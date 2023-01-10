Cruise into 2023 at the 53rd Annual Upstate South Carolina Boat Show 🛥️
Fighting your way out of a seasonal funk? Here’s an idea: Swing by the Greenville Convention Center from Jan. 26-29 and get summer-ready (a few months early) at the 53rd Annual Upstate South Carolina Boat Show.
Greenvillians of all ages can browse the latest boat models (think: fishing, pontoon, speed, ski, and more). Over 40 brands will be on display including Mastercraft, Sea Ray, and Tracker. Thinking you may be ready to buy? Research before you go or talk with a finance and insurance vendor on site .
Top off your trip with boating, water sport, and fishing accessories — aka everything you’ll need to start the season off right.
Admission info :
- $7 for adults
- $6 for students (ages 7-18) and seniors (60+)
- Free for children six and under
- $5 for parking
- Thursday + Friday: 12-9 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Sunday: 12-6 p.m.*
