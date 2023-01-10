Read full article on original website
Valaris Provides Fleet Status Report
Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) today issued a Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of the Company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs along with certain contract information for these assets. The Fleet Status Report can be found on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com.
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago. Semiconductor FY 2022 revenues increased to $23.2 million, or 38% as compared to FY 2021. WISeKey’s strong backlog of $36 million for IoT products stretches into 2024. Geneva, Switzerland,...
EDP Biotech Announces New Hire Sam Libby to Lead Rapid Company Growth and Expansion Opportunities
Sam Libby joins EDP Biotech Corporation as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development to expand investments and create new corporate relationship opportunities as the company grows. EDP Biotech proudly welcomes Sam Libby as the Company's Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development. Libby will manage investments, drive...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On December 7, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report which alleged, among other things,...
Render Appoints Telco Executive Omar Ramadan to Scale Global Customer Operations and Delivery
Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, has bolstered its executive leadership with the addition of Omar Ramadan as Vice President - Customer Operations. Ramadan brings more than 20 years of customer service leadership experience and joins at an opportune moment for Render’s global network operator and builder customers as the industry prepares to deliver world-class connectivity to millions more homes and businesses in 2023.
Closers.io Continues ‘High-Ticket’ Performance in Creating Top 1% Setters and Closers for Client Businesses
Gordon and Remote Closing Academy are integrating top-tier sales reps into an industry expected to surpass $325 Billion by 2025. Closers.io, in conjunction with CEO Cole Gordon, are pleased to announce its unique vetting and recruiting process that trains the top 1% sales professionals. The company’s pipeline of sales reps continues to outperform the industry standard.
BIRD DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bird Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS) in the United States District Court of Central California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bird securities between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 17, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
EasyGold to Announce Public Listing of Hartmann & Benz shares on OTC Market Soon
Hartmann & Gold is pleased to announce its public listing on the OTC Market in the near future. The Company’s shares will be available for purchase by the public through the OTC Market, which is known for providing early-stage and developing companies with efficient access to capital. This listing process will take 7 to 8 months to complete and allow us to raise the capital we need to continue growing our business and bring our innovative precious metals products and services to more customers.
Atlantic Lithium banks final assays for Ewoyaa extensional drilling
Atlantic Lithium Ltd (AIM:ALL) interim CEO Len Kolff joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to discuss the final batch of assays from an extensional and infill drilling program at the Ewoyaa project in Ghana. The last results will feed into a mineral resource update for the lithium camp, due sometime this quarter. From here, Kolff says the focus will move to a definitive feasibility study, which will bring Ewoyaa one step closer to development and production.
Seres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) (“Seres” or the “Company”), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that on January 11, 2023, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Seres’ board of directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 13,500 shares of its common stock to five new employees, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 9,000 shares of common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”), covering an aggregate of 4,500 shares of its common stock.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in ESS Tech, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS Tech” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GWH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Mattingly Concrete Inc heads out of its 35th year in business, steamrolling into 2023
Mattingly Concrete is known for its commitment to quality and service. Mattingly Concrete, a leading provider of concrete construction services, has surpassed 35 years in business and $50 million in successful projects, solidifying its reputation as one of the top providers and a destination employer in the industry. Recently, the...
Space-Based Fuel Management System Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Fuel Management Systems due to the Serial Production of Satellites and Launch Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Space-Based Fuel Management System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global space-based fuel management system market is estimated to reach $45,124.1 million in 2032 from $38,578.4 million in 2022,...
Fortaleza Digital Launches its Global Ambassador Program to Promote Cryptocurrency Education in Underdeveloped Communities
Fortaleza Digital Ltd., a global fintech enabling individuals, corporations and institutions access to crypto markets in a safe and secure environment, has launched its Global Ambassador Program. The program is designed to empower individuals in underdeveloped communities to learn about the potential benefits of cryptocurrency and how to use it...
Rio SEO Announces Integration with New Apple Business Connect API to Streamline Enterprise Listing Management
New tool enables brands to customize the way their information appears across Apple apps. Rio SEO, the leading all-in-one local marketing platform proven to increase online visibility for enterprise brands, today announced an integration with Apple Business Connect API. This new integration enables Rio SEO to streamline local listings management for its multi-location clients by maintaining and quickly publishing critical business information and updates to the Apple Maps place cards and across Apple apps.
Western Digital to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 31, 2023
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.
SatixFy Appoints Ido Gur as Its New Chief Executive Officer
SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house-developed chipsets, today announced that Mr. Ido Gur has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy by the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing Mr. David Ripstein, effective January 15th. Mr. Gur...
RRD Survey: 7 in 10 Marketers View Economic Downturn as Strategic Opportunity to Gain Market Share
Study also reveals optichannel strategies and recent social media turmoil have marketers embracing print channels. A study released today by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) found that amid concerns of an economic recession or downturn, organizations see a strategic opportunity to gain market share through increased marketing spend, according to 73% of marketers surveyed. Despite widespread talk about budget cuts, more than half of respondents (54%) expect their organization’s overall marketing budget to increase this year.
mHealth Services Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants- Cerner, SoftServe, Symantec
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of mHealth Services Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the mHealth Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Sustainable Steel Global Market Report 2022: Significant Increase in Steel Demand with Scarcity of Raw Materials and Energy Boosts Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sustainable Steel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, End-Use Application, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sustainable steel market is projected to reach $795.8 billion by 2031 from $367.3 billion in 2022, growing...
