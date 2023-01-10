Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Roller Rink Closed Due to Recent Storm Damage
One of the Bay Area’s few remaining roller rinks is temporarily closed for business after getting flooded out. Two weeks ago, the first wave of storms left Antioch’s Paradise Skate filled with several inches of water, ruining the rink’s floor. On Friday, workers at Paradise Skate were...
SFist
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E dismantles fallen transmission tower in San Jose, thousands still without power in South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Crews continue working to restore power to homes and businesses throughout the South Bay. In one San Jose neighborhood, a transmission tower collapsed after it was hit by a tree. When the tower collapsed, it took down several trees and a man living along a nearby...
KTVU FOX 2
Tree topples on vacant Foster City church, Jeep
FOSTER CITY, Calif. - As Thursday sees a break in the rain, cities across the Bay Area are dealing with the problem of falling trees. One such tree fell on top of a Foster City vacant church and preschool and a white Jeep. The tree came down Wednesday night at...
NBC Bay Area
Highway 92 in San Mateo County continues to be shut down in both directions and authorities early Friday had no estimated time lanes would reopen. The county sent an alert at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday indicating the closure from upper Skyline Boulevard to Pilarcitos Creek Road. It did not initially specify a reason for the complete closure but later said the hazard was classified as a sinkhole.
Storm damage prompts San Jose to keep Alum Rock Park closed
SAN JOSE -- San Jose Park Ranger Danny Nguyen dodged boulders on his way up the Penitencia Creek trail in Alum Rock Park, now heavily damaged and impassable after the storms."So, this is a good example of why, in general, the park is closed," Nguyen said, standing beside two boulders the size of washing machines.The battering the park took from recent storms triggered massive rockslides."This is not yet the full extent of the damage. We're only about halfway through the storms right now. You can imagine it will probably get worse before it gets better," Nguyen said.Alum Rock...
Benicia officials work to keep Lake Herman from flooding nearby businesses
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Lake Herman in Benicia has received 10 feet of water since the start of the new year. Now, public works crews are making sure that water from the lake doesn’t overflow to a nearby creek. If that happens, businesses nearby could see flooding. “Our crews have been preparing for the atmospheric […]
Petaluma apartment complex, vehicles engulfed by flames; Residents flee to safety
PETALUMA -- A massive fireball consumed five vehicles and engulfed a two-story Petaluma apartment complex in flames late Thursday night.Officials said crews responded to reports of fire at the complex in the 100 block of Graylawn Ave. at around 11:36 p.m.Arriving within three minutes, the crews found a two-story apartment complex with heavy fire coming from the first-floor covered parking area. There was a total of five vehicles on fire, which extended to the exterior of the building and the second-floor apartments.Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, evacuate the apartments, and search for anyone trapped inside. Fortunately, 15 residents were able to flee the flames.A Sonoma County fire investigator was on the scene attempting to determine the cause of the fire. The complex has been red-tagged as uninhabitable.
KTVU FOX 2
Upcoming weekend weather for Bay Area, Northern California
In the midst of all the flooding and torrential rain in Northern California, Thursday's weather provided a break from the recent rainy days. However, this break may be short-lived as the Bay Area and parts of Northern California are expecting more wet weather Friday and throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Mark...
Big-rig crash on Southbound 101 in San Rafael backs up traffic
(KRON) — Traffic is reportedly backed up on the 101 going through central San Rafael due to a collision between a big rig and a Toyota. The two vehicles are blocking the fast lane and the second lane on the southbound side. The Toyota is lodged underneath the big rig, according to the incident report. […]
Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
NBC Bay Area
Marin County's Reservoirs Are at Capacity With More Rain on the Way
All of Marin County's operated reservoirs were at capacity Wednesday, which could be both a blessing and a curse. For lots of locals, the nearly-continuous rain is mostly good news, especially after years of drought. Water was seen rushing down the Nicasio Reservoir spillway Wednesday, a welcome sight for some...
Update: Sinkhole shuts down Highway 92 at Skyline Boulevard as repairs continue
SAN MATEO COUNTY -- CHP confirmed Wednesday that CA-92 is currently shut down in both directions at Upper Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County due to "unsafe conditions." The closure was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.UPDATE: 'Rivers in sky' continue to slam Northern California; Floods, slides in weekend forecastCHP said the closure at Skyline Boulevard -- also known as State Route 35 -- was due to unsafe road conditions due to weather. There were additional CHP reports that the issue was a sinkhole, but CHP had reopened the highway to limited westbound traffic at around 6:30 p.m.CHP sid one-way traffic control was being conducted by CalTrans on SR-92 from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road. However, by However, as of 3 a.m. Thursday morning the highway was once again closed in both directions from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road after a sinkhole opened up.On Thursday, San Mateo County District 5 Supervisor David Canepa tweeted video that showed the large sinkhole that had opened up on the highway.Authorities said the time of reopening lanes was unknown and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
Santa Rosa Whole Foods evacuated due to fire
(KRON) — A Whole Foods store in Santa Rosa has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a tweet from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the store in Coddingtown Center. The fire involved the store’s HVAC unit and roofing materials. This is a […]
3 more rounds of rain to hit SF Bay Area: Get the weekend forecast
The Bay Area is forecast to see more rain over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
KTVU FOX 2
Raw sewage source of 'chemical spill' off Hwy 4 near Antioch, traffic impacted
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding to what they called a "chemical spill" at the westbound Sommersville Road exit ramp from Highway 4 just west of Antioch Wednesday afternoon. The spill actually turned out to be raw sewage. A truck containing 1,000 to 1,500 of...
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. east of Stockton on Wednesday. Wind speeds reached 90 miles per hour, which was strong enough to break many trees.
