Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Paper Planes TPB, scheduled for release in May from writer Jennie Wood, artist Dozerdraws, and letterer Micah Myers. Leighton Worthington and Dylan Render have always been inseparable, but when they’re both shipped off to a summer camp for troubled youth in the aftermath of a tragic event, their lifelong friendship is put to the test. Neither ‘chose’ to be there, but they’ll need a positive evaluation from the camp to avoid being sent away, so they can continue attending high school with their friends.

1 DAY AGO