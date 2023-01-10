Orioles Caravan to return in February

You'll have a chance to meet some of the 2023 Orioles before the regular season starts.

This is the first caravan since the start of the pandemic. It was created as a replacement for Orioles FanFest.

There will be 11 different stops starting at Bel Air High School in Harford County on February 2 starting at 5 p.m. '

On February 3, fans 21 and older can head to Evolution Craft Brewing Co. and Public House in Salisbury where they can get a drink made by Mike Elias, Brandon Hyde, Ryan McKenna, and Ryan Mountcastle from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are three events on Saturday, February 4. If you’re an O’s fan and like to bowl, Bowlero College Park has an event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can bowl with Mike Elias, Heston Kjerstad, Adley Rutschman, Ramón Urías , and Terrin Vavra.

In Frederick from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Grayson Rodriguez, Nick Vespi, DL Hall, and Brandon Hyde will be signing autographs at Frederick Community College Athletics Center.

Later that day, Adley Rutschman, Terrin Vavra, Ramón Urías, and Heston Kjerstad will be signing autographs in the ballrooms at Bowie State University's Student Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Other events throughout the day include an Oriole Bird meet and greet in Elkridge, Fan Rally at Wilde Lake High and a Happy Hour at Checkerspot Brewing Company.

On Sunday, February 5, the Orioles Caravan stops at Topgolf in Baltimore. Bryan Baker, Austin Hays, Joey Krehbiel, and Dean Kremer will be there from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There's also an autograph signing that day with John Means, Al Bumbry, Félix Bautista, and Joe Orsulak at the York Expo Center in York, Pennsylvania..

For more information and tickets, you can click here .

