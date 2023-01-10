Read full article on original website
Two Kentucky high schoolers chosen for nation’s top 300 teen scientists
(WKYT) – In March, the nation’s top teen scientists will gather in Washington, D.C. to present their research, and join the running for cash prizes up to $250,000. Emma Bunch, a senior at Glasgow High School, and Hannah Laney, of the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science, are being recognized as two of the top 300 teen scientists in the country for their exceptional research projects.
Three Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Katara N. Dishman of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to comply with Drug Court on the underlying charges of 4 counts of wanton endangerment-1st degree, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).
Bus Evacuation Today
The Wayne County Schools will be conducting a bus evacuation drill today at 3:05. The drills are a state-mandated safety measure to prepare students in case of emergencies while on a bus. Classes at Wayne County Schools will not be in session this Friday, January 13 or on Monday, January...
Six Arrested by Sheriff’s Department
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Jessica Wise of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine). Wise was also arrested on a Wayne County District Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charge of a traffic violation.
No New Covid Cases Reported in Wayne County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports zero new Covid cases this past week in Wayne County. Wayne, McCreary and Casey report no new cases. In the 10-county district, Taylor County had the most with 40 cases, Pulaski County had 32, Russel reported 27, Adair County and Clinton County each recorded 25 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, and Cumberland County had 13 cases.
Microprocessing Workshop Set
If you would like to become certified as a home-based microprocessor, this workshop is for you. The workshop will be held at the Wayne County Extension Office on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. EST. Lunch will be provided. The cost of the workshop is $50. Registration is required. Registration and payment will be done online. See the flyer for more information and to register. You can also contact the Extension Office at 606-348-8453 for more information.
Year End Fire Department Totals
Monticello Fire Chief, Gabe Heatherly has reported 2022 statistics for the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department. There were a total of 581 incidents responded to by the department which was an increase of 58% from 2021. There were 144 Fires, 46 of which were structure fires. The department received 132 rescue...
Students Worked on an Ag project Monday
Mrs. Toni Humble, 4-H Agent and Mr. Terry Bertram, Ag Assistant worked with Vet Science Students at the Wayne County Area Technology Center Monday. Students participated in the dissection of a cow eye. They were taught the parts and functions of the cow eye. Great learning happening!
Higher Rates for Water, Sewer, and Garbage Could be in Monticello’s Future
Could higher water, sewer, and garbage rates be in Monticello’s future? The local utility commission is discussing it as they face multiple issues. At the January meeting of the Commission, it was estimated they lost nearly $100,000 in the month of December. Total revenue was $453,000 while expenditures were $684,000 with about $100,000 figured in for depreciation. There was also a discussion on water tap fees which are $350 for the city and $450 for county residents the total cost for the commission is around $1,000 per tap as parts have increased dramatically over the past few years with the utility averaging the installation of 10 new taps per month.
