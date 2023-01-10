Read full article on original website
KCBD
Weekend wind outlook
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains gets a break from the wind today. It will increase to breezy tomorrow afternoon, and windy Sunday afternoon. Here’s what we expect. The lightest winds of the week, and likely the next seven days, grace our area today. Morning winds have been less than 10 mph. From late morning through late afternoon there will be a slight breeze, about 10 to 15 mph. Wind in the western viewing area may pick up to about 10 to 20 mph.
KCBD
Wind dies down, for now
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds tone down quite a bit into tonight and tomorrow, leaving us with only teens for windspeeds starting this weekend. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last, as we see winds pick back up Sunday with Lubbock expecting sustained winds of 27 mph. This continues throughout the work week, ranging speeds from the low 20s Monday and Tuesday up to 30 by Wednesday.
KCBD
City of Lubbock planning ahead for severe weather season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is planning ahead for serve weather season. Deputy Director for Emergency Management Nik Fort says the preparation starts months in advance, with the city testing its outdoor warning system every month. “The outdoor warning system is designed to alert those that are...
KCBD
Brief wind relief on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bit of wind relief arrives today, with even more tomorrow. Speeds, however, will begin to ramp up this weekend. While winds today are much lower, Lubbock reported a peak gust of 64 mph yesterday, the breeze this morning was pushing wind chill readings into the 20s and even teens.
everythinglubbock.com
KAMC Tuesday AM Weather Update, January 10th, 2023
Today: Windy and warm conditions take over today with fire weather moving into the region. The afternoon high will be near 75°. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will last into tonight as lows stay mild. Temperatures will be near 41°. Tomorrow: The winds will pick up even more so...
KCBD
Vitalant declares blood supply emergency
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant says they have a blood supply shortage at all locations, causing a growing concern for local hospitals. Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker says, “Right now, blood shortages are the worst they have been anytime in the last 12 months.”. A dwindling blood supply, not...
Lubbock restaurants struggle to keep up with rising prices, inflation
Local restaurants have been struggling with current prices increasing due to inflation. The cost of food and labor are on the rise and local restaurants here have been doing everything they can to stay afloat. Kelsey Erickson-Streufert with the Texas restaurant association said restaurants are seeing high prices due to the pandemic.
KCBD
LPD to conduct follow-up investigation after deadly overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation beginning at 9:00 a.m. today, January 12th, 2023. The investigations will be in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 in the east bound main lanes. The following traffic changes will occur:. The east...
KCBD
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Woodrow Rd.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in South Lubbock County Friday afternoon. DPS says a vehicle was stopped on CR 1800 waiting for traffic on Woodrow Rd. While they were stopped a Jeep went around and drove into the intersection where they stuck a van eastbound on Woodrow.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock marks 3rd anniversary of first responder crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council approved a request to allow LP&L to change its billing practices ahead of the transition to electric competition. The council has approved more funding for the Community Development Department’s Energy Assistance Program. Jan. 11 crash anniversary. Today marks...
Lubbock County crash on Friday morning leaves one person hospitalized, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1730 just after 9:00 a.m. that left one person hospitalized with moderate injuries. DPS said one vehicle was driving east on Woodrow Road and was trying to pass another vehicle going the same way in front […]
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
KCBD
Overturned semi delays traffic at 19th & West Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned semi on the West Loop near 19th Street. Officers responded to the crash at 12:30 p.m. The intersection at 19th and the West Loop is closed for all traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. At this time...
LPD tells drivers how to stay safe following fatal overnight crash on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — An overnight crash in the 4300 block of South Loop 289 left one man dead and an Lubbock Police Officer with moderate injuries on Thursday. Questions have now been raised on the safety of Lubbock roads. LPD Lieutenant Brady Cross said Lubbock roads are safe and officers are working hard to make […]
Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash with multiple vehicles on Woodrow Road, DPS said
First responders were on scene at a crash that involved at least three vehicles on Friday in the 5700 block of Woodrow Road.
One dead in Lubbock officer-involved crash early Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — An officer was left seriously injured and one person died in a crash just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department said. Police were initially called to a crash with possible injuries in the eastbound lanes of the 4300 block of South Loop 289, near Peoria Avenue, LPD said. Shortly after […]
Lubbock Cooper ISD student rescues district employee’s family from backyard fire
New Hope Academy junior Seth Byers saved a Lubbock Cooper ISD employee's home and family from a backyard fire, the two shared with everythinglubbock.com on Thursday.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Teen charged with shooting death of 15-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock, Slaton families respond to claims of racism in schools. Lawmakers, activists and parents met to discuss how the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton school districts are responding to claims of racism. Parents say both districts should have condemned racism months ago. Full story here:...
Lubbock airport flights among thousands impacted by FAA system failure
Flights to and from the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport were among thousands impacted by a computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration that caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bixby
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bixby KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months. Staff says he is really sweet and loves to meet new people and dogs. He enjoys activities like swimming, hiking and riding in the car and does well with cats.
