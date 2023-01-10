ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Why Kirby Smart's son was 'bawling' after Georgia won national championship

By Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Kirby Smart's son was crying, and the Georgia football coach couldn't figure out why.

The Bulldogs had just won their second straight championship and completed an undefeated season with its 65-7 thrashing of No. 3 TCU on Monday at SoFi Stadium.

So, what gives?

"I walked in (to the coach's office after the game). My 10-year-old son, Andrew, is bawling," Smart said in the postgame news conference. "I'm, like, 'Oh, no, somebody's hurt his feelings. Somebody's thrown him down or done something to him.'

"I said, 'Why are you crying? You're going to ruin my moment.'

"He said, 'Stetson is leaving. He's going to go.'

Smart reminded his son that Bennett is 25 years old.

"He's got to go. He's got to leave," Smart told his son.

He'll leave with two national championships.

Bennett threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TJNo_0k9ZZz5a00
Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the second half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia on Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41. News Joshua L Jones Joshua L. Jones, Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bennett, a sixth-year senior, could have ridden off into the sunset after last season's title. But he had modest NFL stock. So, Bennett decided to return to Georgia for the chance to become college football's first repeat champion since Alabama's 2011 and '12 teams went back to back.

"He brought it up to me (last January), and he said, 'I want to go play. I want to go play football and prove to people this is no fluke. We can do this,'" Smart recalled. "And he did everything that he said he was going to do."

TOPPMEYER: Georgia football repeats while Nick Saban becomes talking head. A torch passed

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BLOWOUT: Georgia football goes back to back with rout of TCU

Bennett finished with a flourish and delivered to Georgia its first 15-0 season.

“It seems like for the past three or four months, we’ve been looking to see if somebody could beat us. And we just ran out of games. Nobody could," Bennett said.

So, when the tears dry, Smart's son can join Georgia fans in remembering the good times.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer .

