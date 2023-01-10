ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle's relationship has changed since the Queen's death

By Pauline Villegas
Insider
 3 days ago

Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate watch a flypast to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force in July 2018.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

  • Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate were dubbed the "fab four" after their first public appearance in 2018.
  • The foursome has been in the spotlight recently thanks to Harry's memoir "Spare."
  • According to Vanity Fair, palace insiders claim that William is furious about "Spare" allegations.

Since their first public appearance together in 2018, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William — dubbed the "fab four" — have faced many changes within the royal family. In January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced that they would step back from their royal responsibilities.

In September 2022, the quartet reunited publicly for the first time since March 2020 for Queen Elizabeth's funeral services. A Kensington spokesperson told The Times of London that William asked Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate on their promenade as an "important show of unity."

Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate were seen together several times throughout the Queen's 10-day mourning period. Since the Queen's funeral, Harry has announced many revelations about the two couple's relationship over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VWik_0k9ZZk5v00
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In December, "Harry and Meghan" debuted on Netflix

The six-part docuseries painted a portrait of Harry and Meghan's relationship, from dating secretly to living a life of seclusion in California. In the series, Harry and Meghan suggest that the royal family quickly became jealous of Meghan's growing popularity among the British public.

In episode five, Harry revealed that when he suggested that he and Meghan take a step back from royal duties, the palace immediately rejected that proposal. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren't true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in," Harry said in the documentary.

In light of the Netflix documentary, William cut Harry off entirely, according to The Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah . Nikkhah reported that two unnamed friends of Prince William asserted that he had no plans to speak to his brother in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Q0tD_0k9ZZk5v00
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Harry's memoir, "Spare," is filled with revelations about the foursome's relationship over the years

Elements of Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir have been revealed prior to its official release, in part because it accidentally went on sale early in Spain.

The Guardian reported on Wednesday that Harry writes about a physical attack between him and William in 2019. According to The Guardian, Harry shares that William called Meghan "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive." The conversation allegedly escalated until, Harry recounts, William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor."

According to "Spare," Meghan and Kate were also at odds at times in their relationship. In "Spare," Harry writes about an incident between the two royal wives in 2018, according to The Telegraph . Right before Harry and Meghan's wedding, Meghan allegedly said that Kate's forgetfulness was due to "baby brain," as Kate was pregnant with her third child. In "Spare," The Telegraph reported that Harry details a reconciliatory tea where Kate demanded an apology from Meghan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtPpS_0k9ZZk5v00
Kate, William, Harry, and Meghan attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2019.

RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

According to Vanity Fair royal reporter Katie Nicholl , sources close to William say that he is furious with Harry over the leaking of private conversations in "Spare." The unnamed source also shared that William feels there is "a massive trust issue" between the brothers now.

"William worries everything and anything he says will be made public. For now he isn't going to be commenting or reacting, his plan is to ride this all out. At the end of the day he will still be the Prince of Wales, and that's what he is focused on," Vanity Fair reported a source close to William said.

Representatives for Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 6

Cindy Rentz
3d ago

when will the life of seclusion begin? I personally have seen more of them in the past 2 years than anyone would want to. what a joke!

yes ma'am
3d ago

this whole article is junk. "a source" my butt! I'm so tired of the back and forth with "sources", if it's not from William directly. it's rubbish. people keep focusing on the wrong things, other members of the royal family have stepped down too. that's a very toxic environment.

The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater

The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
netflixjunkie.com

HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media

Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
netflixjunkie.com

Meghan Markle Once Spoke About Being “unable to afford” Their Six-figure Worth Montecito Mansion

After their recent sneak peeks in the Netflix bombshell docuseries, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito estate is once again in news. Although the independent royal couple now owns a huge stretch of extravaganza in the hills of Santa Barbara, it did not come free to them at all. In the infancy of their troublesome life together, both of them could only dream of owning such a bungalow. The infamous Megxit had left everyone shattered and the couple too also took its time to settle down.
