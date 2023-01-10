Kate Middleton Allegedly 'Very Upset, Outraged, Hurt' After Prince Harry Made Several Allegations Against Her

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry has detailed the text exchange between his wife, Meghan Markle, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, that led to their infamous feud before the Sussexes' 2018 wedding in his controversial memoir, "Spare." Prince William's wife is reportedly "very upset with the revelations."

Kate MiddletonPhoto byReuters

Tom Bower, the "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors" author, revealed Kate Middleton is "outraged and hurt" after Prince Harry publicly unveiled her infamous feud over the bridesmaid dresses with Meghan Markle.

Amid the claims that the Duchess of Sussex made the Princess of Wales cry, the Duke of Sussex seemed to support his wife's revelation in their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview that the opposite happened.

The former senior royal claimed that his brother's wife wanted all the bridesmaid dresses to be remade four days before the royal wedding. She allegedly complained that Princess Charlotte's dress didn't fit properly.

foz_ theclown11
3d ago

Get over it and reach out to Harry he’s suffering. Stop thinking about yourself and think about his feelings and what he’s been through and how he’s been treated.

