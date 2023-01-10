ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Q92

21 Year Old Texas Woman Found with Her Head Violently Cut Off

Sheriff's Office in Waller County received a disturbing call for an incredibly gruesome crime in their small rural town. Waller County is located near Houston in a rural part of southeast Texas. This relatively small rural town did not expect to wake up and learn about an extraordinarily violent crime committed in their community.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston

HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Women set up man at Houston gym to be robbed

A man who was shot in Houston may have been set up after agreeing to give a group of women a ride as he was leaving the gym, police say. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, and police are looking for several people connected to the incident.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Armed diner who fatally shot robber in Houston restaurant heist will face grand jury

A Texas grand jury will decide whether to criminally charge a Houston taqueria patron who shot a robber dead last week, police said. The Houston Police Department announced Monday the 46-year-old customer has turned himself in and is cooperating with the investigation into the deadly shooting. He has not been named because he was not arrested or charged with any crime. The heist took place inside the Ranchito #4 Taqueria around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday, when a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Eric Washington, entered the business, produced what appeared to be a gun and demanded that all patrons hand over their cash...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
