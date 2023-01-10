ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

TAPinto Kenilworth Reaches Over 800,000 Page Views for 2022

By Telina Cuppari
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ - TAPinto Kenilworth would like to extend a huge thank you to all of our readers and advertisers for the 2022 year. TAPinto Kenilworth reached over 800,000 page views which is fantastic for a town with a population of around 8,300 people. Your support enables TAPinto Kenilworth to deliver free hyperlocal news and information daily.

TAPinto Kenilworth wishes you all a Happy and Healthy 2023!

Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.

Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.

Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5Izf_0k9ZWzTt00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Downtown Westfield Hires New Executive Director from Plainfield. Is She Ready for The Politics?

WESTFIELD, NJ — The government entity that manages Westfield’s special improvement district has a new leader during a key time for the downtown.  Samantha Horning started in her role as executive director of Downtown Westfield Corporation Jan. 3, the agency announced. Her appointment, which was made by a search committee and without a public vote, follows the departure of the prior director seven months ago to lead another business improvement district. Horning is the Downtown Westfield Corp.'s third new chief executive since 2019.  Asked about the politics of Westfield, Horning was all business. “A big part of our job here is to make the town look...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Realtor Spotlight: Sara Whitley

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Sara Whitley is a buyers' agent for the Amy Owens' Team at Keller Williams NJ Metro Group, the agency with the largest market share in Essex County. As a member of the highest producing team in the company, Sara works to combine her expertise, passion and customer service to ensure that her clients have the best home buying experience possible. "Working on the Amy Owens Team has been a huge asset to not only my business in providing me such a great environment to learn, but how I’m able to provide the best service to my clients," Sara...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Jersey Anchor Property Tax Relief Deadline Extended Again to February 28

NEW JERSEY, NJ - Residents of Scotch Plains and Fanwood now have more time to apply for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program as the application has been extended once again to February 28. To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website. The state has also established an ANCHOR hotline at 1-888-238–1233. The ANCHOR program will provide up to $1,500 to homeowners with 2019 gross incomes up to $150,000, and up to $1,000 for those with gross incomes of between $150,000 and $250,000 in that year. ANCHOR is also an important program for the tenants, who can receive $450 if their gross income was $150,000 or less in 2019.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Project Senior Week Holding MacBook Pro Raffle

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Maybe Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for someone buying a MacBook Pro raffle ticket. Project Senior Week is holding a raffle with the grand prize being a 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro. Tickets are $5 each and all the proceeds go to support Spotswood High School's Class of 2023's Senior Week activities. Senior Week has been a Chargers' tradition since 1992. Raffle tickets can be purchased from any Spotswood High School senior or by emailing shsseniorweek2023@gmail.com. Cash or check made payable to the Spotswood Education Foundation is accepted as payment.  A winner will be announced at Project Senior Week's Pocketbook Bingo on Friday, February 10. Raffle ticket holders do not need to be present to win. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Popular Hoboken Boutique Reopens

HOBOKEN, NJ - In November, Hoboken Clique, located at 1204 Washington Street, announced its closure in the Mile-Square City.  But, that didn't last for long. The popular children's store opened under new ownership on Friday. “Hoboken Clique has been the premiere destination for apparel and accessories, successfully run thanks to the dedicated efforts of previous owners including Morgan Davies,” shared the Hoboken Clique Instagram last month. “To preserve this Mile Square hotspot, Hoboken moms and new owners Nicole Hamilton and Dara Warjanka are proud to announce the forthcoming relaunch of Hoboken Clique," "We're really excited [the opening] was awesome. We had so much fun." Warjanka told TAPinto Hoboken. "We really just love that we were able to keep the store open. It's like every little girl's favorite store. We are going to be incorporating more boys' stuff because I also have a son. We really love the customization part of it," Hoboken Clique also does customizations such as names. But, the store is willing to do anything the customer would like. The store has a new collection, so be sure to stop by and welcome Hoboken Clique back to town!
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Denville School Board Chief Excited About 2023 Challenges

