Woonsocket Call
Closers.io Continues ‘High-Ticket’ Performance in Creating Top 1% Setters and Closers for Client Businesses
Gordon and Remote Closing Academy are integrating top-tier sales reps into an industry expected to surpass $325 Billion by 2025. Closers.io, in conjunction with CEO Cole Gordon, are pleased to announce its unique vetting and recruiting process that trains the top 1% sales professionals. The company’s pipeline of sales reps continues to outperform the industry standard.
Woonsocket Call
Socially Ausome: The Go-To Digital Marketing Agency for Mompreneurs, helping them to grow and monetize their online presence
Socially Ausome is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in assisting mompreneurs. Socially Ausome aims to provide mompreneurs with the resources and tools needed to implement simple social strategies into their businesses. By utilizing the agency's expert marketing strategies, mompreneurs can monetize their online presence and achieve their business goals faster.
Woonsocket Call
Rio SEO Announces Integration with New Apple Business Connect API to Streamline Enterprise Listing Management
New tool enables brands to customize the way their information appears across Apple apps. Rio SEO, the leading all-in-one local marketing platform proven to increase online visibility for enterprise brands, today announced an integration with Apple Business Connect API. This new integration enables Rio SEO to streamline local listings management for its multi-location clients by maintaining and quickly publishing critical business information and updates to the Apple Maps place cards and across Apple apps.
Woonsocket Call
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon's current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Groenlo, the Netherlands - January 12, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon (NASDAQ:...
Woonsocket Call
Render Appoints Telco Executive Omar Ramadan to Scale Global Customer Operations and Delivery
Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, has bolstered its executive leadership with the addition of Omar Ramadan as Vice President - Customer Operations. Ramadan brings more than 20 years of customer service leadership experience and joins at an opportune moment for Render’s global network operator and builder customers as the industry prepares to deliver world-class connectivity to millions more homes and businesses in 2023.
Woonsocket Call
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Business Machines Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IBM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Woonsocket Call
Space-Based Fuel Management System Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Fuel Management Systems due to the Serial Production of Satellites and Launch Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Space-Based Fuel Management System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global space-based fuel management system market is estimated to reach $45,124.1 million in 2032 from $38,578.4 million in 2022,...
Woonsocket Call
Fortaleza Digital Launches its Global Ambassador Program to Promote Cryptocurrency Education in Underdeveloped Communities
Fortaleza Digital Ltd., a global fintech enabling individuals, corporations and institutions access to crypto markets in a safe and secure environment, has launched its Global Ambassador Program. The program is designed to empower individuals in underdeveloped communities to learn about the potential benefits of cryptocurrency and how to use it...
Woonsocket Call
Atlantic Lithium banks final assays for Ewoyaa extensional drilling
Atlantic Lithium Ltd (AIM:ALL) interim CEO Len Kolff joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to discuss the final batch of assays from an extensional and infill drilling program at the Ewoyaa project in Ghana. The last results will feed into a mineral resource update for the lithium camp, due sometime this quarter. From here, Kolff says the focus will move to a definitive feasibility study, which will bring Ewoyaa one step closer to development and production.
Woonsocket Call
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against International Business Machines Corporation – IBM
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) between January 18, 2018 and October 16, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for IBM investors under the federal securities laws.
Woonsocket Call
EasyGold to Announce Public Listing of Hartmann & Benz shares on OTC Market Soon
Hartmann & Gold is pleased to announce its public listing on the OTC Market in the near future. The Company’s shares will be available for purchase by the public through the OTC Market, which is known for providing early-stage and developing companies with efficient access to capital. This listing process will take 7 to 8 months to complete and allow us to raise the capital we need to continue growing our business and bring our innovative precious metals products and services to more customers.
Woonsocket Call
PCMag Names 28 Calix Customers Across 43 States as “Best Gaming ISPs for 2023”
NextLight wins the number-one spot—recognized along with 27 other Calix-partnered service providers—as the “Best Gaming ISPs for 2023” by PCMag, serving as the latest testament to the power of Calix cloud and software platforms to create market-leading service providers. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that...
Woonsocket Call
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Southwest Airlines Co. (“Southwest Airlines” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LUV) securities between June 13, 2020 and December 31, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Southwest Airlines investors have until March 13, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Woonsocket Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On December 7, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report which alleged, among other things,...
Woonsocket Call
SatixFy Appoints Ido Gur as Its New Chief Executive Officer
SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house-developed chipsets, today announced that Mr. Ido Gur has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy by the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing Mr. David Ripstein, effective January 15th. Mr. Gur...
Woonsocket Call
Detailed Description Of Several Common Control Methods Of Diesel Engine Water Pump
Diesel engine water pump has high efficiency, long operation life and high reliability, which can be used in independent fire-fighting water supply system, and can be used in fire-fighting and living common water supply system, and can also be used in construction, municipal, industrial and mining, water supply and drainage, ships, field work and other occasions.Diesel engine water pump common control methods are mainly the following three.
Woonsocket Call
BIRD DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bird Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS) in the United States District Court of Central California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bird securities between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 17, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
