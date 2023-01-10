Read full article on original website
Previewing Image Comics’ ‘Gospel’ #3
“Stripped of their possessions, the fate of the quest balances on the tip of Pitt’s storytelling tongue. Meanwhile, deep in ancient woodland, grace, guile, and a murderous blade stalk our heroes. With one eye always on her legacy, will Matilde see the danger coming?”. Gospel #3 is out now...
Preview: Otherworldly Chaos In ‘Groo– Gods Against Groo’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Groo: Gods Against Groo #2, dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Sergio Aragonés, co-writer Mark Evanier, letterer Stan Sakai, and colorist Carrie Strachan. When a Groo-like deity arises in the heavens, scores of both well-known and obscure gods come together to end...
Preview: The King Of Fairies Prepares For War In ‘Dahlia In The Dark’ #2
Unable to hide from the law for long, Donny is forced to confront the police while being unknowingly pursued by a federal agent. All of this while Donny’s partner in crime grows suspicious that he’s hiding something from her. Meanwhile, the outlaw king of the fairies grows impatient and begins his preparations for war.
Preview: Romance Blooms In ‘Resident Alien– The Book Of Love’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Resident Alien: The Book Of Love #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. As romance blooms in the small town of Patience, reformed smuggler Don finds himself in trouble over an old debt, and curious Nurse Ellen finds her life at risk at her new job. Can Harry help solve the new mysteries and problems that haunt his friends?
An Ancient Prophecy And A Drunken Idiot: Previewing ‘White Savior’ #1
Dark Horse Comic has revealed a preview of their Samurai satire White Savior #1 (reviewed by Tom Smithyman here), dropping next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Scott Nguyen, co-writer Scott Burman, and colorist Iwan Joko Triyono. An ancient prophecy foretold of an outsider that would save the peaceful village of Inoki from...
Tensions Erupt Between Steve Rogers And Sam Wilson As ‘Captain America: Cold War’ Begins
It’s all been leading to this. Last year, a new era of Captain America began as both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson picked up the shield and embarked on separate journeys in the pages of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero’s Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva’s Captain America: Symbol Of Truth.
Before Grootfall, Witness Groot’s Rise As A Hero In An All-New Solo Series
This April, see the thrilling mission that turned Groot into one of the galaxy’s greatest defenders in an all-new limited series. The iconic hero will headline his very own solo series that will reveal his never-before-told origin and depict his first breathtaking battles. The series will feature the momentous return of writer Dan Abnett with artist Damian Couceiro. Groot’s thrilling journey across the galaxy will see him cross paths with the original Captain Marvel and introduce the distant ancestor of a fellow Guardian.
Archie Comics Announces ‘Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Rock ‘N’ Roll’ For March 2023
Riverdale’s iconic BFFs Betty and Veronica are striking out on their own and forming a new band called Rock Candi in Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Rock ‘N’ Roll, a one-shot from Archie Comics releasing in March. In a story written and drawn by Holly G!, the duo quit The Archies band and team up with drummer Jola Kitt, also making her first appearance in the issue.
There’s No Escaping The Childminder In ‘Stargirl: The Lost Children’ #3 Preview
“Stargirl comes face-to-face with the eighth soldier of victory, Wing, and a whole host of sidekicks from the past! But amongst the familiar faces are many Courtney’s never even heard of before. Where are these kids from, what happened to them, and why were they erased from time?! The New Golden Age continues here!”
New Cover For Sean Phillips And Ed Brubaker’s ‘Night Fever’ Revealed
Image Comics has revealed a new cover by Sean Phillips for the forthcoming Night Fever graphic novel by Ed Brubaker, Phillips (Reckless, Pulp, Criminal, and Kill or Be Killed) and coloured by Sean’s equallly talented son, Jacob Phillips (That Texas Blood). Here’s what Night Fever is all about:
Titan Comics Announces ‘The Michael Moorcock Library: Multiverse’ Vol. 1
Titan Comics have announced The Michael Moorcock Library: Multiverse Vol. 1, “a centuries spanning epic, collected in a brand-new hardcover collection!”. With reality under threat from the criminal mastermind, Silverskin, it is up to heroes from across Moorcock’s sprawling multiverse to maintain balance. Written by Michael Moorcock with...
Preview: Lifelong Friendship Put To The Test In ‘Paper Planes’ TPB
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Paper Planes TPB, scheduled for release in May from writer Jennie Wood, artist Dozerdraws, and letterer Micah Myers. Leighton Worthington and Dylan Render have always been inseparable, but when they’re both shipped off to a summer camp for troubled youth in the aftermath of a tragic event, their lifelong friendship is put to the test. Neither ‘chose’ to be there, but they’ll need a positive evaluation from the camp to avoid being sent away, so they can continue attending high school with their friends.
First Look: Shocking Revelations In ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #104
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #104. The bold Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with the lineup of writer Melissa Flores, artists Simona Di Gianfelice and Kath Lobo, colorists Raúl Angulo and Fabi Marques, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Readers...
Hitchin’ A Ride: Previewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #3
“Meet the Gertlins! Gert’s latest trip to Fairyland is as messy, complicated, and disturbing as ever. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket and Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!”
The End Is In Sight: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #17
In the penultimate issue, ‘I Am Batman’ begins to load up the plate with a variety of plot and character moments both new and old as it prepares for some type of conclusion. Jace Fox’s history and place in the DC Universe is still being forged, and some of the elements are proving to be interesting should they be followed up on beyond this series.
Freedom Comes At A Price: Previewing ‘Absolution’ Vol. 1 By Peter Milligan And Mike Deodato, Jr.
Nina Ryan is a hired killer who’s only chance for redemption is one month on the run, live-streamed for the world to see. Freedom is the prize, failure sets off the bombs implanted in her brain. Absolution Vol. 1 is out Wednesday January 18th from AWA Upshot. 2.
Previewing ‘The Leopard From Lime Street Volume 3: Rise Of The Snow Beast!’
The Treasury Of British Comics brings us more classic reprints of Britain’s #1 superhero from the ’70s, The Leopard From Lime Street!. The reprints of classic British comics continue into 2023 from the Treasury of British Comics with this third volume chronicling the life and times of one young Billy Farmer (aka The Leopardman).
A Mysterious Newcomer In Your First Look At ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Eve– Children Of The Moon #4, the penultimate issue of the five-issue Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. While a mysterious newcomer provides new revelations about his work to Endymion,...
Preview: ‘House Of Slaughter’ #10 Kicks Off A Creepy New Story Arc
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of House Of Slaughter #10, out next Wednesday from writer Tate Brombal, artist Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. The next chapter of Jace Boucher’s story! No longer the monster hunter he once was and unaware of Aaron’s fate, Jace’s new...
Preview: ‘What’s The Furthest From Here?’ #10 And A Map Of The Future
“Sid’s story revealed! The game-changing second arc to one of the year’s biggest books starts here. Dark secrets are uncovered as we discover why Sid had to leave the Academy, where she went, and what she did. This issue has it all-a betrayal! A rescue! An escape! Some Daves! And the Strangers reveal a shocking truth!”
