Read full article on original website
Related
Wet weather will continue to hammer the West through next week
Wet weather is expected to continue to hammer California and the West Coast through next week, bringing excessive rainfall, whipping winds and heavy mountain snow.
BBC
Weather: More wet and windy weather followed by a cold snap
After Thursday's stormy conditions Friday has brought a brief window of quieter weather, but there is more wind and rain on the way. From Sunday, it will turn much colder as an Arctic airflow becomes established. This will bring frost, ice and some snow. A yellow level weather warning for...
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
What is an ‘atmospheric river,’ and what happens when it hits?
Parts of the West will be facing days of heavy rain and snow as an “atmospheric river” comes in from the Pacific Ocean, forecasters say. What is an atmospheric river, what does it do and when will it end? Here’s what we know about it. What is...
Heavy snow expected to bombard the Northeast this weekend
A large storm that brought wintry weather to much of the country earlier this week is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California started late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water...
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Elliott Intensifying Into A Likely Bomb Cyclone With Snow, High Winds And Blizzard Conditions
A major winter storm is tracking through the central and eastern U.S. to end the week. The heaviest snow will target the Great Lakes, with over a foot possible for some. High winds capable of tree damage and power outages could blast much of the Midwest and East. Severe travel...
Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Is Growing—And It Could Lead to an Avalanche
With substantial storms predicted over the next 10 days, the snowpack could increase significantly, an expert told Newsweek.
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
KOMU
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much of the West is...
Potential bomb cyclone heading for the West
After a record-breaking storm that brought significant rain, flooding and snow to the West, another series of storms is targeting the region again this week.
The blizzard of 1978
Dear Tom, I’ve recently heard references to the Blizzard of 1978. Can you tell us about that storm? Thanks, Avery Johnson Dear Avery, The Blizzard of 1978 was an intense winter storm that battered a large portion of the Midwest with paralyzing winter weather. The storm began as a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system in northern […]
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US
The storm will bring a wide swath of snow, rain and fierce winds from the Plains to the Atlantic Seaboard – the likes of which haven’t been seen in years.
Christmas Arctic Blast Will Plunge U.S. Into Deep Freeze Nightmare
A NASA image shows how cold much of the U.S. is going to get this week, revealing how much lower temperatures are compared to the December average.
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
Comments / 0