Greenville, SC

Cruise into 2023 at the 53rd Annual Upstate South Carolina Boat Show 🛥️

By Lainey Merriwether
 3 days ago
Not in the market for a new boat just yet? Stop by to browse fishing and water safety gear.

Fighting your way out of a seasonal funk? Here’s an idea: Swing by the Greenville Convention Center from Jan. 26-29 and get summer-ready (a few months early) at the 53rd Annual Upstate South Carolina Boat Show.

Greenvillians of all ages can browse the latest boat models (think:
fishing, pontoon, speed, ski, and more). Over 40 brands will be on display including Mastercraft, Sea Ray, and Tracker. Thinking you may be ready to buy? Research before you go or talk with a finance and insurance vendor on site .

Top off your trip with boating, water sport, and fishing accessories — aka everything you’ll need to start the season off right.

Admission info :
  • $7 for adults
  • $6 for students (ages 7-18) and seniors (60+)
  • Free for children six and under
  • $5 for parking
When to go:
  • Thursday + Friday: 12-9 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12-6 p.m.*

