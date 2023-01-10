ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

10 best Coach sale bags, purses, shoes, accessories all 50% off thru January 31

Looking to update your wardrobe as we enter the new year? You’re in luck. Coach is currently having a must-shop sale on their already marked-down items, offering a whopping extra 50% off! From shoes like heeled booties and sneakers to sweaters, keychains, and of course, their iconic bags, don’t miss out on the big savings. The 50% off sale is going on now and runs through January 31. However, don’t delay, as the sale is only valid while products last.
PennLive.com

Best Walmart deals this weekend: Tech, fashion, health

Want to start the New Year with some major rollbacks? Whether you’re looking to spend your Christmas gift cards, reinvent a space in your home or just stock up on some essentials, Walmart has tons of deals on tech, home goods, small kitchen appliances, tech, fashion deals and more.
Footwear News

Rent the Runway Is Selling Second Hand Items on Amazon

Rent the Runway is selling its pre-worn clothing on Amazon via new partnership with the e-commerce giant. As of Thursday, the clothing rental service is selling hundreds of pre-worn items from almost 35 brands and a line of unworn designer products available for Amazon shoppers via Rent the Runway’s Design Collective, which produces proprietary items for Rent the Runway. Rent the Runway has partnered with ThredUp and Saks Off 5TH to sell off its second hand luxury items. The moves comes as the New-York fashion rental service looks to pick up its business after a lull in demand throughout the pandemic. In September,...
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Fstoppers

Tips on Photographing New Female Models

Photographing female models can be an exciting and creative process, but it's essential to approach it with professionalism and sensitivity. Here are some tips based on my own experience to help you get the best results during a photo shoot with a new model. Pay attention to composition: Like any...
TODAY.com

Amazon is hosting a big New Year Sale — and we found deals starting at $5

We’re already more than a week into the new year, which, for many of us, means that our resolutions are in full swing. But after a handful of days of trying to drink more water, exercise regularly or get more organized at home, you may be realizing that you could use a little help to make that resolution stick.
frugalhotspot.com

Costco Coupon Book JANUARY 2023

The Costco Coupon Book January 2023 starts today, December 28, 2022 and is filled with some pretty good deals on Charmin toilet paper, Huggies diapers, Mohawk flooring, Lucky jeans, Eddie Bauer joggers, Chobani yogurt, Jimmy Dean Delights, Kirkland Signature lobster bisque, and more! The sale runs through January 22, 2023.
People

This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now

“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price.  If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling shoes from Marshalls

If you're looking for a way to make some extra cash, reselling shoes from Marshalls could be a great option for you. You can find videos all over the internet from people flipping shoes and making thousands, many from Marshalls and similar stores. Marshalls is a popular discount department store chain known for offering a wide variety of brand-name products at discounted prices. This includes a selection of shoes, which can be a great source of income for those who are able to find and resell popular styles at a markup.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deals: Get $198 Bags for $49 and $380 Bags for $79

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
