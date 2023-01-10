Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Collision Fatality on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County
In Merced County, officials recently reported a fatality following a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Santa Fe Drive in the vicinity of California Street. The incident occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m. in Winton, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Fatality on Santa Fe Drive. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Collision on State Route 165 and Westside Boulevard
In Merced County, officials reported a fatality following a head-on crash on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The traffic collision occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on State Route 165 in the vicinity of Westside Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Head-On Crash Fatality on...
KCRA.com
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
Evacuation warnings continue in Merced ahead of next storm
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has updated the evacuation warnings for the area south of Atwater due to flood concerns, officials announced Thursday. Officials say another storm system could bring additional rainfall through the weekend. They ask residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel – as well as refrain […]
cityofmerced.org
The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas
CONTACT: Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas. Merced, Calif. (January 10, 2023) – Evacuation Orders are still in effect for the following streets:. W. North Bear Creek Drive. La Cresenta Ave. La Palma Ave. La Mirada Drive. Corona...
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
Planada post office temporarily closed due to flooding
PLANADA, Calif. ( ) – Due to mandatory evacuations and severe weather conditions, the United States Postal Service (USPS), has announced the temporary closure of the Planada Post Office. Impacted customers by the closure will be able to retrieve their mail at an alternative pick-up location. USPS says customers...
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
sjvsun.com
Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County
This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks
While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
More evacuation orders lifted in Merced as severe flooding recedes
More evacuation orders have been lifted in Merced on Thursday as flood waters begin to recede after a powerful storm earlier this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Water was coming in our house.’ Residents evacuated amid relentless Merced County storm
The extreme rainstorm that Merced County has seen over the past days reached a critical stage Tuesday, as some residents fled their homes at a moment’s notice amid rising floodwaters. The Merced County community of Planada is one of the hardest hit, where all residents were evacuated by Sheriff’s...
KMPH.com
Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
mercedcountytimes.com
Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm
Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
KTLA.com
Sheriff blasts ‘numbskulls running barricades’ in flooded Merced County
Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California appealed to residents in flooding evacuation zones to “please help us by helping yourself” in a video message recorded Tuesday morning. Sheriff Warnke issued an evacuation order for the entire town of Planada and deputies were going door to door to...
Evacuation warnings issued for these Merced streets
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation for a series of city streets, urging residents to prepare to leave their homes in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels. The streets impacted by the evacuation warning include: Evacuation Center: According to Merced city officials, an evacuation center is open at […]
CHP: 1 fatality and major injuries in head-on collision in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A head-on collision on Wednesday afternoon in Merced County left multiple victims with major injuries and one dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Merced Communications Center received a report of a head-on injury traffic crash in the area of SR-165 south of […]
Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Ollis of Clovis say they were driving down […]
clovisroundup.com
State of Emergency declared for Fresno County Monday Jan. 9
January 9, 2023: Fresno County declared a State of Emergency Monday Jan. 9 as rain floods and roads crumble from the atmospheric river storm. The storm has impacted roads with flooding and hazards all of which is a threat to human safety and property, according to the Fresno County media release last night.
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
