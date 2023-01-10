ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Loses His Mind in Nightmare Epic From ‘Midsommar’ Director Ari Aster

By EJ Panaligan
 3 days ago

A24 has shared the first look at “ Beau Is Afraid ,” the upcoming horror from “Midsommar” director Ari Aster . Joaquin Phoenix stars in the film as a successful entrepreneur, and the narrative is said to follow the character across multiple decades.

The official “Beau Is Afraid” synopsis from A24 reads: “A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer-director Ari Aster.”

In addition to Phoenix, confirmed cast members for the film include Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones and Richard Kind.

Phoenix comes into the new Aster film after his best actor win for portraying Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips’ 2019 DC Comics film “Joker,” in addition to starring in Mike Mills’ 2019 festival darling “C’mon, C’mon” as a radio journalist whose young and energetic nephew gives him a new perspective on life. He will play Arthur Fleck again opposite Lady Gaga in “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which is billed as a musical.

“Beau Is Afraid,” which was previously titled “ Disappointment Blvd ,” is Aster’s third collaborative effort with A24, following his breakout horror hits “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” which released in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In the former, which was also Aster’s feature directorial debut, he directed a cast including Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne as a family who is seemingly haunted by a mysterious presence after their secretive grandmother dies. Starring Florence Pugh, “Midsommar” follows a couple who travels to Sweden for a flower-filled Midsummer festival that turns out to be much darker than it appears.

Aster penned the screenplay for “Beau Is Afraid” in addition to producing alongside Lars Knudsen. The film is set for release April 21.

Check out the trailer below.

Michelle Yeoh Tells Golden Globes to ‘Shut Up’ After Trying to Cut Her Speech Short: ‘I Can Beat You Up’

Nobody is going to play off Michelle Yeoh. The actor, who won her first Golden Globe on Tuesday, jokingly told the awards show’s producers to “shut up” after trying to cut her speech short. “I can beat you up,” said Yeoh as music started to play midway through her remarks. “And that’s serious.” Yeoh was honored in the best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, for playing many iterations of laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in A24’s zany multiverse adventure “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The recognition wasn’t lost on Yeoh, whose decades-long career in Hollywood began with 1997’s...
Eddie Murphy Makes Slap Joke at Golden Globes: ‘Keep Will Smith’s Wife’s Name Out of Your F—ing Mouth’

During his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, Eddie Murphy offered some key advice for up-and-comers in the industry: Don’t mess with Will Smith. “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind,” Murphy said at the end of his speech. “It’s a blueprint and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fucking...
Jennifer Coolidge Makes ‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Cry in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech: ‘I Love You to Death’

The popularity of “The White Lotus” continues. Season 2 of the HBO original, which was among five shows (“Dahmer,” “The Crown,” “Pam & Tommy” and “Only Murders in the Building”) that scored four nominations at the 80th annual Golden Globes, became a two-time winner on Tuesday night. Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid from Season 1, took home the gold for actress in a limited series, beating fellow nominees Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”); Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”); Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and her “White Lotus” co-star, Aubrey Plaza. “The White...
Golden Globe Honoree Ryan Murphy Says His Mission Is to Make Heroes of ‘the Invisible, the Unloved’

Prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy accepted the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, paying tribute to many of the people he has worked with in front of and behind the screen. Murphy ran through some of the highlights of his career — Michaela Jaé Rodriguez becoming the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe, seeing “Pose” star Billy Porter, who introduced him, wearing a black tuxedo gown on the Oscars red carpet, and working with actors such as Niecy Nash, Matt Bomer and Jeremy Pope, who were able to present their true selves on screen. “When I...
Steven Spielberg Calls ‘The Fabelmans’ an Act of ‘Courage’ in Moving Golden Globes Speech

Steven Spielberg was anointed best director at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, the ninth win of his career. But, he revealed on stage at the Beverly Hilton, his journey to becoming Hollywood’s most successful filmmaker wasn’t always linear. Accepting the award for his autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans,” Spielberg admitted that’s partially why he’d been hesitant to share his most personal story onscreen. He says it took a little bit of bravery to finally make the film. “I put a lot of things in my way of this story. I told this story in parts and parcels all through my career,” he...
Carole Cook, Actor and Lucille Ball Protégé, Dies at 98

Carole Cook, a veteran stage and screen actor who was a protégé of Lucille Ball, has died in Beverly Hills, Calif., of heart failure. She was 98. Cook was known for her guest roles on “The Lucy Show” from 1963-68 and “Here’s Lucy” from 1969-74. She began her acting career in 1959 when Ball requested she appear in an episode of “Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse” titled, “The Desilu Revue.” In films, Cook was known for her role as Molly Ringwald’s Grandma Helen in the 1984 John Hughes rom-com, “Sixteen Candles.” She also appeared in “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” “Palm Springs Weekend,”...
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments

Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled.  Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child whose tumultuous life also included a music career, died Thursday in a Los Angeles hospital, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 54. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” reads a family statement. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” Presley was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla...
Chris Jansing Adds Hours in MSNBC Daytime Shakeup as Hallie Jackson Expands Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

CNN isn’t the only cable-news network reworking its daytime schedule. MSNBC is expanding Chris Jansing’s afternoon perch to two hours from one as the Washington D.C-based Hallie Jackson, who also anchors a late-afternoon program on NBC News Now, leaves the cable outlet to focus on the streaming work. Meanwhile, weekend host Jonathan Capehart, who has held forth on Sundays, will now do an hour on both Saturday and Sunday. All the moves come as NBCUniversal’s new operations refine their efforts under a reorganization unveiled Wednesday. The moves were revealed to staffers Thursday in memos from Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, and Janelle...
Austin Butler Thanks Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech for ‘Elvis’