DENVILLE, NJ – There will be some challenges in the days ahead, but Denville School Board President Dino Cappello said he believes the district is in good hands for 2023. Speaking at the board’s recent reorganization meeting, Cappello said he’s looking forward to the hard work. “I’m really excited about this coming year,” he said. “It’s going to be a big year. We have a lot going on. A lot of big things.” Topping the list of items on the school board’s to-do list is completing a new strategic plan for the district, according to the board president. The public had a chance...
DENVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Community Affairs and Resource Center with location in Keyport: CARC to Host Wine Tasting Fundraiser Feb. 10

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: Community Affairs Resource Center (CARC), with locations in Keyport, Asbury Park, Freehold, and Lakewood, is having a Wine Tasting Fundraiser, on February 10, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Restore by Coastal Habitat for Humanity, in Asbury Park. Music Entertainment for the Wine Tasting event is by Strumberry Pie. This important fundraiser event will be CARC'S key fundraiser in 2023. Attending guests will have a great time and at the same time will be giving back to those who need it most in Monmouth County. Tickets are $50. p.p.  RESERVE HERE.  Sponsorship Opportunities are Available:  CUPID $3000 HEARTS & FLOWERS $2000 LOVE KNOT $1500 HUGS & KISSES $1000 . FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL TARA 732.796.5305. Learn more about CARC click here.  CARC Fundraisers are FUN! READ THIS TAPINTO ARTICLE ABOUT CARC'S DISCO FUNDRAISER: CARC: Community Affairs and Resource Center Hosts Disco Ball. 'Oh What a Night'
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Later School Start Times Presentation in the Works, $60.5 Million for Clean Water, Feed the Frontlines at Nasdaq

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - The start of the year is bringing about lots of new policies at both the village council and board of education. Council members voted to introduce ordinances that fund $60.5 million in water treatment plants and board of education members requested a presentation of potential later school start times. Ridgewood's Feed the Frontlines rang the closing bell at Nasdaq, celebrating the work of more than 300 volunteers in providing meals to neighbors in need. The Ridgewood High School New Players are presenting their annual concert fundraiser this weekend. Stay up-to-date on these and other local stories at the links...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Register Your Child for Bordentown Little League This Weekend

BORDENTOWN, NJ — Is your child thinking about signing up for Little League? Now is the perfect time, as Bordentown Little League will be holding in-person registration this weekend for the 2023 Spring season.  Registration will be taking place on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 from 10AM to 12PM in the small meeting room of the Carslake Community Center, located at 207 Crosswicks Street in Bordentown City. Families can register their 4 through 12-year-olds for tee-ball, baseball and softball and save money, as Early Bird rates have been extended through the month of January.  Registration will close on February 15.  For more information about Bordentown Little League, including details about their upcoming winter clinics, visit https://www.bordentownlittleleague.com/.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway's Soup Stroll is this Saturday

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's second Soup Stroll event of the month is this Saturday, January 14, 1-4 p.m. It is part of the city's Special Improvement District's (SID) events and programs. The Soup Stroll is an interactive event that includes sampling the soups of participating restaurants, taking a selfie of yourself enjoying your soup, and being entered into a drawing. To review the directions and guidelines for participation, click here. No registration is required for this free event. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Where to get your Belmar Bagel Fix on National Bagel Day

BELMAR, NJ — This Sunday, January 15 marks National Bagel Day. While it’s recognized across the country, the day hits home for New Jerseyans especially, since it’s well known we have some of the best bagels in the world.  According to Grubhub, the mobile food delivery service, New Jersey had the highest percentage of bagel orders out of all 50 states in 2020. Following New Jersey were Maryland, Rhode Island, Florida, and Oregon.  The question often asked is ‘What makes a Jersey bagel so much better?’ The short answer: our water. More specifically, however, New Jersey has “soft water,” meaning it has...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Executive DiVincenzo Announces the Replacement of the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield is Complete

Bloomfield, NJ – On Thursday, January 12th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that the project to replace the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield with a new structure has been completed. The bridge modernization was included in a larger project to replace four culverts and bridges throughout Essex County. It is part of the County Executive’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure and enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists. “Residents rely on our County bridges and roads to get to work, go to school and travel about their daily routines. It has been my ongoing priority to ensure that our infrastructure...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the following resolutions to award of contract were adopted by the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Prospect Park, County of Passaic, State of New Jersey at the Reorganization Meeting of the Mayor and Council held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. 2023-23 RESOLUTION APPOINTING BOROUGH ATTORNEY AND AUTHORIZING A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE CONTRACT TO WEINER LAW GROUP FOR THE PROVISION OF LEGAL SERVICES TO THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK 2023-24 RESOLUTION APPOINTING BOROUGH BOND COUNSEL AND AUTHORIZING A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE CONTRACT TO GIBBONS P.C. FOR THE PROVISION OF BOND COUNSEL SERVICES TO THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK 2023-25 RESOLUTION APPOINTING A...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union County Expands Veterans Parking Program in 2023

