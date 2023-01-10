ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Young & Restless’ Hottest New Scheme Team Has Nothing Left to Lose — and Could Become Diane’s Worst Nightmare

By Candace Young
SheKnows
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Holidays
3d ago

I’m glad that Tucker got busted by Devon!! Yeah. Now let’s see what he does next. Now Stark is another story- what will Diane and Stark really do. If they go after Nicki (which is crazy) they will have Victor to deal with and that will get real ugly! And good old Jack maybe an accomplice?

Reply
21
Katie Lano
3d ago

Cannot understand Jack thinking it is ok to steal from Nikki. I can only think he is now completely brain-dead. Victor will destroy both of them. Diane's days are numbered as is Stark's. Jack does not deserve to be spared as Diane's true colors will be exposed. Jack and Kyle will soon come to realize just how Diane has played them. They deserve that they get.

Reply
24
Eliza Epchook
3d ago

Jeremy and diane are the biggest scam.. you can just see them working together especially since diane start to play with Jack's money.. you can see her smile.. it's coming together

Reply
15
