ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Local football coaching fraternity weakened with departures of Seder, Carroll

Two of north central Ohio’s most successful and tradition-rich high school football programs are searching for head coaches. Ashland announced recently it would not renew Sean Seder’s contract for the 2023 season, prompting Seder to tender his resignation Tuesday afternoon and ending a brief yet successful stint after four seasons. Seder was 21-20 with two playoff berths, including a regional semifinal appearance during the coronavirus-stricken 2020 season.
ASHLAND, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed

MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
MENTOR, OH
ysnlive.com

SITTING DOWN WITH SEBO (EP 1)

SALEM, OH- One of the most influential names you’ll hear in our area no matter the conversation you’re in is Bob Sebo. Mr. Sebo has been a Valley native going back to his childhood and being raised in Salem. Bob was a featured member of the football, track, and basketball teams, and also lettered in the band at the time.
SALEM, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy