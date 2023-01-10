ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Toranzo Remains Undefeated After Winning Heavyweight Title At Belleville Wrestling Tournament; Nutley Finishes Second

By John Lee
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

NUTLEY, NJ - Led by two finalists and one individual champion in heavyweight Brandon Toranzo, the Nutley High wrestling team had a solid second place showing at the Belleville Buccaneer Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Belleville.

The Raiders amassed 117.5 points to trail just host Belleville, which had 131 points to win the 12-team tournament.

Toranzo, a junior transfer from St. Joseph (Montvale), improved to 13-0 this season when he earned a 5-2 decision over Montclair senior Nelson Claremont, 5-2, in the heavyweight final.

Senior Ammar Mahmoud also wrestled for a title when he bowed to Alejandro Mendoza of Union City, 11-7, in the 190-pound final.

Other place-winners for Nutley at the tournament included Chris Cifelli (third place at 106 pounds), Patrick Chell (fifth/sixth at 113), Jacob Harlow (third at 126), Matt Nocerino (fourth at 120), Franco Graffeo (fourth at 132), Clayden Leybovitch (fourth at 138), Connor Harlow (fifth/sixth at 157), Sean Vilchez (third at 165) and Will Jennings (third at 175).

"We're wrestling very tough right now," said Nutley head coach Mike DiPiano. "We finished fourth at the Kearny Tournament (On Dec. 17) and was second at the Rahway Tournament (on Dec. 28) so we're taking big steps.

In the Rahway Holiday tournament, the Raiders finished second to Rahway in the 12-team event.

Toranzo won the heavyweight title with Chris Cifelli (106 pounds), Jacob Harlow (126), Graffeo (132), Leybovitch (138), Jennings (175) and Mahmoud (190) each placing second.

"We would've had had a real good team during the covid year but that caused the program to take a step back," began DiPiano. "We had just 17 kids come out last year but this season we had over 45 and since day one there's just been a different energy and excitement."

In its dual meet season, the Raiders dropped its first three matches but rebounded to win at Glen Ridge, 34-33, on Jan. 4 and then defeated Kearny, 52-27, at home on Friday.

Against Glen Ridge, Nutley trailed, 33-31, with one bout remaining. Freshman Jacob Harlow then earned a clutch 8-2 decision over Nico Frazier to propel Nutley to the dramatic one-point victory.

"Jacob is just a freshman but I feel he's going to be a big-time wrestler for us," said DiPiano. "And Brandon is a very special wrestler, who is very agile and strong for a heavyweight. I'm looking forward to seeing his progression."

Nutley is scheduled to host Millburn on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. and Cedar Grove on Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. before taking part in a quad meet at Madison on Saturday, Jan. 14 against Madison, Dover and Union beginning at 9 a.m.

"I think we have solid chances against Millburn and Cedar Grove and the goal is always to win two of three matches when you wrestle a quad," said DiPiano. "That would give us a lot of momentum going into our home match against Verona (on Jan. 18)."

The Raiders can then look forward to taking part in the annual Essex County Tournament that will be held Wednesday-Thursday Jan. 25-26 at Codey Arena in West Orange.

"The way the tournament is set up is that Friday is now a snow day and the teams can still have the weekend off," said DiPiano. "I feel its a good schedule the way it is and the venue is an environment that looks like (Boardwalk Hall in) Atlantic City (where the state tournament is held in March).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KtU5_0k9ZX3UT00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

NLV Ice Hockey Battles Nutley for the Win

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The NLV ice hockey team got a win at Codey Arena  at South Mountain beating Nutley 4-3 on Friday.  Maksym Pastukh netted three with the four goal coming from Aidan Urbano. Anthony Piccirillo and Urbano assisted Pastukh with the first point. Brayden Dabrowski assisted with Urbano’s goal. Pastukh scored two unassisted. NLV put three in the  net in the first period and got another past the Raiders net minder in the second period.  Ryan Salerno was between the pipes for NLV stopping 31 Nutley shots. NLV put 26 shots on the two Raiders goalies. This is NLV’s second win of the season.  They will battle Johnson on Saturday at Skylands Ice World at 4 p.m.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Columbia Blitzes Bloomfield, 78-29

