Woonsocket Call
Gainium Offers Tools and Resources To Help Investors Build A Solid Crypto Portfolio During Bear Market
Gainium provides tools and resources to assist investors in constructing a solid crypto portfolio during a bear market period. These resources include the use of their crypto bots and the implementation of a dollar-cost averaging strategy. Additionally, Gainium's team of experts is available to offer guidance and support to investors seeking to navigate the unpredictable crypto market.
Corbin Advisors Releases Q4’22 Inside The Buy-side® Earnings Primer®
Survey Finds a Challenging 2023 Anticipated but Investors Less Draconian QoQ Amid Expectations for a Soft Landing - Downbeat Management Tone Approaches Near-Record Level and Capital Allocation Is In Focus. 44% of surveyed investors and analysts describe themselves as Neutral to Bearish or Bearish, an improvement from 56% last quarter;...
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago. Semiconductor FY 2022 revenues increased to $23.2 million, or 38% as compared to FY 2021. WISeKey’s strong backlog of $36 million for IoT products stretches into 2024. Geneva, Switzerland,...
EasyGold to Announce Public Listing of Hartmann & Benz shares on OTC Market Soon
Hartmann & Gold is pleased to announce its public listing on the OTC Market in the near future. The Company’s shares will be available for purchase by the public through the OTC Market, which is known for providing early-stage and developing companies with efficient access to capital. This listing process will take 7 to 8 months to complete and allow us to raise the capital we need to continue growing our business and bring our innovative precious metals products and services to more customers.
PCMag Names 28 Calix Customers Across 43 States as “Best Gaming ISPs for 2023”
NextLight wins the number-one spot—recognized along with 27 other Calix-partnered service providers—as the “Best Gaming ISPs for 2023” by PCMag, serving as the latest testament to the power of Calix cloud and software platforms to create market-leading service providers. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that...
RRD Survey: 7 in 10 Marketers View Economic Downturn as Strategic Opportunity to Gain Market Share
Study also reveals optichannel strategies and recent social media turmoil have marketers embracing print channels. A study released today by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) found that amid concerns of an economic recession or downturn, organizations see a strategic opportunity to gain market share through increased marketing spend, according to 73% of marketers surveyed. Despite widespread talk about budget cuts, more than half of respondents (54%) expect their organization’s overall marketing budget to increase this year.
EDP Biotech Announces New Hire Sam Libby to Lead Rapid Company Growth and Expansion Opportunities
Sam Libby joins EDP Biotech Corporation as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development to expand investments and create new corporate relationship opportunities as the company grows. EDP Biotech proudly welcomes Sam Libby as the Company's Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development. Libby will manage investments, drive...
The Worldwide Process Instrumentation Industry is Expected to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2027: Need for Efficient Energy Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Process Instrumentation Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Type of Instruments, Communication Protocol, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Process Instrumentation Market is estimated to be USD 22.56 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On December 7, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report which alleged, among other things,...
Space-Based Fuel Management System Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Fuel Management Systems due to the Serial Production of Satellites and Launch Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Space-Based Fuel Management System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global space-based fuel management system market is estimated to reach $45,124.1 million in 2032 from $38,578.4 million in 2022,...
Closers.io Continues ‘High-Ticket’ Performance in Creating Top 1% Setters and Closers for Client Businesses
Gordon and Remote Closing Academy are integrating top-tier sales reps into an industry expected to surpass $325 Billion by 2025. Closers.io, in conjunction with CEO Cole Gordon, are pleased to announce its unique vetting and recruiting process that trains the top 1% sales professionals. The company’s pipeline of sales reps continues to outperform the industry standard.
Sustainable Steel Global Market Report 2022: Significant Increase in Steel Demand with Scarcity of Raw Materials and Energy Boosts Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sustainable Steel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, End-Use Application, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sustainable steel market is projected to reach $795.8 billion by 2031 from $367.3 billion in 2022, growing...
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon's current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Groenlo, the Netherlands - January 12, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon (NASDAQ:...
PsychedelicNewsBreaks – FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Board Authorized Share Repurchase Program
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions to address ailments affecting millions worldwide, has announced a share repurchase program. The company’s board of directors approved the repurchase under a normal course issuer bid; the bid is comprised of up to 1,925,210 of HUGE subordinate class B voting shares over the next 12 months at prevailing market prices. The program will enable the company to use excess cash reserves in strategic ways designed to return value to shareholders. “FSD Pharma is focused on the advancement of its drug candidates toward the clinic, and we recognize there may be a strategic opportunity to enhance shareholder value without compromising our ambitious growth plans,” said FSD Pharma interim CEO Anthony Durkacz in the press release. “We believe that our stock is significantly undervalued. This will allow us to continue investing in our future, while, at the same time, also investing in the exceptional value that our own shares represent.”
mHealth Services Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants- Cerner, SoftServe, Symantec
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of mHealth Services Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the mHealth Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Socially Ausome: The Go-To Digital Marketing Agency for Mompreneurs, helping them to grow and monetize their online presence
Socially Ausome is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in assisting mompreneurs. Socially Ausome aims to provide mompreneurs with the resources and tools needed to implement simple social strategies into their businesses. By utilizing the agency's expert marketing strategies, mompreneurs can monetize their online presence and achieve their business goals faster.
Atlantic Lithium banks final assays for Ewoyaa extensional drilling
Atlantic Lithium Ltd (AIM:ALL) interim CEO Len Kolff joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to discuss the final batch of assays from an extensional and infill drilling program at the Ewoyaa project in Ghana. The last results will feed into a mineral resource update for the lithium camp, due sometime this quarter. From here, Kolff says the focus will move to a definitive feasibility study, which will bring Ewoyaa one step closer to development and production.
BIRD DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bird Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS) in the United States District Court of Central California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bird securities between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 17, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Valaris Provides Fleet Status Report
Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) today issued a Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of the Company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs along with certain contract information for these assets. The Fleet Status Report can be found on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Business Machines Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IBM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
