Lubbock, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech Forward Fardaws Aimaq Returns to Practice

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had a rough start to conference play on the court but fortunately for Tech, forward Fardaws Aimaq is returning to practice. The update comes from head coach Mark Adams and with Tech facing 10th-ranked Texas, Baylor, and 11th-ranked Kansas State over the next week-and-a-half, Aimaq’s return is massive for the Red Raiders.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Something Needs to Change in Lubbock, and Quickly

With Tuesday’s humiliating 84-50 loss in Ames, it became readily apparent that this may be the worst Texas Tech basketball team in some time. With the loss, Texas Tech fell to 0-4 in Conference play and is tied with West Virginia at the rock bottom of the conference standings. It is mid-January and this Texas Tech team doesn’t have a single Quad One or Two win and isn’t even in the bubble conversation.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Commit! Texas Tech lands four-star running back

Texas Tech landed one of the top recruits in the Lone Star State with the commitment of four-star running back Johann Cardenas, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Thursday night. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior from Houston St. Thomas chose the Red Raiders over announced offers from Colorado, Colorado State, SMU and UTSA.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCCI.com

No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
AMES, IA
therecordlive.com

Washington signs to play at Texas Tech

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School hosted a special signing ceremony for senior football defensive lineman Amier Washington on Wednesday, January 11. The event was held adjacent to the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium and the school's theater. Washington will be graduating from Little Cypress Mauriceville this spring and will play...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students

LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
LUBBOCK, TX
gotodestinations.com

Wakey Wakey: A Guide to Lubbock’s Best Breakfast Spots – 2023

Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock

Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

First Alert Weather Day for strong winds, fire danger Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday. Very strong winds and critical Fire Danger will be possible on Wednesday into mid-day Thursday. A Fire Weather Warning and High Wind Watch have been issued for portions of the South Plains for tomorrow. I expect...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock

Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
LUBBOCK, TX

