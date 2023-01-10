ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

munciejournal.com

New Radio Station WMUN is the ‘Talk of Muncie’

Station looking for local radio hosts and program suggestions. MUNCIE, IN— A new radio station in Muncie and Delaware County aims to highlight what residents are talking about. And need to know. Radio station WMUN, broadcasting on 92.5FM and 1340AM has slowly been launching new, original talk programming. The...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers

INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton

Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
TIPTON, IN
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast

Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Lawrence police chief recognizes quick decisions, …. In the immediate aftermath of a Lawrence police officer being shot Tuesday night, another officer stepped...
INDIANA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Italian Restaurants in Indianapolis, IN [2023 Updated]

Indianapolis has such a variety of cuisines available that we decided to explore just one type today, Italian. We have the spot for you whether you want an intimate date night restaurant, a kid-friendly option, or the perfect place to celebrate a Colts victory. These are locally-owned restaurants offering a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Police Seek Missing Westfield Man

A missing man has been reported in Westfield. The police department provided information on Tuesday about 63-year-old Allen Hackett. The Westfield PD says Hackett struggles to walk long distances. He is about five-foot-ten, weighing about 150 pounds, and has a military tattoo on his forearm. Anyone with information is asked...
WESTFIELD, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Muncie city council president running for mayor

Muncie City Council president Jeff Robinson has filed to run for the city’s mayoral seat in this year’s election. He’s the first Democrat to announce a challenge to current Republican Mayor Dan Ridenour. Robinson was elected to Muncie City Council’s District 2 seat in 2019. He’s served...
MUNCIE, IN

