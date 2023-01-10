Read full article on original website
Related
Alton Brown's Egg Carton Hack Will Change The Way You Make Meatballs
This is not your Nonna's meatball. Celebrity Chef Alton Brown's version may resemble your grandmother's meatballs – a classic blend of ground beef, pork, and lamb with an egg thrown in – until you get to the cooking part. Brown, who hosted "Good Eats" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" on...
Alton Brown Hilariously Jokes About 'Leftover Bacon'
Homer Simpson once said, "Pork chops and bacon are my two favorite animals" (via Royal Bacon Society). Who could blame him? Pork — specifically bacon — is one of those foods that wields the power to add a little magic to other foods. You can add it to a plate of eggs for a nice protein combo. You can slap it on a cheeseburger or chicken sandwich for some extra texture and saltiness. You can also wrap your asparagus with it or chop it in bits and mix it in your mashed potatoes. And of course, you can eat it all by itself.
The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today
Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
What Is 'Deluxe Style' At Subway?
We all know that there's an absurd number of combos possible at Subway. You can choose a sandwich from the menu and customize it, or you can create your own from scratch. You can add extra cheese. You can mix sauces. You can even order a tuna sandwich with pickles and Splenda, and earn your place on the list of Subway's strangest sandwich orders. The world is your sandwich –- sorry, oyster.
Starbucks Just Dropped 2023 Valentine's Day Merch
It's no secret that Starbucks has legions of loyal fans whose taste buds practically dance in anticipation of new drink releases. But when the coffee chain launches new drinkware, their excitement is surprisingly just as enthusiastic. Skeptical? Don some earmuffs, as you may be about to hear an impassioned opus from Starbucks fans pumped up about two new lines of branded gear.
We Tried Gordon Ramsay's New Times Square Restaurant. It's A One And Done
Gordon Ramsay is a cooking legend. That's why when we heard he was opening a fish and chips restaurant in Times Square, we were instantly curious. Fish and chips are not necessarily a common find in the United States, especially from a world-renowned British chef like Ramsay. The "Hell's Kitchen" host and judge doesn't necessarily hold back when it comes to reviewing dishes, so we won't either.
The New Trader Joe's Seasoning That's Blowing Hilary Duff's Mind
Millennials are likely familiar with the British girl group, The Spice Girls, who are behind the timelessly catchy bop "Wannabe." The pop ensemble formed in 1994 consists of Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C, and Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, and Posh Spice, respectively (via BBC). However, if you ask us, there's another entity out there worthy of at least an honorary spot in the band: Trader Joe's, and before you exit this writing, just hear us out.
Gordon Ramsay Supports Brooklyn Beckham's $360 'Raw Beef' Roast
How much would you spend on a cut of meat? While you might be willing to splurge a bit for a holiday or special occasion, it's doubtful you'd spend like "Cookin' with Brooklyn" host Brooklyn Beckham, who reportedly spent between £200 and £300 on an extra large cut of prime rib for a recent episode of his cooking show (per Mirror). That's between $244.20 and up to $366.30 for one piece of meat, according to butchers who weighed in on the viewing. So if you've ever wondered how much "Cookin' with Brooklyn" really costs to make, it's probably a pretty penny. He's not making this show on a budget, that's for sure.
Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?
Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.
Reddit Is Calling A Customer's Aldi Ground Sausage Nightmare Fuel
Known for its minimal-flair aesthetic and impressively low prices, Aldi has just been named the fastest-growing grocery chain in the United States for its third consecutive year (per Insider). The fast-rising supermarket relies on a barebones layout, minimal advertising, and avoiding big-name brands to keep its prices consistently low (per Insider). In recent years, its efforts have proved successful as The Sun just reported that Aldi is also the most affordable grocery store in the United States.
Jack Harlow And A Doritos Love Triangle Are Brewing For A Super Bowl Ad
Doritos finally revealed who the star of its much-anticipated Super Bowl ad is, after teasing a secret celebrity online. Jack Harlow, who quickly rose through the music ranks in 2020, was spotted in the teaser trailer for the snacks new commercial. Last year, Frito Lay combined Doritos and Cheetos into a music-centric advertisement featuring animated forest animals. What's the most important part of the 2022 advertisement, you ask? Well, the Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos, of course.
