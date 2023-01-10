Read full article on original website
KFDA
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
Bring Them Home: Latest Missing Children of Amarillo and Lubbock
Every parent's nightmare is to have their child go missing, whether that is by kidnapping, wandering off, or running away. No parent wants to go through that horror. Over 2,300 children go missing in the United States each day. That is 2,300 children each day. The FBI has over 337,195 missing child entries into the National Crime Information Center in 2021. The 2022 statistics for missing children haven't been released yet.
No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
Amarillo Police, DPS on scene of active situation in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of an active situation Thursday afternoon, crew with MyHighPlains.com report. APD is currently on the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bomb Squad. Amarillo Blvd and Mississippi St. along with Mississippi St. and 9th were blocked.
Lubbock County crash on Friday morning leaves one person hospitalized, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1730 just after 9:00 a.m. that left one person hospitalized with moderate injuries. DPS said one vehicle was driving east on Woodrow Road and was trying to pass another vehicle going the same way in front […]
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
KFDA
Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
Amarillo Police provides more info on Thursday afternoon incident
UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said the individual they were looking for was located hiding in a garage in the same area where the active situation occurred Thursday afternoon. Amarillo Police has not identified the person involved in the incident or provided the charges as of this story’s update. UPDATE (3:30 […]
The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011
With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
Texas Is Getting Ready To Celebrate 100 Years Of Route 66
Today a press conference was held regarding a massive milestone, especially for those of us in this area. Route 66, the Mother Road, is getting ready to turn 100. Amarillo isn't wasting any time in getting ready for the world to be at our doorstep. A Massive Festival Is Planned...
KFDA
Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
US 60 reopened in east Hereford
UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
How to Get Arrested in 2023? Taking Photos At These Places in Amarillo
Amarillo has quite a few spots that are the place to go for taking photos. Whether it's for a wedding, prom, or even family photos--there's a beautiful scenic locale to visit, that's for sure. You'll be hard-pressed to drive downtown on a Saturday and not see a few shutterbugs and their dolled-up models.
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
Sad News Today From Amarillo Zoo. Savannah The Tiger Has Died.
You hate to see it, and it always tugs at your heart. Today in a press release from the City of Amarillo, it was announced that Savannah, the tiger at Amarillo Zoo, has died. Savannah was humanely euthanized on Friday, Jan 6. What Happened To Savannah, The Tiger At Amarillo...
Amarillo Equipment Company Has Roots in the Coffee Business
Nowadays you'll find a coffee company and coffee shop on every corner. However, this is a recent development in the last twenty years. In the past, it wasn't a normal thing to have a ton of coffee shops in one town. In fact, most of the time the coffee shop was connected to a diner and that's where your grandpa or great-grandpa or great-great-grandpa went to have coffee with the guys.
Palo Duro high school dancer makes history
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Senior Liliana Sanchez made history as the first Palo Duro Don Diamond Dancer to represent the school as an All-State Dancer at the Texas Dance Educators Association Convention. While at the convention Sanchez, participated in movement and lecture classes, attended a collegiate showcase, and collegiate fair, as well as networking with […]
KCBD
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for violating parole
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for violating parole. They say 41-year-old Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted by the Texas pardon and Parole Board for parole violation. He is described as 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. If...
Former Hale Center ISD teacher indicted after accusations of ‘improper’ relationship with student
A grand jury in Lubbock on Wednesday indicted a former Hale Center ISD teacher, Amy Gilly, 46, on a charge of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, according to federal court records.
