nrinow.news
Pascoag man dies following car crash in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An 84-year-old man was pronounced dead this week after a car accident in North Smithfield. Ronald Houle of Pascoag was the operator of one vehicle in the two car crash, which occurred on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:30 a.m. on Great Road between School and St. Paul Streets.
Turnto10.com
Truck rolls over in Swansea
(WJAR) — Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a truck rollover in Swansea. Police said the accident happened at Purchase and Baker Streets and only the truck was involved. Due to the size of the truck, police said it took a while to get the truck back to its upright position.
Burrillville man killed in North Smithfield crash
The man was identified Thursday as 84-year-old Ronald Houle, a resident of Pascoag.
Turnto10.com
Police: Car takes off after hitting boy, 8, in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police say a 8-year-old boy was struck by a car that fled the scene. Police said the boy was hit on Admiral Street and suffered minor injuries. Police are looking for a gray Nissan Maxima with a female driver. This is a breaking news story and...
Stepdad of woman killed in crash says ‘system isn’t designed for victims’
The New Bedford man charged in a deadly motorcycle crash faced a judge Wednesday.
Turnto10.com
Newport expands funding for Cliff Walk repair effort after storm causes more damage
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The famous Cliff Walk is a major tourist attraction in Newport and has once again sustained some damage. This comes less than a year after a portion of the walk collapsed into the ocean back in March of 2022. City Spokesperson Thomas Shevlin said a...
North Kingstown gets $2M for Post Road sidewalks
The town of North Kingstown is getting a financial boost for a project to make one of its busiest roadways more pedestrian-friendly.
ABC6.com
Three fires scorch Providence in under 24 hours
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence firefighters were busy Tuesday, battling three separate fires throughout the city. The first blaze was reported around 5 p.m. on Windsor St. where a fire had erupted in a multi-family home. ABC6 was on scene and caught firefighters in the basement of the property...
NECN
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham
A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police issue update into investigation of city convenience store robbery
Fall River Police have issued an update concerning the investigation of an armed robbery that took place at a city convenience store. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 9:30 p.m. on December 22nd, officers responded to the Farm Market, located at 233 Durfee Street in response to a reported armed robbery.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly motorcycle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — For years now, Krystal Geraldo's parents have asked questions about what happened the night that their daughter got on the back of William Botelho's motorcycle. William Botelho appeared before a judge in New Bedford Wednesday for crashing his motorcycle in 2021, resulting in the...
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
Missing Brown University student found dead
Jeffrey Schlyer reportedly died after he crashed his bike at a construction site near the Henderson Bridge.
Turnto10.com
Man faces new charges in deadly Taunton crash
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Hector Bannister Sanchez appeared before a judge in the Fall River Tuesday, to face a new indictment charging him with second-degree murder in a deadly crash. It started Nov. 7th when police investigating Bannister-Sanchez for an alleged drug trafficking operation approached his vehicle in...
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
fallriverreporter.com
26 and 20-year-old Fall River men found injured at gas station after early afternoon shooting
Two Fall River men were injured in an early afternoon shooting on Monday. Shortly before 1:15 p.m., a call came into dispatch for two men that were shot and in a vehicle at Speedway at 261 North Main Street in Brockton. According to WHDH, the two victims are 20 and...
fallriverreporter.com
Trial date set for next week where teen allegedly stabbed to death Fall River woman
A trial date has been set for next week concerning a teen that is accused of murdering a Fall River woman. Then 15-year-old Heavenly Arroyo allegedly stabbed the victim, Ana Vazquez, at least 14 times in October of 2019 and has been held without bail. She is charged with murder.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters free deer stuck inside fence in Massachusetts
(WJAR) — A group of firefighters freed a deer trapped in a fence in Marion, Massachusetts on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fence on Delano Road as a deer couldn’t quite make it through the iron fence. The crew used a cutting tool to set the deer free.
Valley Breeze
As new train station sets to open, new prospects for old one?
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS– A number of area residents attempting to get a look at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station on Pine Street of late have ended up at the old rail station behind CVS on Broad Street in Central Falls, renewing interest in a dilapidated old structure that hulks over the train tracks.