The Internet Is Devastated Over The Discontinuation Of Ronzoni's Pastina
Today we have another stark reminder to appreciate the little things in our lives, to not take anything for granted. Just a few months ago, we were forced to say goodbye to the beloved ice cream novelty treat, Choco Taco. Now Ronzoni drops the devastating news that the pantry staple, Pastina, has been discontinued too. How much more are we expected to endure?
How Realistic Was The Michelin Inspector On Emily In Paris Season 3?
It's been a month, so die-hard fans of Netflix's hit show "Emily in Paris" should have binge-watched season three by now. In the event that the show is still on your to-do list, however, consider this a spoiler alert warning! While some fans watch Darren Star's newest rom-com to follow the l'amour du jour of heroine Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, with her fabulous clothing, spectacular settings, and, let's be honest, the "Sex in the City-esque" steamy moments with chef Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, others are equally focused on the incredible French food and the culinary scene the show explores, even McDonald's is chic there.
Florence Pugh Brings Her Chef Knives Everywhere She Goes
Whether you know her from her chilling role in "Midsommar" or as the youngest March sister in "Little Women," Florence Pugh has established herself as "one of the most fearless, versatile talents of her generation" — at least if you ask Harper's Bazaar. When interviewing with the outlet, the "Don't Worry Darling" star spoke up about what it's like to take on the challenging roles that string together her momentous career. "I guess all of my movies have that element of women being forced into a corner, forced into an opinion, forced into a way of life," she shared. "And then finally, something cracks."
Tom Yum Soup Recipe
When it comes to great Thai soups, Tom Yum is not only among the most popular, but it also happens to be one of the most flavorful. As those who have tried it know, the soup is known for its deliciously sweet and sour broth base that comes to life, thanks to a variety of ingredients like chili pepper, palm sugar, and red curry paste. Shrimp is the main protein in the recipe, and it pairs so well with the sweet and sour broth, ensuring you get a burst of flavor with every bite you take.
Deluxe Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
Chocolate chip cookies are arguably the easiest dessert if you're looking to please a crowd, making them a classic option to bake any time — even if you're going to eat every single one yourself. The recipe is constantly being reinvented because of its popularity and undebatable deliciousness. Still, Toll House cookies are a timeless version, and the first to set the stage for many other chocolate chip cookies to come. Named after the location where they were first baked, this decadent treat is a must-have in your baking repertoire (via Smithsonian Magazine).
How To Tell Your Mayonnaise Has Gone Bad
Whether applied as a condiment or used as an ingredient in recipes, mayonnaise provides a creaminess and a tang that can help enhance many foods. Slather it on bread to complement a turkey sandwich, or blend it with veggies, herbs, and spices to concoct a mean tuna or chicken salad. Incorporate it into your deviled eggs recipe to create a delicious finger food for your next social gathering.
Pepsi Is Dropping A New Zero Sugar Formula Just In Time For NFL Playoffs
As people become more conscious of their sugar intake, diet and zero-sugar soft drinks have become a staple in the soda world. While there may be some questions regarding the healthiness of sugar substitutes, some research says that people who consume sugar-free beverages crave less food than those who consume sugar through soda regularly (via NPR). "We found if you're drinking soft drinks without calories it behaves exactly like drinking water," Aarhus University Hospital's Bjorn Richelsen explained, stating that diet soft drinks have a "neutral" impact on appetite.
Infusing Your Own Vodka At Home Is Easier Than It Sounds
If you're throwing a house party, you're going to need a lot of alcohol. Thankfully, the prep work isn't too extensive, so long as you know the best methods for maximizing your portion sizes. Per Mix that Drink, a beverage dispenser with a spout allows any cocktail to become a big batch. Though ice should be added at the last minute, the cocktails can be premixed up to a week before the get-together without losing flavor. There are many options when creating these beverages — you can easily mix your liquor of choice with soft drinks, fruit juice, and premixed selections from the liquor store.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
44K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0