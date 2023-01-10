ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta

Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
Toledo to settle lawsuit with Buckeye Broadband over Summit Street project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the city of Toledo will dismiss its lawsuit against Buckeye Broadband and parent company Block Communications, the company will pay the city $300,000 in the dustup over the Summit Street reconstruction in 2021. The agreement is subject to approval by the City Council, according to...
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
Developers chosen to redevelop Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two of the oldest buildings in downtown Toledo are one step closer to being reimagined. The Lucas County Land Bank announced Wednesday it has chosen Cincinnati-based The Model Group and Toledo-based ARK Development to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings. The developers are proposing a mix of residential and commercial space for both structures at an estimated cost of $179 million.
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end. This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide. Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido...
Lucas Co. engineers layout 2023 road work plans

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Lucas County Engineer's Office has been busy at work the past year and they already have a list of projects to complete for 2023. Last year, the Lucas County Engineer's Office completed the following work by adding four new roundabouts, over 27 miles of paving and 7.5 miles of chip seal preventative road maintenance.
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Maumee Council Discusses Ordinance To Regulate Rental Property

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Maumee City Council opened its first meeting of 2023 with a lengthy discussion regarding the first reading of a newly proposed city ordinance that is designed to regulate specified rental properties within city limits in an effort to eliminate public safety hazards that may be incurred by tenants of such properties.
Design plan approved for new Sandusky Aquatic Center

SANDUSKY – The Sandusky City Schools Board of Education, at their Tuesday meeting, approved a design plan for the new Sandusky Aquatic Center. The Sandusky Aquatic Center is planned to be a new swimming center to not only be the home of the Blue Streaks swimming program, but also to teach younger students how to swim and host events for the community.
Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH

Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
