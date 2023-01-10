7 times Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton hinted at their feud before it became public

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in September 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry wrote about his relationship with William in his new memoir, "Spare."

In an ITV interview on Sunday, he said William and Kate didn't get along with Meghan from the start.

The two couples gave hints that there was a rift for years before Harry spoke about it publicly.

Prince Harry did a sit-down interview with Tom Bradby ahead of his memoir release, where he spoke about his and Meghan Markle's fallout with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry's first interview to promote his memoir, "Spare," aired on the UK network ITV on Sunday. The memoir was released worldwide on Tuesday.

In the interview, Harry spoke with Tom Bradby about his "sibling rivalry" with Prince William , saying William physically attacked him in 2019 and asked him not to tell Meghan about it. In his memoir, Harry said that William described Meghan as "difficult" and "rude" during the incident, and that William was parroting the "duchess difficult" narrative spun by the press.

Harry also told Bradby he believed William and Kate stereotyped Meghan from the beginning because she was an American actress, divorced, and biracial.

Although Harry recently spoke about their fallout , there were reports about the two couples' feud long before he confirmed it to the public. Harry, Meghan, Kate, and William also gave plenty of hints that they didn't always see eye to eye.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William at their first joint public engagement in February 2018 at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum.

William and Harry joked about their family disagreements at their first and last joint engagement with Kate and Meghan in February 2018.

William, Kate, Meghan, and Harry came together for a forum to promote their charity work with the Royal Foundation in February 2018. It marked Meghan's first royal engagement, and the group spoke about their excitement to work together.

However, during the forum, Harry and William spoke about having disagreements while working together. At the time, it was played off as a joke, however, the conversation could be considered more telling given Harry's recent comments about their relationship.

"I have to ask, all the work you do together is great, but working as a family, do you ever have disagreements about things?" moderator Tina Daheley asked the group.

There was a silence before William responded: "Oh yes," which resulted in laughter from the audience.

"Healthy disagreements," Harry said.

When asked what the last thing they disagreed about was, the brothers couldn't remember. William said: "Is it resolved? We don't know."

"Well, you're putting on a great show if it's not," Daheley responded.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend the Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018 in London

Kate and Meghan were pitted against one another in the press shortly after the event, Harry said.

In his memoir, Harry wrote that Meghan and Kate were pitted against one another by the press after the event because of their outfits, which he said put Kate "on edge."

"Days later, controversy. Something about Meg showing support for #metoo, and Kate not showing support — via their outfits? I think that was the gist, though who can say? It wasn't real," Harry wrote.

"But I think it had Kate on edge, while putting her and everyone else on notice that she was now going to be compared to, and forced to compete with, Meg," he added.

He added that this narrative came after "an awkward moment backstage," when Meghan asked to borrow some of Kate's lip gloss, which he said the royal was "taken aback" by.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend a Christmas Day church service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018, in King's Lynn, England.

Harry and Meghan started a new press office at Buckingham Palace in 2019 after previously sharing an office with William and Kate.

Meghan and Harry shared a press office with William and Kate at Kensington Palace until March 2019, when a spokesperson for the couple confirmed they were in the process of creating a new household at Buckingham Palace .

The couple didn't address rumors of a rift being the cause of their departure at the time. However, in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, which aired in December 2022, Harry said he believed that William and Kate's press office traded stories about him and Meghan after previously promising they would never do that to one another.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Wimbledon in July 2018.

Shortly after Meghan's royal wedding in 2018, there were reports that Meghan made Kate cry over bridesmaids' dresses. Years later, Meghan said it was the other way around and that nobody had corrected the story.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Meghan addressed a November 2018 Daily Mail report that she had made Kate cry at a bridesmaid dress fitting for Princess Charlotte.

Meghan told Winfrey that the "reverse happened." Although she didn't specify the details of the disagreement, Meghan said it "made me cry" and "really hurt my feelings." She said Kate brought her flowers and a note apologizing after the incident.

"I would have never wanted that to come out about her ever, even though it happened," Meghan said. "I protected that from ever being out in the world."

Writing in his memoir, Harry said the disagreement took place through text messages after Kate texted to say that Charlotte's bridesmaid dress didn't fit her properly. After Meghan suggested that Kate take the dress to the tailor who was on standby at Kensington Palace, Harry wrote, Kate continued to insist that "all of the dresses need to be remade" instead.

Harry wrote that he arrived home that day to find Meghan "on the floor, sobbing" and said Kate stopped by with flowers, a card, and an apology the following morning.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018, in London, England.

Harry and Meghan officially cut ties with William and Kate's charity in June 2019.

Kensington Palace confirmed in June 2019 that Harry and Meghan were stepping away from the Royal Foundation, the charity they shared with William and Kate, in order to start their own charity.

In July 2019, Harry and Meghan revealed their charity would be named Sussex Royal , but they later changed the name to Archewell after their step back from royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018, in London, England.

Harry said he and William were "on different paths" when asked about rumors of a rift in October 2019.

During the 2019 ITV documentary, "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," the Duke of Sussex was asked by journalist Tom Bradby about his relationship with his brother amid rumors of a rift between the pair.

"Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably stuff happens," he said.

"But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers," he added. "We're certainly on different paths at the moment but I'll always be there for him and as I know he'll always be there for me."

Kate Middleton and Prince William, left, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, right, at a Remembrance Day event in London in November 2019.

The two couples attended the same Remembrance Day event in November 2019, but didn't appear to speak to each other.

Harry, Meghan, Kate, and William joined other members of the royal family at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in November 2019 . It marked their first public appearance since Harry's interview where he said he and William were on different paths.

The couples weren't photographed together at the event and they appeared to not interact with each other.