web camera of Chardon Square provided by Geauga TV showed the Geauga County city was getting hit by an intense squall at about 3:15 a.m. and that roads were quickly getting a significant coating.
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
Man's car shot up in road-rage incident in Akron
Akron Police are investigating a road-rage shooting that happened Thursday just after 6 p.m. near Frase and Eastwood avenues.
ysnlive.com
SITTING DOWN WITH SEBO (EP 1)
SALEM, OH- One of the most influential names you’ll hear in our area no matter the conversation you’re in is Bob Sebo. Mr. Sebo has been a Valley native going back to his childhood and being raised in Salem. Bob was a featured member of the football, track, and basketball teams, and also lettered in the band at the time.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Hall of Fame Village to allow alcoholic beverages outside after approval by city
The Canton City Council has approved the Hall of Fame Village as its latest Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), the second district of its kind in the city.
Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
