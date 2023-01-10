Toranzo Remains Undefeated After Winning Heavyweight Title At Belleville Wrestling Tournament; Nutley Finishes Second

NUTLEY, NJ - Led by two finalists and one individual champion in heavyweight Brandon Toranzo, the Nutley High wrestling team had a solid second place showing at the Belleville Buccaneer Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Belleville.

The Raiders amassed 117.5 points to trail just host Belleville, which had 131 points to win the 12-team tournament.

Toranzo, a junior transfer from St. Joseph (Montvale), improved to 13-0 this season when he earned a 5-2 decision over Montclair senior Nelson Claremont, 5-2, in the heavyweight final.

Senior Ammar Mahmoud also wrestled for a title when he bowed to Alejandro Mendoza of Union City, 11-7, in the 190-pound final.

Other place-winners for Nutley at the tournament included Chris Cifelli (third place at 106 pounds), Patrick Chell (fifth/sixth at 113), Jacob Harlow (third at 126), Matt Nocerino (fourth at 120), Franco Graffeo (fourth at 132), Clayden Leybovitch (fourth at 138), Connor Harlow (fifth/sixth at 157), Sean Vilchez (third at 165) and Will Jennings (third at 175).

"We're wrestling very tough right now," said Nutley head coach Mike DiPiano. "We finished fourth at the Kearny Tournament (On Dec. 17) and was second at the Rahway Tournament (on Dec. 28) so we're taking big steps.

In the Rahway Holiday tournament, the Raiders finished second to Rahway in the 12-team event.

Toranzo won the heavyweight title with Chris Cifelli (106 pounds), Jacob Harlow (126), Graffeo (132), Leybovitch (138), Jennings (175) and Mahmoud (190) each placing second.

"We would've had had a real good team during the covid year but that caused the program to take a step back," began DiPiano. "We had just 17 kids come out last year but this season we had over 45 and since day one there's just been a different energy and excitement."

In its dual meet season, the Raiders dropped its first three matches but rebounded to win at Glen Ridge, 34-33, on Jan. 4 and then defeated Kearny, 52-27, at home on Friday.

Against Glen Ridge, Nutley trailed, 33-31, with one bout remaining. Freshman Jacob Harlow then earned a clutch 8-2 decision over Nico Frazier to propel Nutley to the dramatic one-point victory.

"Jacob is just a freshman but I feel he's going to be a big-time wrestler for us," said DiPiano. "And Brandon is a very special wrestler, who is very agile and strong for a heavyweight. I'm looking forward to seeing his progression."

Nutley is scheduled to host Millburn on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. and Cedar Grove on Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. before taking part in a quad meet at Madison on Saturday, Jan. 14 against Madison, Dover and Union beginning at 9 a.m.

"I think we have solid chances against Millburn and Cedar Grove and the goal is always to win two of three matches when you wrestle a quad," said DiPiano. "That would give us a lot of momentum going into our home match against Verona (on Jan. 18)."

The Raiders can then look forward to taking part in the annual Essex County Tournament that will be held Wednesday-Thursday Jan. 25-26 at Codey Arena in West Orange.

"The way the tournament is set up is that Friday is now a snow day and the teams can still have the weekend off," said DiPiano. "I feel its a good schedule the way it is and the venue is an environment that looks like (Boardwalk Hall in) Atlantic City (where the state tournament is held in March).



