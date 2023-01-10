Read full article on original website
Purdue attacking Indianapolis and Fort Wayne on the opening day of the contact period
Ryan Walters and his new coaching staff at Purdue are preparing to hit the recruiting trail hard on Friday, the first day of an NCAA Contact Period that runs through Saturday,
The Hoosier State's top 2024 QB Danny O'Neil gives the latest regarding his recruitment
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil was one of the standouts at this year’s All-American Bowl National Combine, and before a strong performance on the Alamo Dome field in San Antonio, he sat down with 247Sports and talked about where things stand with his recruitment. "I think the...
Beloved ‘Indy Steelers’ football coach killed in Greenwood road rage shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that took the life of a beloved football coach Wednesday night in Johnson County. Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, was shot to death while riding in a van that was exiting on County Line Road from I-65 North. ISP said the shooting happened shortly […]
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
munciejournal.com
New Radio Station WMUN is the ‘Talk of Muncie’
Station looking for local radio hosts and program suggestions. MUNCIE, IN— A new radio station in Muncie and Delaware County aims to highlight what residents are talking about. And need to know. Radio station WMUN, broadcasting on 92.5FM and 1340AM has slowly been launching new, original talk programming. The...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers
INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton
Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
Shapiro’s Delicatessen named among ‘absolute best pastrami in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — Few sandwiches can stand up to the gargantuan gastronomic feat that is a stacked pastrami sandwich. The delicacy which, per Mashed, was brought to the United States by Jewish immigrants is still front and center of most Jewish deli menus in the U.S. today, including Shapiro’s Delicatessen in Indianapolis. The deli’s pastrami is […]
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Italian Restaurants in Indianapolis, IN [2023 Updated]
Indianapolis has such a variety of cuisines available that we decided to explore just one type today, Italian. We have the spot for you whether you want an intimate date night restaurant, a kid-friendly option, or the perfect place to celebrate a Colts victory. These are locally-owned restaurants offering a...
ISP: Suspect shoots at Fishers PD officers during multi-county chase, taken into custody after I-465 standoff
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' north side after leading police on a chase through several central Indiana counties during which he fired shots at Fishers police, Indiana State Police said. The incident started around midnight when officers with the Fishers Police...
iheart.com
Police Seek Missing Westfield Man
A missing man has been reported in Westfield. The police department provided information on Tuesday about 63-year-old Allen Hackett. The Westfield PD says Hackett struggles to walk long distances. He is about five-foot-ten, weighing about 150 pounds, and has a military tattoo on his forearm. Anyone with information is asked...
indianapublicradio.org
Muncie city council president running for mayor
Muncie City Council president Jeff Robinson has filed to run for the city’s mayoral seat in this year’s election. He’s the first Democrat to announce a challenge to current Republican Mayor Dan Ridenour. Robinson was elected to Muncie City Council’s District 2 seat in 2019. He’s served...
wrtv.com
Daleville Police Officer snags five alleged stop arm violators at once
DALEVILLE — A police department in Delaware County is cracking down on school bus stop arm violators. Dash camera footage shows on Jan. 4, Daleville Police Patrolman Adam Curtis pulled over five vehicles at once who were suspected of failing to stop for the school bus on State Road 67.