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -- Jalen James scored a career-high 29 points to lead Columbia to a 78-29 boys basketball victory over Bloomfield Thursday night. Shelton Colwell finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (9-2), who have won four in a row. Jayden Myers had 13 points and three assists; and Jalen Robinson collected eight points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals for Columbia.
COLUMBIA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball; Madison Fell to Morris Catholic 52-45

MADISON, NJ - Madison boys basketball (5-5) lost to Morris Catholic, 52-45, Thursday night. Jackson Maloney scored 11 points for the Dodgers. Michaelangelo Oberti finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Crusaders. The Dodgers will travel to face Morristown Beard on Saturday January 14. Game time is 1pm.  
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball; Morristown Bows to Mendham;43-40; Cougars Up Next

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown boys basketball(6-4) fell to Mendham, 43-40, on Thursday night. Finn Rodgers scored 14 points and Zion Baitey added 12 for the Colonials. Three Mendham players scored in double figures, led by Mike Ewing’s 13 points. The Colonials will travel to face Chatham on Saturday January 14. Game time is 7pm.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spotswood Girls Varsity Basketball Team Wins Sixth Straight

PLAINFIELD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team continues to roll. Spotswood currently sits on top of the Greater Middlesex Conference's Blue Division and won its sixth game in a row on Thursday, defeating the College Achieve Central Charter School 56-13.  Sophomore Danielle Salvesen led the Chargers' offense with a game-high 14 points. Lizzie Calandruccio continued to be an offensive presence for Spotswood, dropping 10 points. Jada Palacios scored nine points. Ava Fama netted seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Allie Costantino and Tatum Jones both chipped in five points. Violet Tharney, Ella Calandruccio and Teagan Jones all put up two points. Teagan Jones also had five rebounds. Mary Lopez scored nine for College Achieve Central. Zavia Jackson and Anjali Patel chipped in two points apiece for College Achieve Central. Thursday's victory improved the Chargers overall season record to 9-2. Spotswood returns to the court on Tuesday to face the Bears at East Brunswick High School. East Brunswick has won the last four meetings with the Chargers. The Bears have an overall season record of 3-7 and a 2-5 record against GMC teams. Game time is at 6 p.m. 
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Thornton and McCoy Lead Barnegat to Victory Over Manalapan on Thursday

MANALAPAN - The Barnegat Girls Basketball team took to the road on Thursday and came away with a 50-45 victory over Manalapan. Emma Thornton led Barnegat with 23 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in the victory.  Cara McCoy scored 20 points and record six rebounds. Sydney Collins scored seven points.  Sophia Venezia scored 15 points to lead Manalapan.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Girls Basketball: Falls Short to Ramapo 63-17

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Ramapo utilized a tenacious pressure defense, creating turnovers that led to fast break baskets and Ridgewood falling short 63-17 on Thursday night. Ridgewood Coach Mike Mitchell said he wasn't happy with the overall effort, but still felt that moving on quickly and focusing on getting better were the only things that could be done. "We are struggling right now," Mitchell said. "We are a young team with a lot of inexperience. We lost seven seniors last year, and we're missing our best defender from last year. We just need to start playing better." Last year, the Maroons finished 16-9...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball Recap: Phillipsburg Wins in Double Overtime over Watchung Hills

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ Andrew Martin and Matthew Scerbo Jr. each tallied 21 points and Ameer Herran added a career-high 19 as Phillipsburg High School snapped its four-game losing streak with a 71-69 double overtime victory over host Watchung Hills in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys basketball game on Thursday night. The Stateliners shot a scorching 56 percent (29-for-52) from the field in the game with Martin going 9- for-11, Herran 8-for-13 and Scerbo Jr. 8-for-18. Herran was coming off a then career-high 18-point effort in a loss to Montgomery. Martin scored 12 points and Scerbo Jr. had six to help the Stateliners...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Wrestlers Fall to Carteret

