Space-Based Fuel Management System Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Fuel Management Systems due to the Serial Production of Satellites and Launch Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Space-Based Fuel Management System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global space-based fuel management system market is estimated to reach $45,124.1 million in 2032 from $38,578.4 million in 2022,...
Sahla Academy To Launch First-of-its-kind Learning Program Aimed At Disadvantaged Learners
An affordable, quality learning system for the disadvantaged. Since 2018, Sahlah Academy has been preparing plans for delivering quality affordable education content to refugee schools and orphanages across the Middle East. Some of Sahlah’s Academy’s notable contributions in this regard has been the establishment of Sahlah Academy. Sahlah...
UnitedLex Expands Digital Litigation Suite with First-of-its-Kind Data Re-Use Analytics
New automation builds on historical work product to reduce discovery costs and surface relevance faster. UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company for legal, today officially launched its Vantage Intelligence Repository (“VIR”), the latest investment in the company’s suite of digital litigation tools. VIR enriches knowledge management and allows clients to leverage data and insights across their litigation discovery portfolio. Through VIR’s unique architecture, UnitedLex clients can build a repository of historic work-product, regardless of data origination, significantly reducing discovery costs.
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon's current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Groenlo, the Netherlands - January 12, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon (NASDAQ:...
Global Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics, 2023-2028 - Explosion in Immuno-oncology Therapies Creates an Exploding Diagnostic Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics with COVID-19 Impact and Updates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created and its not a small segment either. It promises to grow dramatically.
Render Appoints Telco Executive Omar Ramadan to Scale Global Customer Operations and Delivery
Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, has bolstered its executive leadership with the addition of Omar Ramadan as Vice President - Customer Operations. Ramadan brings more than 20 years of customer service leadership experience and joins at an opportune moment for Render’s global network operator and builder customers as the industry prepares to deliver world-class connectivity to millions more homes and businesses in 2023.
Fortaleza Digital Launches its Global Ambassador Program to Promote Cryptocurrency Education in Underdeveloped Communities
Fortaleza Digital Ltd., a global fintech enabling individuals, corporations and institutions access to crypto markets in a safe and secure environment, has launched its Global Ambassador Program. The program is designed to empower individuals in underdeveloped communities to learn about the potential benefits of cryptocurrency and how to use it...
Powered Wheelchairs Market Size, Growth 2023 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Future Scope, Demand and Opportunity Top Companies Are Permobil, Pride Mobility, Ottobock, Invacare,
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Powered Wheelchairs Market Scope and Overview. Powered Wheelchair is a motorized wheelchair, powerchair, Powered Wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Motorized wheelchairs are useful for those unable to propel a manual wheelchair or who may need to use a wheelchair for distances or over terrain which would be fatiguing in a manual wheelchair. Foldable Powered Wheelchair is used in the smaller space with good flexibility, but the front wheels on uneven terrain conditions or the rear wheel is easily caused stagnation of wheelchair card.
Hitork Actuators Are Used In Pu Water Treatment Project
Hitork Actuators Are Used In Pu Water Treatment Project. Hitork electric actuator multi-turn series entered the PU project in Indonesia for the first time, and this project has a high requirement for the number of turns of the actuator, which can reach 3000 turns. Our technology can meet the requirements of field application, and has won the trust of customers.
ALPA Vows to Fight Efforts to Remove Pilots from Flight Deck on Anniversary of the “Miracle on the Hudson”
Today, the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA) celebrates the heroic actions taken by the crew aboard US Airways Flight 1549 and vows to use its influence to ensure that at least two fully qualified, highly trained, and well-rested pilots are on the flight deck to serve as an airliner’s strongest safety asset. On January 15, 2009, Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and F/O Jeffrey Skiles, working together under extraordinary circumstances, saved the lives of the 155 passengers and crew as the world watched.
Global Surgical Imaging Market Forecast Report 2023-2027 Featuring Leading Players - GE Healthcare, Siemens, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, Hitachi, Hologic, Fujifilm Medical Systems, and Geonoray - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Surgical Imaging Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Globally, Surgical Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2027 compared to US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022, growing with a CAGR of 6.34% during...
Chiplet Summit Offers Keynote-Level Insight from Major Industry Players
Chiplet Summit, to be held January 24-26 at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose Hotel, features 6 keynotes that will bring attendees up-to-date on what leading players are planning. Major company keynoters are Intel and Applied Materials. In addition, startups Corigine and proteanTecs, and the standards-developing Open Compute Project (OCP) will share their latest plans, and Silicon Catalyst will analyze the new $50 billion US Chips program.
Sustainable Steel Global Market Report 2022: Significant Increase in Steel Demand with Scarcity of Raw Materials and Energy Boosts Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sustainable Steel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, End-Use Application, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sustainable steel market is projected to reach $795.8 billion by 2031 from $367.3 billion in 2022, growing...
The Worldwide Process Instrumentation Industry is Expected to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2027: Need for Efficient Energy Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Process Instrumentation Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Type of Instruments, Communication Protocol, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Process Instrumentation Market is estimated to be USD 22.56 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
Insights on the Advanced Wound Care Global Market to 2027 - Rising Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Other Chronic Wounds Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Advanced Wound Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global advanced wound care market size reached US$ 9.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.56 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.45% during 2021-2027.
Survey Of Fluorine Industry In China (2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Survey Of Fluorine Industry In China (2022)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Fluorine industry has been one of the fastest developing and most promising chemical industries in China and China has become one of the largest fluorine production and consumption areas. Fluorite reserves, inorganic fluorides, organic fluorides and fluoride polymers are four important sectors of China's fluorine industry.
PCMag Names 28 Calix Customers Across 43 States as “Best Gaming ISPs for 2023”
NextLight wins the number-one spot—recognized along with 27 other Calix-partnered service providers—as the “Best Gaming ISPs for 2023” by PCMag, serving as the latest testament to the power of Calix cloud and software platforms to create market-leading service providers. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that...
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago. Semiconductor FY 2022 revenues increased to $23.2 million, or 38% as compared to FY 2021. WISeKey’s strong backlog of $36 million for IoT products stretches into 2024. Geneva, Switzerland,...
Marine VHF Radio Market Insights 2023 Latest Investment, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Type, Application, End User and Business Opportunities to 2029
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- Marine VHF Radio Market Scope and Overview. The Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size was estimated at USD 113.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 149 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. Marine VHF...
Atlantic Lithium banks final assays for Ewoyaa extensional drilling
Atlantic Lithium Ltd (AIM:ALL) interim CEO Len Kolff joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to discuss the final batch of assays from an extensional and infill drilling program at the Ewoyaa project in Ghana. The last results will feed into a mineral resource update for the lithium camp, due sometime this quarter. From here, Kolff says the focus will move to a definitive feasibility study, which will bring Ewoyaa one step closer to development and production.
