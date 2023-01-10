ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulia, TX

KFDA

Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Bring Them Home: Latest Missing Children of Amarillo and Lubbock

Every parent's nightmare is to have their child go missing, whether that is by kidnapping, wandering off, or running away. No parent wants to go through that horror. Over 2,300 children go missing in the United States each day. That is 2,300 children each day. The FBI has over 337,195 missing child entries into the National Crime Information Center in 2021. The 2022 statistics for missing children haven't been released yet.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011

With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

US 60 reopened in east Hereford

UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
HEREFORD, TX
Awesome 98

With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo Equipment Company Has Roots in the Coffee Business

Nowadays you'll find a coffee company and coffee shop on every corner. However, this is a recent development in the last twenty years. In the past, it wasn't a normal thing to have a ton of coffee shops in one town. In fact, most of the time the coffee shop was connected to a diner and that's where your grandpa or great-grandpa or great-great-grandpa went to have coffee with the guys.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Palo Duro high school dancer makes history

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Senior Liliana Sanchez made history as the first Palo Duro Don Diamond Dancer to represent the school as an All-State Dancer at the Texas Dance Educators Association Convention. While at the convention Sanchez, participated in movement and lecture classes, attended a collegiate showcase, and collegiate fair, as well as networking with […]
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
LITTLEFIELD, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for violating parole

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for violating parole. They say 41-year-old Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted by the Texas pardon and Parole Board for parole violation. He is described as 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. If...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
