Cruise into 2023 at the 53rd Annual Upstate South Carolina Boat Show 🛥️

$7 for adults

$6 for students (ages 7-18) and seniors (60+)

Free for children six and under

$5 for parking

Thursday + Friday: 12-9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 12-6 p.m.*

Here’s an idea: Swing by the Greenville Convention Center from Jan. 26-29 and get summer-readyat the 53rd Annual Upstate South Carolina Boat Show. Greenvillians of all ages can browse the latest boat models (think:and more). Over 40 brands will be on display includingResearch before you go or talk with a finance and insurance vendorTop off your trip with boating, water sport, and fishing accessories —Admission info When to go: