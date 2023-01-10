Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
Related
‘Gruesome scene at best’: Texas man accused of decapitating wife
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A Texas man is accused of murdering his wife, leaving her decapitated in a small home in a rural area, authorities said Wednesday. Jared James Dicus, 21, of Magnolia, was charged with murder in the death of Anggy Diaz, 21, of Magnolia, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Armed Houston taqueria customer justified in shooting armed robbery suspect under Texas law: legal expert
A Houston criminal defense attorney told Fox News Digital that a man who shot and killed an armed robber inside a taqueria appears to have operated within Texas law.
Mother of Houston taqueria robbery suspect killed by customer says son promised to do better
The mother of an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by an armed customer at a Houston, Texas taqueria said her son promised he would do better, on morning of incident.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women. Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up. Police said the young man had just...
21 Year Old Texas Woman Found with Her Head Violently Cut Off
Sheriff's Office in Waller County received a disturbing call for an incredibly gruesome crime in their small rural town. Waller County is located near Houston in a rural part of southeast Texas. This relatively small rural town did not expect to wake up and learn about an extraordinarily violent crime committed in their community.
San Angelo LIVE!
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston
HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
fox26houston.com
Women set up man at Houston gym to be robbed
A man who was shot in Houston may have been set up after agreeing to give a group of women a ride as he was leaving the gym, police say. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, and police are looking for several people connected to the incident.
KSAT 12
Woman charged with killing Texas bull rider during jealous rage, police say
A woman has been arrested in Houston months after fatally shooting a popular Texas bull rider in Utah whom she accused of flirting with a friend, according to Salt Lake City police. Lashawn Bagley, 22, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, at...
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Armed diner who fatally shot robber in Houston restaurant heist will face grand jury
A Texas grand jury will decide whether to criminally charge a Houston taqueria patron who shot a robber dead last week, police said. The Houston Police Department announced Monday the 46-year-old customer has turned himself in and is cooperating with the investigation into the deadly shooting. He has not been named because he was not arrested or charged with any crime. The heist took place inside the Ranchito #4 Taqueria around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday, when a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Eric Washington, entered the business, produced what appeared to be a gun and demanded that all patrons hand over their cash...
kwhi.com
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Baytown teen shot dead, 2 arrested after stealing car in Winnie, investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Teen killed after going to basketball game in Baytown. In Baytown, a family watched their 16-year-old son die at their doorstep after he was shot last night at the Park at Sorrento Apartments.
Caught on camera: Man hits customer with gun during cell phone store robbery
HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for hitting a customer during a cell phone store robbery, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. This happened just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a business on Alief Clodine...
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Case dismissed: Woman ticketed for driving 2 mph over the speed limit is off the hook
HOUSTON — A Houston woman who'd gone her entire life without a speeding ticket is off the hook after a judge dismissed the ticket she got for going two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said Houston Municipal Courts sent her a letter that said the ticket...
cw39.com
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
Texas grand jury weighs whether Houston armed diner who shot, killed robbery suspect will get criminal charges
A Harris County, Texas, grand jury is to weigh whether the 46-year-old unidentified shooter who thwarted a Houston taqueria robbery, killing the suspect, will face criminal charges.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Know your rights, Texas gun laws and know when to use your firearm
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Texas man was set to face a grand jury to determine whether he shot and killed a robber out of self-defense. Police in Houston said the unidentified man shot the robber who attempted to take customers wallets and money from the restaurant. Lubbock Attorney Kevin Glasheen said exercising your right to bear […]
Comments / 0