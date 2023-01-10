Rent the Runway is selling its pre-worn clothing on Amazon via new partnership with the e-commerce giant. As of Thursday, the clothing rental service is selling hundreds of pre-worn items from almost 35 brands and a line of unworn designer products available for Amazon shoppers via Rent the Runway’s Design Collective, which produces proprietary items for Rent the Runway. Rent the Runway has partnered with ThredUp and Saks Off 5TH to sell off its second hand luxury items. The moves comes as the New-York fashion rental service looks to pick up its business after a lull in demand throughout the pandemic. In September,...

