Family ways inspire life lessons. The benefits of having regular household chores do not surface immediately; when they do, though, they ring loud and clear. A professor of psychology at the University of Toronto recently headed up a study of children’s involvement in four kinds of household work: family care (chores that benefit family members, such as setting the table or looking after pets), self-care (chores that benefit the self, such as making one’s own bed), routine work self-regulated by the child, and work performed in response to requests from others.

15 DAYS AGO