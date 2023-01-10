ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Weekend wind outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains gets a break from the wind today. It will increase to breezy tomorrow afternoon, and windy Sunday afternoon. Here’s what we expect. The lightest winds of the week, and likely the next seven days, grace our area today. Morning winds have been less than 10 mph. From late morning through late afternoon there will be a slight breeze, about 10 to 15 mph. Wind in the western viewing area may pick up to about 10 to 20 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wind dies down, for now

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds tone down quite a bit into tonight and tomorrow, leaving us with only teens for windspeeds starting this weekend. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last, as we see winds pick back up Sunday with Lubbock expecting sustained winds of 27 mph. This continues throughout the work week, ranging speeds from the low 20s Monday and Tuesday up to 30 by Wednesday.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock planning ahead for severe weather season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is planning ahead for serve weather season. Deputy Director for Emergency Management Nik Fort says the preparation starts months in advance, with the city testing its outdoor warning system every month. “The outdoor warning system is designed to alert those that are...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Brief wind relief on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bit of wind relief arrives today, with even more tomorrow. Speeds, however, will begin to ramp up this weekend. While winds today are much lower, Lubbock reported a peak gust of 64 mph yesterday, the breeze this morning was pushing wind chill readings into the 20s and even teens.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KAMC Tuesday AM Weather Update, January 10th, 2023

Today: Windy and warm conditions take over today with fire weather moving into the region. The afternoon high will be near 75°. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will last into tonight as lows stay mild. Temperatures will be near 41°. Tomorrow: The winds will pick up even more so...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Vitalant declares blood supply emergency

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant says they have a blood supply shortage at all locations, causing a growing concern for local hospitals. Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker says, “Right now, blood shortages are the worst they have been anytime in the last 12 months.”. A dwindling blood supply, not...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD to conduct follow-up investigation after deadly overnight crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation beginning at 9:00 a.m. today, January 12th, 2023. The investigations will be in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 in the east bound main lanes. The following traffic changes will occur:. The east...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Woodrow Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in South Lubbock County Friday afternoon. DPS says a vehicle was stopped on CR 1800 waiting for traffic on Woodrow Rd. While they were stopped a Jeep went around and drove into the intersection where they stuck a van eastbound on Woodrow.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Overturned semi delays traffic at 19th & West Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned semi on the West Loop near 19th Street. Officers responded to the crash at 12:30 p.m. The intersection at 19th and the West Loop is closed for all traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. At this time...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Teen charged with shooting death of 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock, Slaton families respond to claims of racism in schools. Lawmakers, activists and parents met to discuss how the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton school districts are responding to claims of racism. Parents say both districts should have condemned racism months ago. Full story here:...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bixby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bixby KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months. Staff says he is really sweet and loves to meet new people and dogs. He enjoys activities like swimming, hiking and riding in the car and does well with cats.
LUBBOCK, TX

