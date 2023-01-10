Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Detroit News
Proper Tooling to close Warren site, lay off 130 employees
Proper Group Holdings LLC is closing its tool and manufacturing facility in Warren, gradually laying off 130 employees before shutting its doors in March. According to a WARN notice to the state, the company plans to close Proper Tooling at 13870 E. 11 Mile in Warren. Crain’s Detroit Business first reported the impending closure.
Detroit News
Workers find 3 dogs stolen from Detroit shelter. Then, more good news
Detroit — When thieves forced their way into Make A Difference Rescue early Wednesday and stole four dogs, the animal shelter's dedicated staff and volunteers refused to stop searching until they were found. A good Samaritan led to one pilfered pup the same day. And amid an outpouring of...
Detroit News
Livengood: Property tax reform is next frontier in Detroit's turnaround
A decade after Detroit plunged into bankruptcy, city leaders are still searching for the public policy change that will fix what the Chapter 9 case didn’t: Rebuilding and growing neighborhoods. Despite major progress to rid the city of thousands of blighted homes, getting property owners — and perhaps more...
Detroit News
Two found dead in car on Detroit's east side, suspect still at large
Detroit — Detroit police continue to search for a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of two men found dead inside a car on the city's east side late Thursday. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert Thursday night around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Reno and Liberal streets. They found two victims deceased inside a vehicle at the scene.
Detroit News
Taylor High School closed Thursday due to threat on social media
Taylor High School is closed Thursday due to a threat made against the school over social media, officials said. Police are investigating and said they received information about a threat against the school that was posted on Instagram early Thursday. Officials said the threat was identical to one posted several...
Detroit News
Carvana dealership in Novi has license revoked for three years
A Novi dealership of used-car retailer Carvana this week admitted to violating the Michigan Vehicle Code and has agreed to have its dealer license revoked for three years. Arizona-based Carvana Co., known for its vehicle vending machines, still can sell and deliver vehicles in Michigan as a part of ongoing e-commerce sales through its out-of-state licenses. Michigan residents, however, will have to retitle the car in-state once it's received, according to a statement from the Michigan Secretary of State.
Detroit News
Detroit man accused of posing as school district officer, soliciting charged
A 62-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with posing as a school district official to fraudulently obtain funds, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Late last month, the Detroit Public Schools Community District warned about an alleged district safety officer impersonator seeking to falsely solicit local businesses...
Detroit News
Van Dyke Public Schools cancels classes Friday due to threat
Van Dyke Public Schools in Warren has canceled classes for Friday due to a threat, officials said Thursday. "We were made aware this afternoon of a potential alleged threat," the district said in a post on its website. "Two brave students saw something on another’s phone and reported it to administrators. The Warren PD is working with us to help with the investigation. We will update you as we find out more information. Thank you, and have a safe weekend."
Detroit News
Milano Bakery's Cafe to close temporarily
Beloved Eastern Market business Milano Bakery and Cafe let customers know the cafe side of the business would be closed temporarily, and to watch for a reopening date on social media. The cafe, which sells sandwiches, salads and homemade soups, is known to close periodically. Last summer it paused service...
Detroit News
WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career
Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
Detroit News
Iowa man, 42, accused of retail fraud in Macomb Co. charged
An Iowa man accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Macomb County big box hardware store has been charged, police said Friday. Alain Rodriguez, 42, was arraigned Thursday in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $5,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Jan. 26.
Detroit News
State police investigate shooting on Southfield Freeway at I-96
Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway at Interstate 96 in Detroit. No injuries were reported in the incident that happened at about 6:40 a.m., officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim traveled north on M-39 and exited at east I-96. The...
Detroit News
Detroit corruption crackdown nears new conviction
A former Detroit police detective charged in a federal investigation targeting corruption within Detroit City Hall, law enforcement and municipal towing operations is expected to plead guilty and admit to receiving $7,724 in bribes, according to a court filing Friday. Michael Pacteles, 45, would be the fifth city official to...
Detroit News
Police: Man ordered to turn over Marysville girl, 4, before alleged kidnapping
More details have emerged about the alleged kidnapping Monday of a 4-year-old Marysville girl by her non-custodial father. Lilliana Nardini was found Tuesday and her father, Erik Nardini, was taken into custody in Ohio, officials said. Video footage shared on Facebook shows three patrol cars surrounding a car as it...
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Antiques sale, collectible items and more
Everything old is new again, as the saying goes. If you’re a fan of vintage and collectible furniture and accessories, you can score a treasure for less at Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley during its semi-annual sale from Jan. 14-22. From traditional antiques made more than a century ago to trendy mid-century modern and shabby farmhouse, you’re sure to find something from the offerings of more than 50 dealers in the one-time fraternal lodge. Discounts range from 15 to to 50% off storewide and the store is open daily. For more, visit oddfellowsantiques.com.
Detroit News
Police arrest suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting
Michigan State Police arrested one person in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit. "Today, through great investigative work the suspect vehicle ... was recovered and detectives determined it was staged to look like it was stolen (broken window)," the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
Detroit News
Dearborn man accused of antisemitic threats sought guns for 'God's wrath,' feds say
Detroit — A Dearborn man accused of making antisemitic, racist threats last month to young children, parents and security at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills later went to a Dearborn gun store to buy weapons, telling the dealer the firearms were for "God's wrath" and to "even the score," federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder after getting in argument with victim
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing a 65-year-old man after getting into an argument with him, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Detroit police were sent at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.
Detroit News
Reward offered for tips on fatal shooting Tuesday in Pontiac
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who shot and killed a man Tuesday in Pontiac, officials said. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the 31-year-old victim was found at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
Detroit News
Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says
Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.
Comments / 0