CARTERET, NJ - The Spotswood High School wrestling team lost to Carteret High School on Thursday 49-12. Spotswood's loss drops the team's overall season record to 6-5. The results including weight class from the meet are as follows: 106- Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by forfeti 113 - double forfeit 120 - Jetzeel Huertas (Carteret) over Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) by a fall 126 - Colton Schmitz (Spotswood) over Alijah Martins (Carteret) by a fall 132 - La`Brawn Riddick (Carteret) by forfeit 138 - Siddiq Qasim (Carteret) over Paul Aliermo (Spotswood) by a fall 144 - Melissa Wehrle (Spotswood) over Julius Martinez (Carteret) by a 14-13 decision 150 - Nick Marin (Spotswood) over Rainier Valdez Del Rosario (Carteret) by a fall 157- Rasheim Price-Jones (Carteret) over Justin Witt (Spotswood) by a fall 165 - Antonio Martins (Carteret) over Matt Varga (Spotswood) by a 15-7 major decision 175 - Muhammad Abubakar (Carteret) over William Schwemmer (Spotswood) by a fall 190 - Wilfredo Villalongo (Carteret) over Nate Peck-Garcia (Spotswood) by a 13-9 decision 215 - Wander Adames (Carteret) by forfeit 285 - Cameron Browne (Carteret) by forfeit Chargers wrestlers return to the mat on Saturday. Spotswood heads to Cinnaminson High School for a quad meet. Matches begin at 10 a.m.      
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: South Brunswick Knocks Off East Brunswick, 67-47

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Senior guard Katie Rausch set a record and helped the South Brunswick girls basketball team record a 67-47 victory over East Brunswick Thursday night. Rausch hit four 3-pointers, giving her a school record 125 for her career. She finished the game with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Vikings (10-2), who outscored East Brunswick, 26-18, in the first quarter. Alexis Lease-Springer led South Brunswick with 22 points and also had six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Anjali Manesh finished with 10 points and Leilani Pinder led the Vikings with seven assists. Sam Motusesky led East Brunswick (3-7) with 13 points and Tamea El totaled 10 points.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Bowling Tops High Point

NEWTON, NJ- The Newton High School bowling team defeated High Point 5-2 on Thursday at Sparta Lanes. The Braves had a total 2401 pins to the Wildcats 2376. Rachel Prozille was high scorer for Newton with a total of 646 pins in three sets. Vinsent Mabee knocked down 575. Devlin Schmid had 461, Salvator Serillo had 366 pins and Mackenzie Genung finished her three frames with 353. Newton’s record moves to 4-6.  They will go against Kinnelon at Oakwood Lanes on Thursday, January 19 at 1 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Remains Undefeated

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team continued its unbeaten streak, defeating Somerset Tech on Wednesday. Tatum Jones dropped 16 points for the Chargers and Gabby Barasch netted 13. Ella Calandruccio put up 10 points and had five steals. Kiomarie Carrasco pulled down six rebounds.  The Chargers' victory improved the team's overall record to 9-0. Spotswood returns to the court on Tuesday to take on East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. Game time is at 4 p.m at East Brunswick High School. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: South Brunswick Trounces Red Bank, 8-1

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The South Brunswick ice hockey team scored six goals in the second period on its way to an 8-1 victory over Red Bank Regional on Friday. Thomas Lagomarsino scored three goals and had three assists for the Vikings (4-5-1), including a shorthanded goal in the second period. He has 30 goals and 15 assists this season. David Lakatos and Brody Jenne each scored two goals and passed for two assists, and Timur Yuzbashev also scored a goal for South Brunswick, which outshot RBR, 36-24.
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Track & Field Athlete Natasha Grandov is the Joe Eberle Weichert Realtors Pioneer Athlete of the Week

