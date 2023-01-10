ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Top 10 salons and spas in Amarillo for a relaxing moment

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Life can be stressful, and many may consider relaxation a necessary part of recharging after a taxing time.

Amarillo has some great salons and med spas that provide messages, facials, and nail services which can prepare one for the demanding week ahead.

Wanderlog is an itinerary and road trip planner app that provides travelers with Google ratings of the top spots around the country for a top-notch experience.

Take a look at the top ten best salons and spas in Amarillo, according to Wanderlog:

  1. Indulge Salon & Spa — 3501 SW 45th Ave.;
  2. Awaken Med Spa — 9200 Town Square Blvd.;
  3. Planet Nail & Spa — 2017 Coulter St.;
  4. Lighten Up Spa & Salon — 4557 S. Western St.;
  5. White Lotus Holistic Spa — 2301 S Western St;
  6. American Laser Spa — 1200 Wallace Blvd.;
  7. Nakai Wellness Spa — 2750 Duniven Cir.;
  8. Bella Luna Aesthetic Center — 2483 W Interstate 40;
  9. Staci’s Salon & Spa — 3901 Bell St.;
  10. Pacific Nail & Spa — 2330 S Soncy St.

