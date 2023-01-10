Whether you know her from her chilling role in "Midsommar" or as the youngest March sister in "Little Women," Florence Pugh has established herself as "one of the most fearless, versatile talents of her generation" — at least if you ask Harper's Bazaar. When interviewing with the outlet, the "Don't Worry Darling" star spoke up about what it's like to take on the challenging roles that string together her momentous career. "I guess all of my movies have that element of women being forced into a corner, forced into an opinion, forced into a way of life," she shared. "And then finally, something cracks."

8 HOURS AGO