A new king has been crowned, with “Elvis” star Austin Butler winning the Golden Globe award for best actor in a motion picture, drama. The actor, a first-time Golden Globe nominee, faced stiff competition in the category, which also included Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Hugh Jackman (“The Son”), Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”). “Oh, man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes,” Butler began before voicing his admiration for his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-star Brad Pitt and director Quentin Tarantino. “I owe...
‘The DOC,’ Documentary About Rapper Who Lost His Voice in Car Accident, Acquired by Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has landed North American rights to “The DOC,” a documentary about a rap legend whose life and career was upended after a near-fatal accident. The DOC, a hip-hop lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, was involved in a 1989 car crash that took his voice. “The DOC,” directed Dave Caplan, picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords. Vertical will release the movie in theaters in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “The DOC is an incredible talent...
Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as First Actor to Earn Major Award for Marvel Movie

Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award Tuesday for her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making the 64-year-old the first actor ever to win a major individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics. The evening marked Bassett’s second win (and second nomination) at the Globes; she took home the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” Bassett began, taking the stage to accept the award. “The...
Jeff Beck, One of the Guitar Masters of the Rock Era, Dies at 78

Jeff Beck, among the most innovative and certainly the most unpredictable of ’60s guitar heroes, died on Tuesday. He was 78. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” reads a statement from his rep. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck recently completed a tour supporting his collaborative album with Johnny Depp, “18.” He received seven Grammys for instrumental performances, and an eighth for his 2009 work on Herbie Hancock’s “The Imagine Project.” A fleet,...
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise for Returning Golden Globe Trophies: ‘Let’s Exchange Them’ for Shelly Miscavige’s Return

Jerrod Carmichael roasted Tom Cruise during the Golden Globes, tackling the actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Carmichael was introducing presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars, when he appeared on stage with three trophies in his hands. “Hey, guys backstage I found these,” Carmichael said. “[It’s the] three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I’m just a host briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch I think. Maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of...
‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Star in Netflix’s Will They/Won’t They Rom-Com

When Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher announced they’d be co-starring in a Netflix rom-com, a generation of moviegoers were elated at the idea of two of the genre’s most bankable stars teaming up for the first time. That movie is “Your Place or Mine,” and Netflix has dropped the first trailer previewing the pair’s on-screen chemistry. Witherspoon and Kutcher star as Debbie and Peter, who’ve been best friends for 20 years after a “memorable” first meeting (read: one night stand). “Do you remember the first night we met?” Witherspoon’s Debbie asks early on in the clip, as the two reminisce over the...
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Thought ‘Titanic’ Was ‘Boring’: ‘I Had to Really Twist His Arm to Be in the Movie’

“Titanic” remains the biggest hit of Leonardo DiCaprio’s career, but it sounds like getting the actor to star in the film was tough work for director James Cameron. The filmmaker recently told People magazine that DiCaprio thought the “Titanic” screenplay was “boring” and didn’t want to star in the epic disaster romance film. Cameron had to “twist” DiCaprio’s arm. “He didn’t want to do a leading man,” Cameron said. “I had to really twist his arm to be in the movie. He didn’t want to do it. He thought it was boring. [He] accepted the part only when I...
‘Plane’ Review: A High-Flying Action Movie as Sturdy as Its Star, Gerard Butler

Ever since the ’80s, action films have been overwhelmingly basic in concept, execution, and title. So when you hear that the new Gerard Butler film is called “Plane,” you’d be forgiven for thinking that you can run the entire movie through your head in the blink of an eye. Gerard Butler on a plane (check). He’s probably the pilot (check). There’s probably a criminal onboard (check). The film will be a low-flying, B-grade “Air Force One,” with Butler’s windpipe-smashing grizzled lug saving the day in the same way that Harrison Ford’s heroically resourceful chief executive did. Actually, no. Butler, in his broken-down-dad-with-a-chip-of-gold-on-his-shoulder...
Bad Bunny Makes History and Taylor Swift Rules Sales as Music Biz Sees Further Growth: Luminate Year-End Report

In another year of growth, albeit less robust in the U.S. than in recent years, the biggest surprise in Luminate’s year-end report on how the music business fare in 2022 is a story that has been developing before our eyes each week since May. The official coronation of Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” as the year’s most consumed album in America marks the first time ever that honor has been achieved by a collection recorded in a language other than English. It’s just the latest feat by the artist who had already scored the first No. 1 on the Billboard...
Saweetie to Appear in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 at Peacock, Three New Recurring Cast Members Added (EXCLUSIVE)

Rap star Saweetie is set to make a cameo in the Season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, three actors have been cast in the series in recurring roles. Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Saweetie will appear as herself in the show. It will not be her first time acting onscreen, as she previously appeared in multiple...
‘Glass Onion’ Star Janelle Monáe Reveals the Subtle Detail That Hints at Their Characters Storyline

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains major spoilers for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” currently streaming on Netflix. Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is filled with easter eggs that lie in plain sight, but it takes an eagle-eyed viewer to find them. Daniel Craig has returned as detective Benoit Blanc and is “mysteriously” invited to join Miles Bron, a tech billionaire played by Edward Norton, on his private Greek island. Bron has invited his close circle of friends made up of a cast of characters played by Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline...
