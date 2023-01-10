The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO