Mafah turns attention to next season after sophomore uptick

Phil Mafah’s second season at Clemson came with more opportunity, which came with more production for the Tigers’ sophomore running back.

After spending his freshman season largely buried on the depth chart, Mafah went through the 2022 season as Will Shipley’s primary running mate in Clemson’s backfield. Mafah, who finished third on the team in rushing behind Shipley and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, nearly doubled his rushing total from his freshman season, finishing with 515 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 30 more carries. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry, second-most on the team.

Mafah added nine catches for 48 yards, matching his reception total from a season ago. But the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder made clear after Clemson’s Orange Bowl loss that he isn’t content with what he’s done in his first two seasons in the program.

“I always feel like I could do better,” Mafah said. “I’ve just got to really look back at the tape and see what I could do better and build on and get ready for next year. That’s all I can do now.”

A former four-star signee, Mafah and Shipley came in together as members of the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class. So he’s likely to continue being the Tigers’ complementary back to Shipley, who became Clemson’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2019 this season.

Mafah said the focus heading into next season is maximizing the opportunities he gets in that role. He didn’t have many in the Tigers’ final game of the season, getting just eight total touches in the Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee.

Asked if he was frustrated by the lack of opportunities for the running game as a whole on a night when he and Shipley combined to get just 24 carries, Mafah reiterated the importance of making the most of the ones that are there.

“You get what you get, and I really feel like you’ve just got to make the most of it, especially when you have so many dudes on the team,” he said. “You’ve just got to play your role, do as much as you can, encourage all of the guys and just be there when everyone needs you.”

After a sophomore uptick, the Tigers may need even more from their No. 2 back next season.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