Please read below for a press release issued by the Union County Board of County Commissioners regarding veterans parking: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:  Contact: Kelly Martins, 908-527-4419 Director, Office of Public Information Tina Casey, Deputy Director, 908-527-4346 Union County, NJ – January 13, 2023 -- The Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce that the Union County Veterans Parking program has expanded to 14 locations in 2023, where specially designated parking spots are reserved for veterans who display an official Union County Veterans Parking placard in their car. The program is administered by the Union County Office of Veteran’s Services and helps raise...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: Register for Winter Recreation Programs for Kids, Adults, and Seniors

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - On these gray January days, wouldn't be nice to have a little art in your life?  How about basketball?  Yoga?  The East Brunswick Department of Recreation and Parks has just the thing for those winter doldrums - a variety of classes and participation events that will jiggle your creativity or get you off the couch (no matter how comfy it looks!) Most classes begin next week, so get on it! From painting to Pilates, the choice it yours, but make it soon so that you don't miss a class. Looking for some exercise?  There's yoga, zumba, interval training, and fat burning. First, register with the township here. Second, Click here for complete information and a schedule of classes.  
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Windows of Understanding Public Art Project Returns to New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – David Lago carefully ascended the ladder with a long strip of canvas in one hand and a glue gun in the other. With his high top Chuck Taylors securely balanced on the top rung, he placed a few drops of glue to the corners and pressed the canvas into place. The New Brunswick High School art teacher on Friday afternoon delicately then placed five more pieces into place on the interior windows of Barca City Café & Bar, facing out toward the passing pedestrians on Easton Avenue. The six-paneled “Bridging the Gap” art piece was created by Lago...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Native Retires Union County Sheriffs K-9 Unit with Over 25 Years of Service

KENILWORTH, NJ - Lieutenant Brian Howarth recently retired the Union County Sheriffs K-9 unit with over 25 years of dedicated service. To honor Lt. Howarth a traditional walk out ceremony was held at the Union County Courthouse.  During his time in the K9 Unit, Lt. Howarth trained more than 100 police K9 teams from departments throughout the state. In addition to countless K9 calls he answered in his time with the K-9 unit, Lt. Howarth assisted with multiple presidential details and in the rescue and recovery efforts that followed the Sept 11 attacks. Lt. Brian Howarth was also devoted to the town he grew up in and was member of the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 30 years. His son Timothy is currently a member of the KFD. Thank you for your service Lieutenant Brian Howarth!   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Native Pushes Council to Allow Her Cannabis Shop

ROXBURY, NJ – A Landing resident, who wants to convert a former bank into a cannabis store, this week urged the Roxbury Mayor and Council to repeal its “placeholder” ban of such businesses. The resident, Roxbury High School graduate Ariel Mizrahi, made her plea at the Jan. 10 council meeting. Mizrahi wants to convert the former Fulton Bank building in Landing into a store called Bud 2 Bloom. She contends the business would bring tax revenue, stimulate economic growth, improve the appearance of Landing and help people who use cannabis for medical and recreational purposes. “A few surrounding municipalities have opted in to allow...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Students Pick Up New Suits Courtesy of Generous Local Donors and Committed Faculty

RAHWAY, NJ — Immediately after the close of the school day on Tuesday, several dozen Rahway High School (RHS) students gathered in the lobby of the school's performing arts center to pick up brand-new suits, courtesy of the concerted efforts of the RHS faculty and the generosity of a number of considerate local donors. In all, over 30 suits were distributed. It was back in May, at the school's Tied to Greatness male empowerment event, that, in an unscripted moment, the young RHS students in attendance were asked how many of them owned their own suits. When only about two-thirds of the hands went up, the adults...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

749
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy