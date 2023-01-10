ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

nrinow.news

Pascoag man dies following car crash in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An 84-year-old man was pronounced dead this week after a car accident in North Smithfield. Ronald Houle of Pascoag was the operator of one vehicle in the two car crash, which occurred on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:30 a.m. on Great Road between School and St. Paul Streets.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Truck rolls over in Swansea

(WJAR) — Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a truck rollover in Swansea. Police said the accident happened at Purchase and Baker Streets and only the truck was involved. Due to the size of the truck, police said it took a while to get the truck back to its upright position.
SWANSEA, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Car takes off after hitting boy, 8, in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police say a 8-year-old boy was struck by a car that fled the scene. Police said the boy was hit on Admiral Street and suffered minor injuries. Police are looking for a gray Nissan Maxima with a female driver. This is a breaking news story and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Three fires scorch Providence in under 24 hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence firefighters were busy Tuesday, battling three separate fires throughout the city. The first blaze was reported around 5 p.m. on Windsor St. where a fire had erupted in a multi-family home. ABC6 was on scene and caught firefighters in the basement of the property...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River

The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Man faces new charges in deadly Taunton crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Hector Bannister Sanchez appeared before a judge in the Fall River Tuesday, to face a new indictment charging him with second-degree murder in a deadly crash. It started Nov. 7th when police investigating Bannister-Sanchez for an alleged drug trafficking operation approached his vehicle in...
TAUNTON, MA
capecod.com

Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters free deer stuck inside fence in Massachusetts

(WJAR) — A group of firefighters freed a deer trapped in a fence in Marion, Massachusetts on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fence on Delano Road as a deer couldn’t quite make it through the iron fence. The crew used a cutting tool to set the deer free.
MARION, MA
Valley Breeze

As new train station sets to open, new prospects for old one?

PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS– A number of area residents attempting to get a look at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station on Pine Street of late have ended up at the old rail station behind CVS on Broad Street in Central Falls, renewing interest in a dilapidated old structure that hulks over the train tracks.
PAWTUCKET, RI