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- It hasn't taken long for Natasha Grandov to make her mark as a high jumper. The junior from New Providence High School recently set a new high jump personal record of 5'0", tying the best jumpers in Union County so far this indoor track & field season.  "Natasha really started concentrating on the high jump last winter, during her sophomore year.  She took to the event immediately, progressing quickly from 4 feet, the usual starting height for girls, to 4'8" by the end of the season," New Providence indoor track & field coach Alex Meyer said. "However, as...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon Central's Matthew Schwartz: Athlete of the Week

Matthew Schwartz delivered a team-high 24 points for Hunterdon Central (5-7), which outscored the Tornadoes, 21-13, in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it into overtime. Although Hunterdon Central rallied in the fourth quarter to tie the game, undefeated Trenton Tornadoes defeated the Red Devils, 57-50, in double overtime Thursday, January 12th. Schwartz is a guard for Central, and a sophomore. His impressive career stats thus far include 85 points via 2 pt goals; 49 points via 3 pt goals; 75 rebounds, and 32 assists.   With a great effort in a losing game, Matthew Schwartz is Athlete of the Week. 
FLEMINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shutout is Roxbury Ice Hockey's Seventh Win

ROXBURY, NJ - The Roxbury High School ice hockey team continued its division-leading win streak with a dominating performance Wednesday night, shutting out Gil St. Bernard (4-4-2) by a score of 4-0. The victory brought the Gaels’ record on the season to 7-1. Although neither team scored in the first period, the middle frame saw Roxbury take the lead and never look back. The Gaels scored all four of their goals in the period enroute to their second shutout of the season. Roxbury opened its second-period scoring drive with a goal from freshman Cam Guerra (35), assisted by sophomore Ryan Van Zile (18) and...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Student Athletes Continue To Succeed This College Season

PARAMUS, NJ - Let’s take a glance at local college student athletes who are continually making names for themselves this winter sports season. This is the second installation. Thomas Haemmerle (Paramus/Bergen Catholic High School) and Ali Kolenovic (Paramus Catholic High School) are both members of the Steven’s Institute of Technology’s (Hoboken, New Jersey) men’s swimming program this season. Kolenovic, a graduate student who competes in back stroke and freestyle events won the 200 back stroke for Steven’s at the TCNJ Invitational in Ewing, NJ last month. Haemmerle, is a sophomore competitor in freestyle and butterfly events for SIT. On January 21, the Ducks are...
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Realtor Spotlight: Sara Whitley

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Sara Whitley is a buyers' agent for the Amy Owens' Team at Keller Williams NJ Metro Group, the agency with the largest market share in Essex County. As a member of the highest producing team in the company, Sara works to combine her expertise, passion and customer service to ensure that her clients have the best home buying experience possible. "Working on the Amy Owens Team has been a huge asset to not only my business in providing me such a great environment to learn, but how I’m able to provide the best service to my clients," Sara...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

53rd Annual Soccer Coaches Association of NJ Recognizes Several Players From The Championship 2022 Team

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey (SCANJ) hosted their 53rd Annual Awards Banquet last weekend, acknowledging several West Orange Boys Soccer team members.  2022 North II Sectional All-State: First team - Mason Bashkoff ('23), Justin Scavalla ('23), Arthur Rosu ('24) Second team - Jack Dvorin ('24) Hon. Mention - Lucas Andrada ('25) Top 55 Public School Players: Mason Bashkoff ('23) Justin Scavalla ('23) SCANJ also named West Orange Boys Soccer the number two public high school team in the entire state of New Jersey. (L-R: Justin Scavalla, Mason Bashkoff, Coach Doug Nevins, Jack Dvorin, Lucas Andrada. Not pictured, Arthur Rosu)
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

749
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy