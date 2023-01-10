Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Tech Forward Fardaws Aimaq Returns to Practice
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had a rough start to conference play on the court but fortunately for Tech, forward Fardaws Aimaq is returning to practice. The update comes from head coach Mark Adams and with Tech facing 10th-ranked Texas, Baylor, and 11th-ranked Kansas State over the next week-and-a-half, Aimaq’s return is massive for the Red Raiders.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Something Needs to Change in Lubbock, and Quickly
With Tuesday’s humiliating 84-50 loss in Ames, it became readily apparent that this may be the worst Texas Tech basketball team in some time. With the loss, Texas Tech fell to 0-4 in Conference play and is tied with West Virginia at the rock bottom of the conference standings. It is mid-January and this Texas Tech team doesn’t have a single Quad One or Two win and isn’t even in the bubble conversation.
Commit! Texas Tech lands four-star running back
Texas Tech landed one of the top recruits in the Lone Star State with the commitment of four-star running back Johann Cardenas, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Thursday night. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior from Houston St. Thomas chose the Red Raiders over announced offers from Colorado, Colorado State, SMU and UTSA.
No. 2 Kansas meets No. 14 Iowa State in duel atop Big 12
Kansas fans will surely greet Iowa State guard Caleb Grill in a vocal manner when the No. 2 Jayhawks face
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
Baylor RB Coach Justin Johnson Hired By Conference Rival
The Bears have lost one of their top assistants to a conference rival
therecordlive.com
Washington signs to play at Texas Tech
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School hosted a special signing ceremony for senior football defensive lineman Amier Washington on Wednesday, January 11. The event was held adjacent to the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium and the school's theater. Washington will be graduating from Little Cypress Mauriceville this spring and will play...
everythinglubbock.com
This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students
LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
Renowned equine expert joins Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine is set to welcome a world-renowned equine expert to the team as an associate professor of equine surgery. Officials with Texas Tech announced that equine expert James Brown from Australia has always had a fondness for horses as he was introduced to them […]
gotodestinations.com
Wakey Wakey: A Guide to Lubbock’s Best Breakfast Spots – 2023
Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
Lubbock restaurant selected to participate in Gov. Abbott’s Inauguration Luncheon
River Smith’s Chicken & Catfish, a Lubbock restaurant, has been selected to participate in Governor Greg Abbott’s Inauguration Taste of Texas Luncheon on January 17, according to a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).
19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023
Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested the First Full Week of the New Year
We have successfully survived the first week of 2023 and I must say it's not that bad, unless you live outside of Lubbock. I am not saying anything we don't already know but goodness those tumbleweeds have been huge! Good thing the city was offering drop off locations for those tumbleweeds last week.
KCBD
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
18-wheeler overturns at 19th Street and West Loop, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after authorities responded to an overturned 18-wheeler near West Loop 289 and 19th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:30 p.m. According to police, initial reports said the wind blew the truck over. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com […]
Adopting One of These 5 Lubbock Dogs Comes with a Special Gift
When it comes to expanding your family and bringing home a new furry friend, there is no better time to start than now. If you are thinking about getting a dog but aren’t sure where to start, one of these sweet pups might be the one for you. The...
fox34.com
First Alert Weather Day for strong winds, fire danger Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday. Very strong winds and critical Fire Danger will be possible on Wednesday into mid-day Thursday. A Fire Weather Warning and High Wind Watch have been issued for portions of the South Plains for tomorrow. I expect...
New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock
Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
Lubbock airport flights among thousands impacted by FAA system failure
Flights to and from the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport were among thousands impacted by a computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration that caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations.
