markerzone.com
PANTHERS CLAIM FORMER WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION OFF WAIVERS FROM BUFFALO
Both players that were placed on the waiver wire on Tuesday have found new homes on Wednesday afternoon. First was Jake Leschyshyn, who was claimed by the Rangers from Vegas. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have claimed defenceman Casey Fitzgerald off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres. Fitzgerald,...
markerzone.com
RICK TOCCHET COULD FIND HIS WAY BACK TO AN NHL BENCH WITH A STRUGGLING CANADIAN FRANCHISE
Former NHLer Rick Tocchet hasn't been behind a bench in the National Hockey League since the 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes. At the conclusion of that campaign, he was let go and shortly after, he joined TNT as an in-studio analyst. The 58-year-old will likely be back to coaching...
Rangers get key Chris Kreider injury update after early exit vs. Wild
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider exited Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild after picking up an upper-body injury. Ahead of Thursday’s showdown against the Dallas Stars, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant has already ruled Kreider out, though he indicated he’s not anticipating a long absence for the 2022 NHL All-Star. Via Mollie Walker, Gallant said he doesn’t expect Kreider is dealing with a long-term injury.
markerzone.com
WILD PLACE FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS FOR CONTRACT TERMINATION
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Minnesota Wild have placed forward Joseph Cramarossa on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. Cramarossa, 30, was selected in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. After parts of five seasons in the Ducks organization, he was claimed off waivers by the Vancouver Canucks. He then spent time with Pittsburgh and Chicago's organizations and was in his third year with Minnesota's organization this season before being placed on the waiver wire.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB world react to massive umpire news
While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
After spending two years in the Yankees organization, Ryan LaMarre is returning to Minnesota
New York Jets considering major moves
The New York Jets were one of the surprise teams to begin the season at 5-2. By the midway point, the Jets looked to be in a comfortable position for a playoff spot as well. Unfortunately for Jets fans, the season promptly fell off a cliff. The Jets finished the season on a six-game losing Read more... The post New York Jets considering major moves appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
Should the Red Sox have a reunion?
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Red Sox Trevor Story’s Wife, Mallie Story
Boston Red Sox’s second baseman Trevor Story underwent right shoulder surgery on January 10, 2023. Given the nature of the surgery, he may miss the start of the 2023 season. For his supporters and family, it is undoubtedly a hard blow. Meanwhile, Trevor Story’s wife, Mallie Story, is helping him through this period. When it comes to the couple, they’ve been together for half their lives and have known each other since high school. However, very little is known about the WAG, as she sets her Instagram to private. So, we delve deep into her background in this Mallie Story wiki.
Jets Make More Coaching Changes After Parting With Mike LaFleur
New York is moving on from two more coaches after deciding to part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
What is going on in Boston?
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
Marlins trade Miguel Rojas to NL powerhouse
The Dodgers have acquired shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Marlins in exchange for infielder Jacob Amaya, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported. Los Angeles will assume the entirety of Rojas’ $5M salary, reports Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extrabase. Both teams have announced the deal.
Yardbarker
The greatest individual season in hockey history turns 30
The greatest individual accomplishment in NHL history turns 30 this winter. As we follow Alex Ovechkin’s stalking of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record, we may have Wayne on the brain and assume the seminal feat belongs to him. He’s the most dominant player ever to walk the Earth, owner of countless untouchable records, from a 92-goal season to a 215-point season to 50 goals in 39 games to 2,857 career points. He’ll always get my G.O.A.T. vote.
FanSided
