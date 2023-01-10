ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Wildcats Today

COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious

Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt.  After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown

The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
LEXINGTON, KY
watchstadium.com

Calipari and Kentucky: It’s Time for the Marriage to End

The last time we watched John Calipari and Big Blue Nation celebrate an NCAA Tournament victory was on March 29, 2019 when the ‘Cats knocked off Houston to advance to the Elite Eight. That was 1,384 days ago. Sure, the tourney was canceled in 2020. However, Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Jamarion Wilcox announcement coming Friday

While the Kentucky Wildcats’ performance vs. South Carolina dampened the mood of many in the BBN, some potentially good news is on the horizon with the football program. Jamarion Wilcox, arguably Kentucky’s top recruiting target in the 2023 class, is expected to announce his decision on Friday. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WJBF

Aiken H.S. head football coach fired

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
AIKEN, SC
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots

“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
KENTUCKY STATE
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC

