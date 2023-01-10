ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

15-year-old son charged with killing adoptive parents in Chesapeake: Police

By Julia Varnier
 3 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A teen has been charged in the homicide incident on Peartree Street Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: Parents killed by 15-year-old adopted son identified: Police

A 15-year-old adopted son has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the death of his adoptive parents, who were an adult male and adult female.

"I just can’t believe this happened. I’m still shocked by it," Eddie Gray, a neighbor, told News 3's Leondra Head. "As soon as I came in, my sister asked me ‘have you been watching the news?’ I’ve been at work all day."

The parents died from injuries sustained from a knife and/or a hammer that was found at the scene, according to police.

"I’ve only seen the kid one or two times," Gray said. "But he didn’t seem like the type of kid that would do anything like that. It’s just nuts."

TRENDING: 6-year-old child who shot Newport News teacher brought 9mm handgun from home: Police

The deceased individual’s names will be released pending next of kin notification, police explained on Tuesday.

Gray said he recently saw the teen working on a truck.

"The mother was out there with the dogs and I was talking to her too," Gray said. "My sister just spoke to her last night."

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Gray recalled the teen's father cooking outside often.

"They were always out," he said. Especially the dad, he was always outside cooking. He’s got a big smoker and he smokes stuff all the time. He just brought me some ribs a couple of weeks ago."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

lois clark
3d ago

The families of the two people found deceased are in my thoughts and prayers. ✝️🌹 Hopefully, the person or persons responsible for their deaths will be apprehended.

