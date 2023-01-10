Read full article on original website
Space-Based Fuel Management System Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Fuel Management Systems due to the Serial Production of Satellites and Launch Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Space-Based Fuel Management System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global space-based fuel management system market is estimated to reach $45,124.1 million in 2032 from $38,578.4 million in 2022,...
The Worldwide Process Instrumentation Industry is Expected to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2027: Need for Efficient Energy Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Process Instrumentation Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Type of Instruments, Communication Protocol, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Process Instrumentation Market is estimated to be USD 22.56 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
Powered Wheelchairs Market Size, Growth 2023 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Future Scope, Demand and Opportunity Top Companies Are Permobil, Pride Mobility, Ottobock, Invacare,
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Powered Wheelchairs Market Scope and Overview. Powered Wheelchair is a motorized wheelchair, powerchair, Powered Wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Motorized wheelchairs are useful for those unable to propel a manual wheelchair or who may need to use a wheelchair for distances or over terrain which would be fatiguing in a manual wheelchair. Foldable Powered Wheelchair is used in the smaller space with good flexibility, but the front wheels on uneven terrain conditions or the rear wheel is easily caused stagnation of wheelchair card.
UnitedLex Expands Digital Litigation Suite with First-of-its-Kind Data Re-Use Analytics
New automation builds on historical work product to reduce discovery costs and surface relevance faster. UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company for legal, today officially launched its Vantage Intelligence Repository (“VIR”), the latest investment in the company’s suite of digital litigation tools. VIR enriches knowledge management and allows clients to leverage data and insights across their litigation discovery portfolio. Through VIR’s unique architecture, UnitedLex clients can build a repository of historic work-product, regardless of data origination, significantly reducing discovery costs.
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon's current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Groenlo, the Netherlands - January 12, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon (NASDAQ:...
Marine VHF Radio Market Insights 2023 Latest Investment, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Type, Application, End User and Business Opportunities to 2029
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- Marine VHF Radio Market Scope and Overview. The Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size was estimated at USD 113.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 149 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. Marine VHF...
Chiplet Summit Offers Keynote-Level Insight from Major Industry Players
Chiplet Summit, to be held January 24-26 at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose Hotel, features 6 keynotes that will bring attendees up-to-date on what leading players are planning. Major company keynoters are Intel and Applied Materials. In addition, startups Corigine and proteanTecs, and the standards-developing Open Compute Project (OCP) will share their latest plans, and Silicon Catalyst will analyze the new $50 billion US Chips program.
Closers.io Continues ‘High-Ticket’ Performance in Creating Top 1% Setters and Closers for Client Businesses
Gordon and Remote Closing Academy are integrating top-tier sales reps into an industry expected to surpass $325 Billion by 2025. Closers.io, in conjunction with CEO Cole Gordon, are pleased to announce its unique vetting and recruiting process that trains the top 1% sales professionals. The company’s pipeline of sales reps continues to outperform the industry standard.
Meet Alex Lee, taking over the marketing and sales industry with his company, Paxton Energy
It is impossible to ignore the growth and ongoing changes that various industries and sectors have been going through. These developments are the result of several technological advancements as well as the unrelenting passion and drive of young professionals and business owners who make it a point to always innovate and work wonders with anything they get their hands on. Many of these bright individuals rock the entrepreneurial world, but only a select few rare gems succeed in carving out a special niche for themselves and their distinctive businesses. Alex Lee, another young business talent who has completely taken over the marketing and sales industry by promoting renewable energy that helps people increase home efficiency and lower payments, saving people a tremendous amount on monthly utility bills, is one name that has been buzzing high recently. He carries out all of this business through his specialized company, Paxton Energy.
Valaris Provides Fleet Status Report
Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) today issued a Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of the Company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs along with certain contract information for these assets. The Fleet Status Report can be found on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com.
Atlantic Lithium banks final assays for Ewoyaa extensional drilling
Atlantic Lithium Ltd (AIM:ALL) interim CEO Len Kolff joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to discuss the final batch of assays from an extensional and infill drilling program at the Ewoyaa project in Ghana. The last results will feed into a mineral resource update for the lithium camp, due sometime this quarter. From here, Kolff says the focus will move to a definitive feasibility study, which will bring Ewoyaa one step closer to development and production.
Ready-to-Eat Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 : Bakkavor, General Mills, McCain Foods
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Ready-to-Eat Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ready-to-Eat market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
How To Open Bag-In-Box – Different types of bags in box may have different methods to open
Having heard that many of you may find it difficult to open a bag-in-box, especially to find the tap and put it in the correct position, Kaiguan Packaging offers several methods to open a BIB box to help you open the BIB box quickly and correctly. Different types of bags in box may have different methods to open, so let’s take a look at the specific methods.
Rio SEO Announces Integration with New Apple Business Connect API to Streamline Enterprise Listing Management
New tool enables brands to customize the way their information appears across Apple apps. Rio SEO, the leading all-in-one local marketing platform proven to increase online visibility for enterprise brands, today announced an integration with Apple Business Connect API. This new integration enables Rio SEO to streamline local listings management for its multi-location clients by maintaining and quickly publishing critical business information and updates to the Apple Maps place cards and across Apple apps.
mHealth Services Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants- Cerner, SoftServe, Symantec
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of mHealth Services Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the mHealth Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Seres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) (“Seres” or the “Company”), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that on January 11, 2023, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Seres’ board of directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 13,500 shares of its common stock to five new employees, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 9,000 shares of common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”), covering an aggregate of 4,500 shares of its common stock.
EasyGold to Announce Public Listing of Hartmann & Benz shares on OTC Market Soon
Hartmann & Gold is pleased to announce its public listing on the OTC Market in the near future. The Company’s shares will be available for purchase by the public through the OTC Market, which is known for providing early-stage and developing companies with efficient access to capital. This listing process will take 7 to 8 months to complete and allow us to raise the capital we need to continue growing our business and bring our innovative precious metals products and services to more customers.
PsychedelicNewsBreaks – FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Board Authorized Share Repurchase Program
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions to address ailments affecting millions worldwide, has announced a share repurchase program. The company’s board of directors approved the repurchase under a normal course issuer bid; the bid is comprised of up to 1,925,210 of HUGE subordinate class B voting shares over the next 12 months at prevailing market prices. The program will enable the company to use excess cash reserves in strategic ways designed to return value to shareholders. “FSD Pharma is focused on the advancement of its drug candidates toward the clinic, and we recognize there may be a strategic opportunity to enhance shareholder value without compromising our ambitious growth plans,” said FSD Pharma interim CEO Anthony Durkacz in the press release. “We believe that our stock is significantly undervalued. This will allow us to continue investing in our future, while, at the same time, also investing in the exceptional value that our own shares represent.”
Global Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics, 2023-2028 - Explosion in Immuno-oncology Therapies Creates an Exploding Diagnostic Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics with COVID-19 Impact and Updates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created and its not a small segment either. It promises to grow dramatically.
Global Surgical Imaging Market Forecast Report 2023-2027 Featuring Leading Players - GE Healthcare, Siemens, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, Hitachi, Hologic, Fujifilm Medical Systems, and Geonoray - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Surgical Imaging Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Globally, Surgical Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2027 compared to US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022, growing with a CAGR of 6.34% during...
