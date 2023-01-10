Read full article on original website
Clue Found at Idaho Murder Scene Sparks Questions About Possible Target
According to a police probable cause affidavit, a knife sheath was found at the scene and DNA from it was linked back to Kohberger's father.
Virginia parents of 6-year-old suspected school shooter could face charges: expert
The 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his first grade teacher will likely not face charges, according to experts. However, the parent's of the boy could under gun safety laws.
After 13-year-old boy’s fatal shooting, legal experts say deadly force typically can’t be used to defend property
Under the laws of Washington, D.C., protecting property does not typically justify the use of lethal force, legal and criminal justice experts said as police investigate the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in the city over the weekend. Karon Blake was shot shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday by a...
Grandfather of Karon Blake, 13-year-old shot to death in D.C., calls for swift arrest
The grandfather of a 13-year-old middle school student who was shot and killed by a man who suspected him of breaking into cars in a Washington, D.C. neighborhood, called Wednesday for the shooter's swift arrest and conviction and said his grandson “didn’t get a chance to grow up.”
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
New York man pleads guilty to hate crime charges in head-stomping death of Chinese immigrant
A New York man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter as a hate crime for the brutal beating of Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant who died months after he was attacked while out collecting cans to earn money. Ma, 61, suffered a traumatic brain injury from the 2021 attack and...
Backpack of 6-year-old boy was searched prior to Virginia school shooting after tip about weapon
A school administrator in Newport News, Virginia, was alerted to a possible weapon on a 6-year-old boy before a first-grade teacher was shot, but a search of the student's bookbag that morning turned up empty, school district officials said. The forewarning was revealed during a virtual town hall Thursday evening...
When a 6-year-old shoots someone, who’s to blame? The sister of one victim speaks out
When a 6-year-old boy shot and killed her little sister 23 years ago, Elizabeth Krasinski says, she forgave him. It took her years to forgive herself. Now, it has happened again — a 6-year-old child brought a gun to school and shot someone. This time, a child shot his teacher inside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia: the teacher, Abigail Zwerner, survived and is in stable condition. Krasinski said the anger over her sister's death came flooding back when she heard that the shooter was, as she put it, "another child."
Superintendent: 6-year-old's backpack searched before shooting
The backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old was searched before he shot his teacher due to a security warning, but no weapon was found. NBC's Kathy Park reports.Jan. 13, 2023.
New details revealed in University of Idaho murders case
As suspected killer Bryan Kohberger awaits his next court appearance in Idaho, Dateline NBC spoke to outside experts about a set of online posts made by a mysterious Facebook user encouraging people to discuss the crime a month before it happened. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Jan. 14, 2023.
6-year-old shooter’s school was warned about gun, superintendent reveals
After a 6-year-old student in Virginia shot his teacher last week, the school superintendent revealed that a school administrator was told the child may have brought a gun to school that day. NBC News’ Catie Beck has the latest on the investigation.Jan. 14, 2023.
Suspect in killing of four University of Idaho students expected back in court
The suspect accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho is expected to make his second court appearance for a preliminary status hearing. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down what charges Bryan Kohberger is facing and whether he is likely to enter a plea in the case. Jan. 12, 2023.
Supreme Court takes up convicted stalker’s plea to decide what constitutes a 'true threat'
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide what kind of conduct constitutes a “true threat” that can be prosecuted as a criminal offense in a case brought by a Colorado man who repeatedly sent abusive messages to a local musician. The appeal brought by...
