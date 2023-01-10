Read full article on original website
Detroit men sentenced to five years each for fentanyl trafficking to Red Lake
Two Detroit men were each sentenced to five years in federal prison for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking operation that targeted the Red Lake Reservation. Court documents state that 32-year-old Douglas McClendon and 41-year-old Christopher Richard conspired with others including 34-year-old Scot Watkins to distribute fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and cocaine in March 2021.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Bemidji Woman Faces Felony Charges Following Death of 18-Month-Old Child
A Bemidji woman is facing felony charges of child neglect after the death of her one-and-a-half-year-old son. According to court documents, 29-year-old Lakeisha Dawn Chaboyea is charged with one count of neglect of a child that resulted in substantial harm of physical/emotional health. Chaboyea reportedly willfully deprived the child of necessary health care or supervision.
Red Lake man sentenced to 37 years for fatally shooting Red Lake officer
A Red Lake man was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison for the murder of a Red Lake Tribal Officer. In an emotional sentencing hearing Tuesday in Bemidji, 17 people spoke on losing the 37-year-old Officer Ryan Bialke, including his coworkers, fellow officers, friends and family. Officer Bialke’s wife...
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Take a Kid Ice Fishing this weekend
This weekend is Take a Kid Ice Fishing, with Minnesotans able to fish without a license while in the company of youth 15 or younger. Minnesotans 15 and younger can fish anytime without a license. Ice conditions are variable across the state, with anticipating anglers encouraged to check local ice...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Mother facing felony charge after toddler overdosed on fentanyl
A Bemidji woman was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of child neglect after her 18-month-old boy overdosed. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the home of 29-year-old Lakeisha Chaboyea on the report of the unresponsive toddler on New Year’s Eve. The child was transported to...
On-campus auditions for Department of Music scholarships
Bemidji State University’s Department of Music will hold on-campus auditions for fall scholarships. Interested students must apply by Jan. 20. Applicants are encouraged to submit 5-15 minutes of music that represents the highest level of musicianship and ideally will include two contrasting styles. Scholarships range from full tuition for...
Solway home lost to fire
A Solway home has been deemed a total loss following a fire January 11. At 8:06 a.m. seven area fire departments were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 4400 block of Solway Road. The homeowner called 911 after returning home and observing smoke coming from the residence and...
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
