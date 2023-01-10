Read full article on original website
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious
Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt. After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown
The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football team to be recognized at upcoming Gamecocks basketball game
After another winning season, the South Carolina football team will be recognized at an upcoming Gamecocks basketball game. The football team will be on hand for the basketball game on Jan. 21 vs. Auburn, with head coach Shame Beamer addressing the crowd, according to the program website. No. 19 South...
South Carolina's Remaining Positions Of Need In 2023 Offseason
Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football team need to add more pieces at a few key positions in the next couple of months.
South Carolina's Win Over Kentucky Is a Win For Paris's Process
The South Carolina Gamecocks' upset victory over the Kentucky Wildcats signifies the buy-in Lamont Paris has garnered from his team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mitch Barnhart discusses status of Kentucky basketball, facilities issue with John Calipari
Mitch Barnhart is trying to navigate a restless fan base at Kentucky amid a difficult season for John Calipari’s men’s basketball team. Barnhart, the athletics director at Kentucky, spoke with Matt Jones on Kentucky Sports Radio, via NewsRadio 630 WLAP. Barnhart repeated said he didn’t want to micro-manage...
watchstadium.com
Calipari and Kentucky: It’s Time for the Marriage to End
The last time we watched John Calipari and Big Blue Nation celebrate an NCAA Tournament victory was on March 29, 2019 when the ‘Cats knocked off Houston to advance to the Elite Eight. That was 1,384 days ago. Sure, the tourney was canceled in 2020. However, Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats...
Joshua Simon, A New Touchdown Target for Gamecocks
With the loss of multiple scoring targets, South Carolina needed another scoring target. Joshua Simon will fit perfectly in that role.
aseaofblue.com
Jamarion Wilcox announcement coming Friday
While the Kentucky Wildcats’ performance vs. South Carolina dampened the mood of many in the BBN, some potentially good news is on the horizon with the football program. Jamarion Wilcox, arguably Kentucky’s top recruiting target in the 2023 class, is expected to announce his decision on Friday. The...
Arena's Lack of Sign Policy Leaves Room for Razorback Fans to Harass Kentucky's Calipari Later This Year
Then again, Rupp Arena allowed for sign man was tossed for also
wymt.com
Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
fox56news.com
Lexington home for sale; features rich history dating back to the 1840s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A historic home in the heart of downtown Lexington is up for sale. The property located at 467 West Second St. is just a block away from Rupp Arena and has a unique story to tell which begins all the way back to the mid-1840s.
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
modernfarmer.com
Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots
“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
