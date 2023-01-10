Read full article on original website
Mom Teaches Daughter Song for Implementing Boundaries and It’s Brilliant
BRB memorizing some lyrics...
psychologytoday.com
When Children Give Up on Parents: Beyond the Breaking Point
BPD and NPD symptoms challenge the ability of parents to meet their children's needs. Parents who cannot fully meet their children's needs can stay close to their children by supporting efforts at getting needs met by others. Failure to support these efforts may push the child over the breaking point,...
I no longer speak to my parents, and I am better off
I haven’t spoken to either my mother or my father since December of 2018. Family is important and valuable to most people. Family is incredibly important to me as well. I have three children, a husband, and a very close set of friends.
Opinion: Narcissists Invalidate The People In Their Life
Would you like to know how to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me, you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or emotionally abusive person.
This woman makes a comfortable living helping young people overcome their fear of talking on the phone
In a nutshell: Smartphone ownership has reached near ubiquity in many parts of the world. Ironically, their prevalence has resulted in a large number of smartphone users that never developed the core skill of actually speaking to others over the phone because most of their exchanges with friends and family happen via text messaging.
psychologytoday.com
When Adults Gaslight Children
Children are trained to respect and obey adults; thus, they are easy prey for those who want to manipulate them. Teach children that their age, inexperience, and dependence make them vulnerable to adults in positions of trust and authority. Teaching children about gaslighting and how to recognize it can help...
Understanding Habits & How They Work
Understanding habits and how they work can enable us to make the changes we want to make. One of the hardest things I do with my executive function clients is getting them to understand that they can make changes in their lives. They have the power to create the habits they want.
psychologytoday.com
The Modern Midlife Crisis
The midlife crisis can be described as a period of psychological distress experienced during the middle years of adulthood. While the midlife crisis might be characterized as just a social construct, the experience is no less real for many people. With the right tools and support, people can learn how...
New quiz can help reveal if your child is has autism with 95% accuracy
A NEW quiz can help reveal if your child has autism and experts says it's 95 per cent effective. Parents who think their little ones might be struggling can refer to the 33 questions to garner information on their child's condition, experts in Ohio, US state. The NHS states that...
outsidetheboxmom.com
7 Things Your Child Will Thank You For Later In Life
As parents, we all want the best for our children. We pour our hearts and souls into raising them, hoping that by the time they reach adulthood, they’ll be equipped to tackle life with confidence and strength. But while good parenting is often seen as instinctive, it can also...
psychologytoday.com
PTSD May Shape How You Use Time, Spend Money, Pursue Goals
Some PTSD sufferers may stay busy to avoid pain and conflict. People with complex PTSD may self-soothe through overspending. People with PTSD may help others to keep the focus off themselves. Journaling can help clarify why you spend to self-soothe, overachieve and stay constantly busy. One pre-pandemic day, I insisted...
lootpress.com
Family chores inspire confidence and self-esteem
Family ways inspire life lessons. The benefits of having regular household chores do not surface immediately; when they do, though, they ring loud and clear. A professor of psychology at the University of Toronto recently headed up a study of children’s involvement in four kinds of household work: family care (chores that benefit family members, such as setting the table or looking after pets), self-care (chores that benefit the self, such as making one’s own bed), routine work self-regulated by the child, and work performed in response to requests from others.
psychologytoday.com
Helping Children Cope With a Narcissistic Parent
Non-narcissistic parents can take specific steps to help children attain emotional health and coping skills. Goals are to decrease role-reversal, increase assertiveness, and decrease enmeshment. A new coping skill includes shifting children's focus onto themselves and away from the self-centered parent. Another coping skill involves recognizing that there are two...
Woman’s MIL Is a Living Example of How All Grandmas Should Be
She has so much empathy and compassion.
macaronikid.com
Mindful Parenting with Mel - Parenting through BIG Feelings
As a parent, how do you handle your child’s big feelings that lead to unwanted behavior?. When your child is not behaving as you would like, do you get frustrated and start focusing on getting them to STOP?. It seems like the logical answer. That’s what I did when...
Researchers studied kindergarteners' behavior and followed up 19 years later. Here are the findings.
This article originally appeared on 08.12.15Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.From an early age, we're led to believe our grades and test scores are the key to everything — namely, going to college, getting a job, and finding that glittery path to lifelong happiness and prosperity.
3 Shortcuts to Immediately Improve Your Work Life
Fun and leisure is not a distraction from improving your work life, but a key component, writes Mike Rucker.
Being an Entrepreneur Almost Broke My Marriage. Here are 4 Ways Your Relationship Can Succeed Through Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs can learn from my experiences testing the bonds of commitment, family relationships and hope.
booktrib.com
A Professional’s Effort to Curb the Crisis of Functional Illiteracy in Children
This May Be Difficult to Read: But You Really Should (for your child's sake) by Dr. Claire N. Rubman. When I was a child, I could play the piano by ear. If I could whistle a tune, I could play it on the piano. My parents recognized this and got me taking lessons at a young age. I was pretty good. Grownups were really impressed. This kid’s going places, they’d say.
Washington Examiner
'Stranger danger' paranoia reflects a deeper fear
Fear is the tone of the day. Specifically, fear of others dominates American culture. Our media, social media, and unspoken philosophy train us to see others as criminals, liars, vectors of disease, or even pathogens themselves. Helicopter parenting is one fallout of this misanthropic fear. We subconsciously assume that millions...
